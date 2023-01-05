ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Investigation Continues Into Deputy-Involved Shooting At Bouquet Canyon Murder Scene

Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) continue to look for answers in the murder of a woman and subsequent officer-involved shooting death of a man at the scene north of Santa Clarita. According to the LASD, homicide investigators responded to the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon Roads to investigate circumstances ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Coroner identifies man shot and killed by LAPD in South LA

LOS ANGELES - Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Hemet man as victim of deadly Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department...
HEMET, CA
2urbangirls.com

Driver suspected of resisting arrest dies in LAPD custody

VENICE, Calif. – A possibly intoxicated man suspected of causing a traffic crash in Venice and then running away died after Los Angeles Police Department officers used a stun gun on him while trying to arrest him, police said Friday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Venice and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton neighborhood installs ‘no gangs live here’ signage to deter violence

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A Compton neighborhood is hoping to distance itself from gang ties by posting anti-gang signage along its street. KABC7 reported Signs for Life, a new community initiative, is dedicated to helping Compton neighborhoods disassociate themselves from gang ties. Compton Mayor Emma Sharif supports the community’s...
COMPTON, CA
Motorious

Camaro Fleeing California Police Causes Fatal Accident

Police chases are dangerous and sadly they sometimes end in one or more fatalities. What’s even worse is when an innocent bystander is killed, like what happened to the driver of a BMW in Orange County, California recently. A suspect in a Camaro was fleeing from Orange County Sheriff’s deputies at what we assume was a high rate of speed when he hit the BMW in an intersection.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Gun violence: LA-area shooting incidents this past week

A spate of gun violence, including several shooting incidents involving police, occurred throughout Los Angeles County this week, authorities reported. Man killed during unauthorized shooting of music video at downtown LA bridge. A man was shot and killed below a bridge in downtown Los Angeles during an unauthorized music video...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Street takeover draws hundreds outside of LA mall as LAPD Chief Michael Moore seeks second term

LOS ANGELES – Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by ABC7 showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames in an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man found fatally shot under Sixth Street Bridge, suspect at large

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in Boyle Heights on Friday night. The victim is a 25-year-old Hispanic man. His identity has not been released by Los Angeles Police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting under the Sixth Street Bridge near 6th and Mission around 10 p.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Female victim is shot to death in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 9

A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

3 shot, 1 fatally, near Hollywood Walk of Fame

One man was killed and two others were wounded after a gunman opened fire just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Saturday morning. Three men in their early-to-mid 30s were struck as they exited a building near Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue at 1:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. All […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Male suspect killed in deputy involved shooting in Santa Clarita

Authorities on Sunday were investigating a deputy involved shooting in Santa Clarita. The incident unfolded around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Spunky Canyon and Bouquet Canyon roads. There, a deputy involved shooting unfolded, and one male adult suspect was pronounced dead. Details surrounding the shooting, including what led up to it, were not immediately released.  Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.  
SANTA CLARITA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Two Los Angeles Men Arrested on Various Charges After Search of Home in Studio City Uncovers Multiple Assault Rifles with Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition

January 5, 2023 - The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters reports the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force have arrested a suspect for Assault with a Deadly Weapon -ADW with a (Firearm) in addition to being a Parolee at large. On December 29, 2022, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task...
LOS ANGELES, CA

