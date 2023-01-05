ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/7/23–1/9/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming Highway Patrol to offer more incentives to state trooper applicants

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol will soon offer several new incentives to those trying to become state troopers. The patrol will provide lateral officers with a shortened on-boarding training as part of ongoing recruitment efforts. This shortened training is unprecedented for the highway patrol, Sergeant Jeremy Beck said.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming Energy Authority Executive Director Glen Murrell resigns

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Energy Authority announced today that Glen Murrell intends to resign as executive director effective March 1. Under his tenure, the WEA unveiled its Energy Strategy, which champions legacy industries alongside renewables and next-generation technologies. The WEA also formed notable partnerships with Colorado, Utah and New Mexico to form the Western Interstates Hydrogen Hub and with Idaho National Laboratory to develop a viable nuclear industry in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
The Denver Gazette

Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck

Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
DENVER, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming GOP Committeewoman Nina Webber Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting Incident

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of nearly shooting a local couple while hunting, a Wyoming Republican Party national committeewoman and two-time state House candidate from Cody pleaded not guilty Friday morning to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangering, according to the office of the Cody Circuit Court Clerk.
CODY, WY
KIFI Local News 8

Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or health care

For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free health care coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting January 10 and will vote on whether to expand health care through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50-64, and their families who need it.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Man Sues For Right To Make His Own M16 Machine Gun

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wapiti man who wants to make a machine gun is suing the U.S. government for denying his application to do so, saying a federal anti-machine gun law violates his Second Amendment right. Jake Stanley DeWilde filed a federal complaint in...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Staffing challenges reach Wyoming’s top offices

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials were sworn in Monday, a handful of key positions in two of their offices remain vacant. While some turnover is normal during a transitional period following an election, according to several officials, both the offices of state treasurer and secretary of state were unable to fill some top posts ahead of new terms that began this week.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/5/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Huston Dylan Mcnally, 25 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

