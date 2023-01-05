ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KRMG

One dead, two others injured following fire in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A woman died and two others were injured following a fire in Sand Springs Thursday night, federal agents said. Firefighters were called to a home on West 61st Street South in Sand Springs just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Evan Crosby

10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Turnpike Troubadours will headline major Tulsa venue

TULSA, Okla. — A popular native Oklahoma band will headline a major Tulsa venue in April. The BOK Center announced the Turnpike Troubadours will perform there April 1, with special guests Old Crow Medicine Show and Muscadine Bloodline opening the show. The band is from eastern Oklahoma and went...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

More than 700 people helped at Tulsa Sobering Center last year, city reports

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s jail diversion program helped more than 700 people last year, the city reported. The program is operated by Grand Addiction Recovery Center and helps those who suffer with alcoholism or other addictions and connects them to opportunities for long-term counseling and substance abuse treatment rehabilitation programs.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Bartlesville teen reunited with family after four days

BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Update (01/05; 9:33 p.m.) — The missing Bartlesville teen has been reunited with his family, his sister confirmed. According to family, Gideon saw the reports of him missing on television and went home on his own accord. Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Broken Arrow hosting community expo Feb. 18

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow is hosting a Community Services Expo Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Stoney Creek Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The expo will be the first of its kind for a city in the metro, the city announced. “We...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

