Donald Trump silent as supporters of ally Bolsonaro launch Jan 6-style attack on Brazilian capital
A conservative candidate loses re-election and attacks the integrity of the election system while refusing to fully concede defeat as many of the candidate’s supporters protest and storm the capital.Owing to recent events, this timeline can now hold true for either Donald Trump or his far-right ally in South America, former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro.On Sunday, masses of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the national congress building and other official sites in capital Brasília, part of the movement’s continued, oftentimes violent, protests against Mr Bolsonaro’s election loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.So far, despite the many parallels to the...
The George Santos Apology Tour for Lying Doesn’t Explain the Biggest Mystery of All
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. GOP Congressman-Elect George Santos flipped control of New York’s 3rd District in November by touting a long resume of impressive Wall Street and academic accomplishments. He said that he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from New York’s Baruch College in 2010 and that he later spent time at New York University. Plus, he enjoyed an illustrious financial career that included work at Citigroup, where he said he “quickly advanced to become an associate asset manager in the real asset division of the firm,” and another stint at Goldman Sachs. Plus, he said he was Jewish, the descendant of Holocaust survivors.
George Santos Keeps Giving Inconsistent Stories About His Mystery Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. George Santos, the New York Republican who was elected to the House in November, has drawn much attention for his audacious lying. As a candidate, he said he had attended Baruch College. He said he worked for Goldman Sachs. He said he worked for Citigroup. Those were all lies. He claimed Jewish heritage and maintained that his ancestors had fled antisemitic persecution in Europe prior to World War II. It seems this was also a fabrication. (Santos told the New York Post he had made some things up but always has been clear that he was “Jew-ish.”)
Brazil Just Had Its January 6. It Wasn’t Hard to See It Coming.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. RIO DE JANEIRO – On January 1, 2023, a photograph of newly inaugurated Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, walking up the access ramp to Palácio do Planalto, the presidential offices building in Brasilia, accompanied by a diverse group of people representing Brazil’s society—including a Black woman, an indigenous leader, a 10-year-old boy— appeared on the front page of the New York Times. A week later, an image of that same ramp, traditionally a symbol of the peaceful transition of power, once again was featured above the fold, but this time it was of the structure overrun by a horde of extreme far-right insurrectionists, supporters of defeated former President Jair Bolsonaro, who lay siege to Brazil’s capital.
Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’
DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
Of Course Steve Bannon and January 6 Fans Are Cheering on the Brazilian Insurrection
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Steve Bannon and others involved in the January 6, 2021 attack on Congress lauded supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro as they stormed government buildings in their capital on Sunday. The cheerleading showed that far-right supporters of Donald Trump’s Big Lie are not merely unrepentant but eager to continue exporting their opposition to democratic norms.
Trump Gives Unsolicited Advice in His Push to Rescue 'Very Boring' Facebook
The former president posted on his Truth Social account Thursday that Facebook has taken a downturn since he was suspended in January 2021.
Making excuses for dictators is nothing new: "Mr. Republican" and the Nazis
Readers may be familiar with Rachel Maddow's explosive new podcast, "Ultra." It tells the incredible story of a German spy who infiltrated Congress in 1940-41, inducing two dozen congressmen and senators to spread Nazi propaganda in floor speeches, op-ed columns and constituent mailings. Simultaneously, armed extremist groups began training for a violent takeover of the country. In many ways, the eight-decades-old story is a disturbing forerunner of the Trump era.
New York judge denies motion from Trump and family to dismiss $250 million lawsuit
A New York state judge on Friday denied motions from former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump to dismiss the New York attorney general's $250 million lawsuit, finding some of the arguments "frivolous."
Monster of 2022: Billionaires
Consider the billionaire. Yes, that is a David Foster Wallace reference. I spotted his book of essays, Consider the Lobster, yesterday morning in one of those little libraries people of a certain demographic put up in front of their houses. My morning walk takes me up into the Oakland-Berkeley Hills, and past the homes of two billionaires. That’s rare; most billionaires choose to live far from us mere mortals. My family lives a little further down toward the flats, in a neighborhood that was once middle-class, but where a well-maintained two-plus-bedroom, one-bath house now sells for north of $1 million. We bought in at the right time.
Pizza Rat Had Better Watch Its Back as the Big Apple Declares War
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Late last month, New York City posted a job listing for a new “director of rodent mitigation,” a title that was soon slimmed down to “Rat Czar,” to work under the direction of Mayor Eric Adams and his deputy mayor for operations, Meera Joshi.
Self-Proclaimed Free Speech Champ Elon Musk Announces Twitter Censorship Policy
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Twitter, which has been roiled by controversy ever since Elon Musk took over and appears to be hemorrhaging users, just made an announcement that probably won’t help its popularity. As legions of...
The World Made a Biodiversity Pact, And Of Course We Aren’t Part of It
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Only two countries in the world have not joined the UN Convention on Biological Diversity: the Vatican and the US. Few have missed the Holy See, but the US not joining the CBD 30 years ago has been described as the “major holdout” among countries looking to support the convention’s goals.
Big Oil Conspired to Deceive the Public, Claims Climate Racketeering Lawsuit
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The same racketeering legislation used to bring down mob bosses, motorcycle gangs, football executives and international fraudsters is to be tested against oil and coal companies who are accused of conspiring to deceive the public over the climate crisis.
The Books We Needed in 2022
If you buy a book using a Bookshop link on this page, a small share of the proceeds supports our journalism. Because Our Fathers Lied: A Memoir of Truth and Family, from Vietnam to Today. by Craig McNamara. Nonfiction Lots of people have daddy issues. But it’s not often you...
