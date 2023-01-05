Read full article on original website
KDRV
BREAKING: U.S. Highway 101 closed due to landslide
PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- According to the Curry County Emergency Management team, all lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are closed about 12 miles south of Port Orford. At milepost 312 a landslide beneath the highway look out a portion of the road. The Oregon Department of Transportation expects this will...
KTVL
Explosives Unit responds to 'suspicious package' at Central Point City Hall
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department says officers responded to City Hall Monday morning for reports of a suspicious package in the restroom. City Hall and the surrounding areas were either evacuated or asked to stay inside while Oregon State Police's Explosives Unit responded. The Explosives Unit...
KDRV
Mount Ashland Ski Area closes Saturday due to unsafe conditions
MOUNT ASHLAND, Ore-- Officials with the Mount Ashland Ski Area announced on Saturday that operations have been closed due to unsafe conditions in the area. In a Facebook post, officials said that even the Windsor trail saw "considerable movement at lower speeds and trees along the line are moving." It...
KTVL
Siskiyou County Emergency Services provides tips on how to stay safe in winter storms
REDDING, Calif. — Rain, snow, and wind have all swept through the Northstate, and another storm is on the horizon. The National Weather Service says the following precautions can be crucial to traveling in winter weather. Firstly, they say you should be aware of the rising of rivers, streams, and creeks.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO VEHICLES WRECK NEAR DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG THURSDAY NIGHT
Two vehicles wrecked near downtown Roseburg on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:00 p.m. a male driver was northbound on Southeast Spruce Street and stopped at the stop sign. He then turned onto Southeast Washington Avenue as a second vehicle was traveling westbound, causing a collision. Both...
KTVL
Housing cost is leading cause for poverty in Jackson County, ACCESS assessment finds
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — ACCESS recently completed a community needs assessment for Jackson County. According to the report, housing cost is one of the county's leading causes and conditions of poverty. ACCESS, in contract with the Southern Oregon Research Center (SOURCE), discovered county-wide concerns as well as specific struggles...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
KDRV
Tree splits a mobile home in half from the strong wind storm
GOLD HILL, Ore. -- For the past few days, the Rogue Valley has experienced severe winds. With trees swaying back and forth, one fell onto a mobile home on December 27, 2022. The homeowners, Casey Shafer and Carrie Arnott lived in 'Gold Hill Mobile Home Park' for about two and a half years.
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
kqennewsradio.com
RESULTS OF ENHANCED DUII PATROLS DURING THE HOLIDAYS
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of enhanced DUII patrols that were conducted during the holiday season. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said that utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, 3 deputies utilized a total of 25 hours of enhanced DUII patrol time on the roadways at various times during the enforcement period. O’Dell said during that time, deputies made 2 DUII arrests, 1 for DUII-alcohol and the other for DUII-drugs.
kqennewsradio.com
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
KDRV
Jacksonville Inn closes dining services for good
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- After decades of serving high-quality food to the Rogue Valley, the Jacksonville Inn is no longer offering its dining services. The historic brown bricked building was built back in the Jacksonville community more than 100 years ago. For years the hotel offered a wide variety of high-quality...
kqennewsradio.com
TILLER WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SINGLE-VEHICLE WRECK
A Tiller woman was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at about 4:50 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the crash in the 14000 block of Tiller Trail Highway in the Tiller area. The motorist said her sedan was making noises with the front-end vibrating. Shortly after that the vehicle went through the guard rail while taking a turn around a corner.
KDRV
Some storm damage awaits cleanup from atmospheric river, strong wind
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. Authorities warned residents today to shelter at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled...
KTVL
Over $110 thousand in grants awarded to 16 Jackson County organizations
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund announced 16 organizations in Jackson County will split over $110 thousand in grants. “It was humbling to see the list of grant recipients for our Community Fund grants this year,” Tribal Chairman Brenda Meade said. “The incredible amount of work happening by our non-profit organizations reminds us how lucky we are to live here in Southern Oregon. On behalf of the Coquille Tribe, we feel honored to be able to support their hard work.”
kqennewsradio.com
ELDERLY OCCUPANT PERISHES IN TRAVEL TRAILER FIRE
An elderly occupant perished in a travel trailer fire Wednesday morning in south Douglas County. A release from the Riddle Fire District said at approximately 5:15 a.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Council Creek Road in the Riddle area. Fire Chief Devin Loughridge said initial reports were that the trailer was fully involved. Loughridge said another caller said the occupant was still inside.
KDRV
High Surf Warning for Curry County, waves reportedly breaking over Port Orford dock
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A federal government advisory today is warning about high surf at Port Orford. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS) warning comes today with reports of waves breaking over the dock at Port Orford at the northern end of Curry County's coast.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
kptv.com
Riddle man found dead after early morning trailer fire
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly man was found dead early Wednesday morning after a trailer fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle. Crews arrived to the scene and found a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished at about 5:50 a.m.
KDRV
Fatal car crash on January first
MEDFORD -- A car accident that took place on January 1st left one person dead after the driver crashed into multiple trees on Sunset Dr. According to Medford Police, a call came in at 3:34 p.m. regarding a reckless driver on the 4600 block of Highway 238. A Jacksonville Police Officer in the area located the car and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver failed to yield and continued onto S. Stage Rd. towards Medford.
