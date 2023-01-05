The Midcoast certainly took a pounding in the rain and high intensity storm just before Christmas. So many people without power and so many lineman and tree crews from far and wide working hard to restore the power while away from their families. Many thanks to all. It was very strange that the store and surrounding houses up and down the street were without power but we had it at our house that is behind the store. Not that we were complaining but we did feel sort of guilty!

DAMARISCOTTA, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO