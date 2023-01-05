ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Decider.com

Alyssa Farah Griffin Won’t Stand For Harry And Meghan’s Claims That They’re “Suffering” On ‘The View’: “You Live” in a “$30 Million House”

If you were too busy focusing on the eccentric fashion choices made on this morning’s episode of The View, you may have overlooked Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s criticisms of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which were contradicted by co-host Sunny Hostin. The show, which dropped its final three episodes today, has been filled with explosive revelations — most recently, some insight into the falling out between Harry and his brother, Prince William. While Griffin praised the series as “binge-worthy” and said she “liked that it highlighted the race issues” Meghan had to face as well as “classism,” she explained that there...
New York Post

Meghan Markle surprised Prince William with a ‘killer’ Christmas gift

It was a killer gift. Meghan Markle reportedly gave Prince William a spoon with the words “cereal killer” engraved on it for Christmas 2017. The claim was made in the 2020 tome “Finding Freedom” — penned by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand — which has recently resurfaced online in light of the ex-actress’s estrangement from her royal brother-in-law. Back in December 2017, Markle had just announced her engagement to Prince Harry and was reportedly eager to impress William, fretting over what to buy the future king for Christmas. The royal family has long traded “cheap gag gifts” with...
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Prevention

Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges

Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
The List

Here's How King Charles And Prince William Plan To Respond To Harry And Meghan's Series

The popular motto "Keep Calm and Carry On" is certainly followed by the British royal family. No matter what circumstances surround them, they know they have to present a calm and authoritative face before their citizens. Not even their own personal dramas can cause their stiff upper lips to tremble. If a member airs palace dirty laundry, it's frowned upon, but never answered with a royal diatribe. For instance, after Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sat down with Oprah to discuss their decision to leave palace life, the late Queen Elizabeth's official reply was brief and composed. It declared that the "concerning" statements would be "taken very seriously" by the family, but added, "recollections may vary," indicating quiet disapproval of their accusations of racism.
RadarOnline

What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
OK! Magazine

'They Dragged Him Through The Mud': Prince William Likely To Ban Prince Harry From King Charles' Coronation In May, Expert Claims

It looks like Prince Harry and Prince William might never resolve their issues. With King Charles' coronation coming up in May, it sounds like William, 40, might ban his younger brother from attending after he spilled more details about their relationship on the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. "You can't have people like this going to the King’s coronation," expert Angela Levin said. “It’s an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, ‘Absolutely not you can not come.'"“He is the...
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
OK! Magazine

Prince William Wants To 'Release A Statement' About Prince Harry's Memoir But Is Being 'Overruled' By King Charles: Source

In less than 24 hours, the world will finally be able to get their hands on Prince Harry's memoir — but the royal family still can't agree on whether or not they should publicly react to the tome.According to a report, the monarchy's group of "senior advisers" set up a "war room" of sorts to discuss the "fallout" that could occur once Spare debuts on Tuesday, January 10.Behind closed doors, the aides are said to be thinking of every possible claim Harry could make and how it could affect the royal family's image."There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was...
E! News

