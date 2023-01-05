Read full article on original website
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Bijan Robinson an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrestedApril McAbeeSmith County, TX
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Longview ISD trustees approves new 'sensory' playground equipment
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video not related to article, aired on Dec. 2022. The Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved a new sensory-friendly playground for five elementary schools at a meeting on Monday. The new equipment will cost an estimated $76,000 and will be funded by the IDEA-B...
Alba-Golden ISD trustees approve 4-day school week
ALBA, Texas — Editor's Note: Video not related to article, aired on July 2022. Alba-Golden ISD Board of Trustees approve a three year pilot of a four day instructional week at a meeting on Monday. Trustees voted in favor of the four day instructional week after months of research,...
Roadwork in East Texas for the week of Jan. 9
EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Jan. 9, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Mr. Larry Don Wade, Sr. was announced as the president of the Smith County Historical Society on January 3rd, 2023
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
OFFICIALS: East Texas woman struck boyfriend with hatchet after he accused her of cheating
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after reportedly hitting her boyfriend when he confronted her about cheating. Emma Grace Hill, 20, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 5, and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault of a date/family member with a weapon. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Nacogdoches City Manager named as finalist for Town of Prosper
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Current City of Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares has been named among the finalists for the town manager position in the North Texas city of Prosper. Canizares has served as city manager for Nacogdoches since 2020. Prior to this, he served as both deputy and assistant...
Cash Found At Super One
Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years
This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years. Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:
East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Hiway 80 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview musician was at Hiway 80 this morning feeding the homeless. Rapper Al Davis better know by his stage name Al D 300 was giving back to the Longview community ahead of the release of his new album. “We’ve had a rough time, its kind of a rough area but […]
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Active shooter training to be held in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation along with TBG Solutions is holding an active shooter training for businesses. The event is being held on Jan. 10 and Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 309 E. Commerce Street. There are limited spots for the training. To RSVP, click here. During […]
Longview police officer, veteran dies after battle with cancer
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An officer who served for 8 years in Longview and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps passed away Saturday. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Longview Police Officer Larry Solomon,” the Longview Police Department said in a social media post.
200 Pop Watch Shirts Will Be Given Out This Month in Longview, TX
When was the last time you went to a high school basketball game and cheered on athletes that are playing because they love the game? If you’re like me, it’s been way too long, but you have an incentive to check out a game soon. As the first 200 home side adult tickets to watch the Spring Hill Panthers take on the Henderson Lions will receive a free Spring Hill ‘White Out’ Pop Watch shirt. The game will be played at Spring Hill in Longview, Texas on Tuesday, January 17th.
Man shot, killed by Mineola PD in Quitman identified
QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A custodial death report has identified a man that was shot and killed by Mineola Police Department officers on Dec. 22 in Quitman and given new details of the incident. According to the report, Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle. […]
38 Felony Arrests Have Been Made In Smith County So Far In 2023
Well, crime doesn't take time off to celebrate the holidays nor does it make a resolution to stop in the new year. In fact, law enforcement officers in Smith County have had a pretty busy start to 2023. Nine days into the new year, more than 110 people have been...
Bullard man arrested after police say he attempted to impersonate officer
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man was arrested Saturday after he was accused of impersonating a police officer. According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, on Saturday in Chandler, the driver of a silver sedan began flashing red and blue lights at a motorist while indicating with a hand signal to have the motorist pull over. The motorist did not pull over but instead followed the sedan into Tyler.
Texas Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Louisiana Highway 513 in DeSoto Parish
Texas Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Louisiana Highway 513 in DeSoto Parish. Mansfield, Louisiana – A Texas woman died in a one-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 513 in Louisiana on January 3, 2023, after the Mack truck she was operating went off the road, through the ditch, and overturned.
Traditions closes in Tyler after 23 years
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After 23 years in Tyler, the owners of Traditions announced Monday they made the decision to close the restaurant on Sunday. The owner, Robert Owens mentioned how times are tough since inflation has impacted the restaurant business. “Restaurants have had a pretty good blow the last few years. Our costs have […]
Coyote attacks on livestock are reported by East Texas ranchers
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Although we rarely see them there is a a healthy population of coyote’s in East Texas, and they are now believed to have been responsible for recent attacks on livestock and pets. Over the past two weeks some cattle ranchers in Upshur county say they’ve...
