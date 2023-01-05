Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
LA Woman Sentenced for Vandalizing Federal Courthouse
A Los Angeles woman was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $8,250 in restitution for spray-painting graffiti on the front wall of the downtown federal courthouse three years ago during a rowdy street protest tied to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
LAPD Responds to Shooting with Hostage, Later Confirmed as ‘Swatting’ Call
Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, CA: A 911 call was placed Sunday night that prompted a strong response from the Los Angeles Police Department but was later confirmed to be a “Swatting” call. Los Angeles Police Department Wilshire Division officers responded to the 900 block of North Croft Avenue...
foxla.com
7-Eleven robberies: 1 of 2 suspects in deadly crime spree across SoCal sentenced
LOS ANGELES - One of two suspects arrested in connection with a string of 7-Eleven robberies and three murders as part of a violent crime spree spanning four Southern California counties last July was sentenced Monday. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to seven years in state prison...
foxla.com
Family of LAPD shooting victim wants body camera video released
Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. His family is demanding the department release the body camera footage.
Investigation Continues Into Deputy-Involved Shooting At Bouquet Canyon Murder Scene
Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) continue to look for answers in the murder of a woman and subsequent officer-involved shooting death of a man at the scene north of Santa Clarita. According to the LASD, homicide investigators responded to the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon Roads to investigate circumstances ...
foxla.com
Coroner identifies man shot and killed by LAPD in South LA
LOS ANGELES - Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Hemet man as victim of deadly Hollywood shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department...
2urbangirls.com
Driver suspected of resisting arrest dies in LAPD custody
VENICE, Calif. – A possibly intoxicated man suspected of causing a traffic crash in Venice and then running away died after Los Angeles Police Department officers used a stun gun on him while trying to arrest him, police said Friday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Venice and...
Caught on video: Burglars break into popular restaurant in Glendale, raid cash register
Police are searching for a group of burglars who were caught on video breaking into a popular chicken restaurant in Glendale.
2urbangirls.com
Compton neighborhood installs ‘no gangs live here’ signage to deter violence
COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A Compton neighborhood is hoping to distance itself from gang ties by posting anti-gang signage along its street. KABC7 reported Signs for Life, a new community initiative, is dedicated to helping Compton neighborhoods disassociate themselves from gang ties. Compton Mayor Emma Sharif supports the community’s...
Authorities offer $20,000 reward to catch 19-year-old’s shooters
A $20,000 reward was offered Monday for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Michelle Diaz in Westmont. Diaz was killed on Nov. 22, 2020, about 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 106th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Camaro Fleeing California Police Causes Fatal Accident
Police chases are dangerous and sadly they sometimes end in one or more fatalities. What’s even worse is when an innocent bystander is killed, like what happened to the driver of a BMW in Orange County, California recently. A suspect in a Camaro was fleeing from Orange County Sheriff’s deputies at what we assume was a high rate of speed when he hit the BMW in an intersection.
Gun violence: LA-area shooting incidents this past week
A spate of gun violence, including several shooting incidents involving police, occurred throughout Los Angeles County this week, authorities reported. Man killed during unauthorized shooting of music video at downtown LA bridge. A man was shot and killed below a bridge in downtown Los Angeles during an unauthorized music video...
2urbangirls.com
Street takeover draws hundreds outside of LA mall as LAPD Chief Michael Moore seeks second term
LOS ANGELES – Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by ABC7 showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames in an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA
Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday.
Man found fatally shot under Sixth Street Bridge, suspect at large
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in Boyle Heights on Friday night. The victim is a 25-year-old Hispanic man. His identity has not been released by Los Angeles Police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting under the Sixth Street Bridge near 6th and Mission around 10 p.m. […]
Fontana Herald News
Female victim is shot to death in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 9
A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
3 shot, 1 fatally, near Hollywood Walk of Fame
One man was killed and two others were wounded after a gunman opened fire just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Saturday morning. Three men in their early-to-mid 30s were struck as they exited a building near Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue at 1:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. All […]
Male suspect killed in deputy involved shooting in Santa Clarita
Authorities on Sunday were investigating a deputy involved shooting in Santa Clarita. The incident unfolded around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Spunky Canyon and Bouquet Canyon roads. There, a deputy involved shooting unfolded, and one male adult suspect was pronounced dead. Details surrounding the shooting, including what led up to it, were not immediately released. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
goldrushcam.com
Two Los Angeles Men Arrested on Various Charges After Search of Home in Studio City Uncovers Multiple Assault Rifles with Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition
January 5, 2023 - The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters reports the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force have arrested a suspect for Assault with a Deadly Weapon -ADW with a (Firearm) in addition to being a Parolee at large. On December 29, 2022, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task...
Comments / 5