Saint Louis, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

5 On Your Side

St. Louis landlords risk housing those facing homelessness, stress importance of case management

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side reported in November about the barriers that remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis when the area braced for colder weather. We talked to landlords and homelessness advocates about the risks of permanently housing those facing homelessness. We also explored the problems with local shelters and why some people facing homelessness do not want to stay there.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southarkansassun.com

$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri

With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities

While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities. Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised …. While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nextstl.com

Intersection Intervention: DeBaliviere and Pershing

With all the new development at DeBaliviere and Pershing bridging the Skinker DeBaliviere and DeBaliviere Place neighborhoods, it’s becoming even more clear that the intersection needs an intervention. We’re patting ourselves on the back for building Transit-Oriented Development here bt the Forest Park DeBaliviere Metrolink station and on the #1 and #90 bus lines, but we then need to follow through on infrastructure that prioritizes the movement of people.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Students at St. Louis area elementary school switch to virtual learning after pipe burst

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Students at Maplewood-Richmond Heights Elementary School are going to school virtually, Monday, after an unexpected, extended winter break. Students and staff were supposed to go to school in-person, Monday. Instead, they were notified that air quality issues following a pipe burst on Christmas Day will force students to go back to school virtually, for now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with bringing gun to St. Louis school

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with bringing a gun to a school in south St. Louis. The Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the 19-year-old man, Quinton C. Benson Jr., was charged Saturday with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested Friday after...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Fire damages out-of-service church in north St. Louis

A two-alarm fire led to significant damage Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis church. Fire damages out-of-service church in north St. Louis. A two-alarm fire led to significant damage Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis church. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon

A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple times. It's the second murder in St. Louis City so far this year. Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday …. A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Salvation Army gets $250,000 from Schnucks round-up

During a two-week period leading up to Christmas, Schnucks says its customers and the company donated $250,135 to the Salvation Army “Tree of Lights” campaign. All monies raised during Schnucks “Round Up at the Register” stay in the market where they were donated, to support local programs and services, including helping to provide food, shelter, support for veterans, addictions treatment, and emergency disaster services.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mediafeed.org

Washington University will cost you this much

Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, is a four-year private research university. Here, find out information about admission requirements, the Washington University acceptance rate, WashU tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Washington University is known for its research and teaching. Students come from all 50...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Man gets 2 1/2 years in prison for COVID, bank loan fraud

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a University City business owner to prison and ordered him to repay more than half-a-million dollars that he took in from bank and COVID-19 pandemic-related fraud. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Le Mell Harlston pleaded guilty in U.S. District...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

