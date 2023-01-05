Read full article on original website
St. Louis landlords risk housing those facing homelessness, stress importance of case management
ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side reported in November about the barriers that remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis when the area braced for colder weather. We talked to landlords and homelessness advocates about the risks of permanently housing those facing homelessness. We also explored the problems with local shelters and why some people facing homelessness do not want to stay there.
Career Central: 3 job fairs promise jobs with signing bonuses
ST. LOUIS — If you’re a registered nurse, have experience in security, or want to work in the entertainment industry, three major employers are looking to hire this week at a job fair. On-the-spot interviews will be held at an Argosy Casino Alton job fair Wednesday, Jan. 18....
FOX2now.com
Keep black moms and babies healthy with help from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Alpha Upsilon Sigma Alumnae Chapter
Project Cradle Care works to keep black moms and babies healthy with help from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Alpha Upsilon Sigma Alumnae Chapter.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
FOX2now.com
Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities
While attending Monday's ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she'd approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities.
St. Louis Restaurateur Gets 2.5 Years for COVID Relief, Bank Fraud
Le Mell Harlston's pandemic-relief fraud case is one of almost 50 being handled by federal prosecutors in St. Louis
nextstl.com
Intersection Intervention: DeBaliviere and Pershing
With all the new development at DeBaliviere and Pershing bridging the Skinker DeBaliviere and DeBaliviere Place neighborhoods, it’s becoming even more clear that the intersection needs an intervention. We’re patting ourselves on the back for building Transit-Oriented Development here bt the Forest Park DeBaliviere Metrolink station and on the #1 and #90 bus lines, but we then need to follow through on infrastructure that prioritizes the movement of people.
Students at St. Louis area elementary school switch to virtual learning after pipe burst
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Students at Maplewood-Richmond Heights Elementary School are going to school virtually, Monday, after an unexpected, extended winter break. Students and staff were supposed to go to school in-person, Monday. Instead, they were notified that air quality issues following a pipe burst on Christmas Day will force students to go back to school virtually, for now.
Syphilis Cases Rise By 259% In Missouri
According to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with bringing gun to St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with bringing a gun to a school in south St. Louis. The Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the 19-year-old man, Quinton C. Benson Jr., was charged Saturday with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested Friday after...
Robert Tracy takes over as new St. Louis police chief Monday
ST. LOUIS — The new chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department takes over on Monday, Jan. 9. Neighbors are excited about the potential positive changes Chief Robert Tracy brings to the job. "We hope that he is successful and loves St. Louis," said Rhonda Jones, a board...
FOX2now.com
Fire damages out-of-service church in north St. Louis
A two-alarm fire led to significant damage Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis church.
FOX2now.com
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon
A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple times. It's the second murder in St. Louis City so far this year.
KSDK
Fire at vacant warehouse in East St. Louis
A vacant warehouse in East St. Louis caught fire early Monday morning. Firefighters are still working to find the cause.
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
advantagenews.com
Salvation Army gets $250,000 from Schnucks round-up
During a two-week period leading up to Christmas, Schnucks says its customers and the company donated $250,135 to the Salvation Army “Tree of Lights” campaign. All monies raised during Schnucks “Round Up at the Register” stay in the market where they were donated, to support local programs and services, including helping to provide food, shelter, support for veterans, addictions treatment, and emergency disaster services.
Missouri is home of the smallest national park in the U.S.
The starting point of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, is home to the smallest national park in the United States.
mediafeed.org
Washington University will cost you this much
Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, is a four-year private research university. Here, find out information about admission requirements, the Washington University acceptance rate, WashU tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Washington University is known for its research and teaching. Students come from all 50...
St. Louis Man Goes on Trial for 3 Carjackings in a Single Day
Drew Hamilton Clark, 37, faces a slew of state and federal charges
koamnewsnow.com
Man gets 2 1/2 years in prison for COVID, bank loan fraud
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a University City business owner to prison and ordered him to repay more than half-a-million dollars that he took in from bank and COVID-19 pandemic-related fraud. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Le Mell Harlston pleaded guilty in U.S. District...
5 On Your Side
