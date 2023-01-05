Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in TexasAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Aaron Rodgers refusing to give his jersey to Lions rookie had NFL fans speculating about ... retirement?
It was a small moment in the chaos of the Packers’ Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions that eliminated Green Bay from the postseason: Aaron Rodgers was caught on camera being asked something by Lions rookie Jameson Williams. It was, perhaps, a request for Rodgers’ jersey from the...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Lamar Jackson gets massive Ravens NFL Playoffs injury update
Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 18 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, a league source reportedly told Adam Schefter that Jackson has a “strong chance” of playing in the Ravens’ Wild Card game next week. Jackson is reportedly still dealing...
Rob Gronkowski donates hilariously predictable amount to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe
Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe has exceeded $8 million dollars, and Rob Gronkowski has helped by donating the perfect amount to the campaign in a completely on-brand move by the former NFL star. The ever-growing contribution to the toy drive of the Buffalo Bills’ safety has now surpassed $8.1 million and counting, and Gronkowski gave a hilarious […] The post Rob Gronkowski donates hilariously predictable amount to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’
Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Yardbarker
NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles
Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
Bulldogs ‘concern’ raised by Kirk Herbstreit before National Championship vs. TCU
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has little doubt that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldog program has risen to the top of the college football world. However, Herbstreit sees a potential pitfall for Georgia in the upcoming national championship game Monday night against upstart TCU. The Bulldogs are eye-opening 12.5-point favorites over […] The post Bulldogs ‘concern’ raised by Kirk Herbstreit before National Championship vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future
Bill Belichick didn’t make any commitments about the future of the New England Patriots, other than that he’ll be coaching the team in 2023, after the team’s 2022 season ended with a disappointing 8-9 record on Sunday. Speaking in a Zoom conference on Monday, Belichick gave Mac Jones a bit of a compliment but didn’t give […] The post Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick fires back at Jake Bailey’s agent following suspension
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots surprised a lot of people Friday evening when they moved Jake Bailey and Jack Jones from injured reserve to the suspended list, including the punter. Bailey’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, said in a statement on Saturday that he was “surprised” to learn about the...
Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one. The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another […] The post Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s strong message ahead of Dolphins’ AFC wild-card clash vs. Bills
The Miami Dolphins did not make it easy on themselves, but they ultimately clinched the No. 7 seed in the AFC following their 11-6 home win over the New York Jets in Week 18. The Dolphins failed to score a single touchdown in a game for the first time this season, but at the least, […] The post Tyreek Hill’s strong message ahead of Dolphins’ AFC wild-card clash vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Updated AFC playoff picture after wins by Chiefs, Jaguars
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots. Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed. For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
3 bold predictions for 49ers in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Cardinals
And just like that, the 2022 NFL regular season is in the books. Following the Week 18 win vs. the Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers finished No. 2 in the NFC. This will be the third time in the last five seasons they will be in the playoffs, which included a Super Bowl appearance in 2019. With the team set to face the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, it’s time for some San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions.
Giants HC Brian Daboll gets real on facing Vikings in wild-card round of NFC playoffs
The New York Giants will have a rematch coming up in the NFL playoffs, as they will square off with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card round. It was mere weeks ago that the Giants came away with a 27-24 road loss to the Vikings. A combined 28 points were scored in the fourth […] The post Giants HC Brian Daboll gets real on facing Vikings in wild-card round of NFC playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stetson Bennett gets ‘special’ shout-out from Matthew Stafford before clash with TCU
Prior to Stetson Bennett Georgia taking on Max Duggan and TCU in Monday night’s National Championship, Bennett earned high praise from a former Bulldogs QB1. Current Los Angeles Rams quarterback and former Georgia QB1 Matthew Stafford appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay prior to the game. While on the show, he took the time to speak […] The post Stetson Bennett gets ‘special’ shout-out from Matthew Stafford before clash with TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia football makes wild National Championship history with 38-point half vs TCU
Georgia football already made history in the first half alone of their national championship game against TCU football, and they are well on their way to pile more misery on the Horned Frogs. Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs quickly got to work to show the Horned Frogs the difference between...
Allen Lazard’s eye-opening comment on Aaron Rodgers, future with Packers
Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only Green Bay Packers’ star with an uncertain future. Allen Lazard made eye-opening remarks on his future with the team in response to an Aaron Rodgers question, per Nicole Menner. “I don’t f**ckin’ know,” Lazard said in whether or not he expects Rodgers to return next season. “Sh*t, I don’t know […] The post Allen Lazard’s eye-opening comment on Aaron Rodgers, future with Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1