Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a grey and black sweatshirt and black pants.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/7/23–1/9/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Woman Shot Outside Frontier Mall In Cheyenne; Suspect Arrested And In Custody
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A young woman was shot Monday evening in the parking lot outside of the southeastern entrance of the Frontier Mall at 1400 Del Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. The Cheyenne Police Department told Cowboy State Daily that the shooting was reported at...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Highway Patrol to offer more incentives to state trooper applicants
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol will soon offer several new incentives to those trying to become state troopers. The patrol will provide lateral officers with a shortened on-boarding training as part of ongoing recruitment efforts. This shortened training is unprecedented for the highway patrol, Sergeant Jeremy Beck said.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Energy Authority Executive Director Glen Murrell resigns
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Energy Authority announced today that Glen Murrell intends to resign as executive director effective March 1. Under his tenure, the WEA unveiled its Energy Strategy, which champions legacy industries alongside renewables and next-generation technologies. The WEA also formed notable partnerships with Colorado, Utah and New Mexico to form the Western Interstates Hydrogen Hub and with Idaho National Laboratory to develop a viable nuclear industry in Wyoming.
Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck
Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
oilcity.news
Wyoming 258 closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Mills to Evansville
CASPER, Wyo. — Due to strong wind gusts throughout the area, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Wyoming 258, also known as Outer Drive, to light, high-profile vehicles. Light and high-profile vehicles include things like RVs, campers and some moving trucks, which all are at risk of rolling...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Human Body Composting Now Legal In Six States, But Not An Option Yet In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust … to compost. That’s not a phrase likely to catch on in Wyoming, at least anytime soon, say Cowboy State funeral industry representatives. Enter The Hereafter As Plant Food. Human composting involves letting...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Committeewoman Nina Webber Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting Incident
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of nearly shooting a local couple while hunting, a Wyoming Republican Party national committeewoman and two-time state House candidate from Cody pleaded not guilty Friday morning to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangering, according to the office of the Cody Circuit Court Clerk.
NWS Cheyenne: Several Inches of Snow, Travel Impacts Possible Midweek
Strong winds are expected to continue to blast much of southeast Wyoming today and tomorrow before another round of snow moves in. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the wind-prone areas such as Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 and the Bordeaux interchange along Interstate 25 could see gusts of 70 to 75 mph.
What Exactly Does The First Number Mean On A Montana License Plate?
Living in Montana my whole life, I've gotten pretty good at telling where someone is from in the state by looking at their rig. You can generally tell by the first number on the plate you can tell they live in a certain county. There is a method to this...
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
county17.com
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or health care
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free health care coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting January 10 and will vote on whether to expand health care through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50-64, and their families who need it.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Sues For Right To Make His Own M16 Machine Gun
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wapiti man who wants to make a machine gun is suing the U.S. government for denying his application to do so, saying a federal anti-machine gun law violates his Second Amendment right. Jake Stanley DeWilde filed a federal complaint in...
oilcity.news
Staffing challenges reach Wyoming’s top offices
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials were sworn in Monday, a handful of key positions in two of their offices remain vacant. While some turnover is normal during a transitional period following an election, according to several officials, both the offices of state treasurer and secretary of state were unable to fill some top posts ahead of new terms that began this week.
Record amount of fentanyl seized by feds in Utah, other Western states
A record-breaking amount of doses of fentanyl were seized last year across several rocky mountain states and federal officials reported purchasing the potentially deadly drug is becoming easier.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/5/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Huston Dylan Mcnally, 25 –...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Police Investigating Homicide; Suspect Found Deceased In Colorado
At approximately 6:52 pm on January 6, 2023, the Sheridan Police Department received a. request for a welfare check at 1511 Mydland Road #138 in Sheridan. The reporting party told police the single family mobile home dwelling had a water leak and that attempts to contact the residents were not successful.
Wyoming Man Killed and Two Injured in Collision Near Lander on New Year’s Day
A Wyoming man, 56, died after a head-on collision near Lander, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:09 p.m. on January 1st near milepost 40.3 on WY-28. According to the crash summary:. The man was driving a Ford F-350 headed westbound when he met an eastbound...
Comments / 1