ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

One Man is Dead, One Arrested in What Maine Police Say Was Murder

Maine State Police are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville and have arrested a suspect. Matthew Pendleton, 47, of Lincolnville is charged with murder for the death of Kevin Curit, 47, also of Lincolnville. What Are the Details of the Investigation?. The investigation began when the Waldo County Sheriff's Office received...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Man arrested for alleged homicide

LINCOLNVILLE — According to the Maine State Police at approximately 9:39 a.m. the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a unresponsive male from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. Upon arriving to the scene deputies found 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville deceased. Saturday evening State Police detectives arrested...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Are more people going missing in Maine?

PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
BOOTHBAY, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash

The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
RICHMOND, ME
WMTW

1 dead, another hurt in head-on collision in Woolwich

WOOLWICH, Maine — A Lewiston man has died in a head-on crash that shut down traffic on the Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich Friday afternoon. Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry says the crash was reported at around 12:45 p.m. at the north end of the bridge connecting Woolwich and Bath.
WOOLWICH, ME
lcnme.com

Leola M. Russell

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, 12:30 a.m., Leola M. Russell passed peacefully in her sleep. She was the eldest daughter of Henry N. Russell and Leola M. Flint Russell of Lewiston and Damariscotta. Leola was 67 years old and graduated from Lincoln Academy in Newcastle in 1965. Leola grew up...
FRIENDSHIP, ME
lcnme.com

Douglass C. Knowlton

Douglass C. Knowlton, 32, of Rockport, passed away after a brief illness, in Boston. Douglass was born on Sept. 28, 1990, in Rockland to Scott D. Knowlton and Ursula Knowlton. Douglass grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. He attended Medomak Valley High School. He started lobstering locally at 15. He then went on to Friendship, Alaska, and dragging out of Boston.
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Livermore Falls Town Manager on leave pending investigation

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The Select Board in Livermore Falls is holding a special session Friday afternoon to appoint an Acting Town Manager. The board voted Tuesday to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. Stacey Neumann of Murray Plumb & Murray has been hired to...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
WMTW

Second body found this week on Lewiston street

LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
LEWISTON, ME
firefighternation.com

ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother

Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
HERMON, ME
lcnme.com

Round Pond

The Midcoast certainly took a pounding in the rain and high intensity storm just before Christmas. So many people without power and so many lineman and tree crews from far and wide working hard to restore the power while away from their families. Many thanks to all. It was very strange that the store and surrounding houses up and down the street were without power but we had it at our house that is behind the store. Not that we were complaining but we did feel sort of guilty!
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Body found in Lewiston under investigation

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. in Lewiston, a spokesperson with the Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine. It is unknown at this time who found the body, and the body has not yet been...
LEWISTON, ME
lcnme.com

Carolyn Ann Murray

Carolyn Ann Murray, 76, of Livermore Falls, formerly of Whitefield, passed away on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2023 after a period of declining health. Born in Damariscotta, on Nov. 26, 1946, she was the only child of Norman and Sylvia (Klepsar) McKinnon. Carolyn grew up in Whitefield, attended local...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
lcnme.com

Francis Reynolds Welch Jr. ‘Rennie,’

Francis Reynolds Welch Jr. “Rennie,” passed away on Dec. 31, 2022 with his loving wife Lynde by his side. He is survived by his son, Tom Welch and wife, Meg of Jackman; daughter, Kelly Welch, of Newmarket, N.H.; and son, Kevin Welch and wife Amanda, of Whitefield. Ren was a proud father and an adoring “Gampy” to his six grandchildren, Sophia Whitney, of Hampton N.H., Hailey and Braidan Welch, of Jackman, and Camdyn, Addyson and Jillyan Welch, of Whitefield. He loved attending the grandchildren’s sporting events and was usually the loudest voice in the crowd.
WHITEFIELD, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy