JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund announced 16 organizations in Jackson County will split over $110 thousand in grants. “It was humbling to see the list of grant recipients for our Community Fund grants this year,” Tribal Chairman Brenda Meade said. “The incredible amount of work happening by our non-profit organizations reminds us how lucky we are to live here in Southern Oregon. On behalf of the Coquille Tribe, we feel honored to be able to support their hard work.”

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO