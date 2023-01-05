ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Police investigating Ulster County homicide

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDWTe_0k4pOSgV00

PLATTEKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police are investigating a homicide after responding to reports of a dead body outside a residence in Plattekill. Police have not released the name of the 41-year-old male victim.

On Monday, police responded to Campbell Drive Extension for a report of a dead person outside of a residence. Police say the unnamed male victim was located outside of his house with multiple gunshot wounds. This incident is under investigation by the Town of Plattekill Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the New York State Police at Highland at (845) 691-2922. All information may be kept confidential.

