Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like This Royal in a Recent Photo
Royal fans are commenting on just how much the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter, Princess Charlotte, looks like another member of the royal family.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Won’t Stand For Harry And Meghan’s Claims That They’re “Suffering” On ‘The View’: “You Live” in a “$30 Million House”
If you were too busy focusing on the eccentric fashion choices made on this morning’s episode of The View, you may have overlooked Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s criticisms of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which were contradicted by co-host Sunny Hostin. The show, which dropped its final three episodes today, has been filled with explosive revelations — most recently, some insight into the falling out between Harry and his brother, Prince William. While Griffin praised the series as “binge-worthy” and said she “liked that it highlighted the race issues” Meghan had to face as well as “classism,” she explained that there...
Meghan Markle surprised Prince William with a ‘killer’ Christmas gift
It was a killer gift. Meghan Markle reportedly gave Prince William a spoon with the words “cereal killer” engraved on it for Christmas 2017. The claim was made in the 2020 tome “Finding Freedom” — penned by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand — which has recently resurfaced online in light of the ex-actress’s estrangement from her royal brother-in-law. Back in December 2017, Markle had just announced her engagement to Prince Harry and was reportedly eager to impress William, fretting over what to buy the future king for Christmas. The royal family has long traded “cheap gag gifts” with...
Camilla Parker Bowles Ditches Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Fashion Rule
Here's what the late Queen Elizabeth II always wore that you won't catch King Charles' wife Camilla, Queen Consort wearing.
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
King Charles’ Ex-Butler Claims People Who Worked for the Royal Family Used to Tell Him They ‘Weren’t Fans’ of Camilla Parker Bowles
King Charles III's former butler is revealing what other royal staffers used to tell him about their dislike for Camilla and what his response would be about his boss's wife.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will End Up With ‘Empty’ Lives ‘Built on a Foundation of Resentment’ Says Commentator
Meghan and Harry are establishing their brand and releasing projects under the Archewell umbrella. One commentator doesn't think the duke and duchess have longevity.
Prevention
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
Here's How King Charles And Prince William Plan To Respond To Harry And Meghan's Series
The popular motto "Keep Calm and Carry On" is certainly followed by the British royal family. No matter what circumstances surround them, they know they have to present a calm and authoritative face before their citizens. Not even their own personal dramas can cause their stiff upper lips to tremble. If a member airs palace dirty laundry, it's frowned upon, but never answered with a royal diatribe. For instance, after Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sat down with Oprah to discuss their decision to leave palace life, the late Queen Elizabeth's official reply was brief and composed. It declared that the "concerning" statements would be "taken very seriously" by the family, but added, "recollections may vary," indicating quiet disapproval of their accusations of racism.
Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’
A body language expert explains why Meghan Markle looking directly at a camera is a 'fearless' move while another expert shares how Meghan and Kate approach this differently.
What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
'They Dragged Him Through The Mud': Prince William Likely To Ban Prince Harry From King Charles' Coronation In May, Expert Claims
It looks like Prince Harry and Prince William might never resolve their issues. With King Charles' coronation coming up in May, it sounds like William, 40, might ban his younger brother from attending after he spilled more details about their relationship on the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. "You can't have people like this going to the King’s coronation," expert Angela Levin said. “It’s an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, ‘Absolutely not you can not come.'"“He is the...
epicstream.com
Queen Camilla, King Charles Shock: Royal Couple Reportedly Have 'Toxic' Relationship, Almost Got Divorced
Queen Camilla and King Charles have been married for nearly two decades already. However, even if they appear happy most of the time, their marriage isn't as perfect as it seems. Queen Camilla And King Charles Close To Getting Divorce?. The king and queen consort had a moderate wedding compared...
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Popculture
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
See inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first home, a 'leaning' 1,324-square-foot cottage on Kensington Palace grounds
According to The Guardian, Prince Harry wrote in his new book, "Spare," that Prince William physically attacked him at the cottage in 2019.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Kate Middleton May Be the New Princess of Wales, But She Will Not Be Diana 2.0
Kate Middleton is the first member of the royal family to use the title of Princess of Wales since Princess Diana.
Prince William Wants To 'Release A Statement' About Prince Harry's Memoir But Is Being 'Overruled' By King Charles: Source
In less than 24 hours, the world will finally be able to get their hands on Prince Harry's memoir — but the royal family still can't agree on whether or not they should publicly react to the tome.According to a report, the monarchy's group of "senior advisers" set up a "war room" of sorts to discuss the "fallout" that could occur once Spare debuts on Tuesday, January 10.Behind closed doors, the aides are said to be thinking of every possible claim Harry could make and how it could affect the royal family's image."There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was...
3 Times Meghan Markle Lost Her Cool in Public
Meghan Markle knows when to smile for the cameras. But there were times when the duchess was caught showing an emotion we usually don't see from her in public.
