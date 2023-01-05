ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List

By Amber Corrine
 4 days ago
On Thursday (Jan. 5), the Recording Industry Association of America revealed 39 music artists who earned their very first RIAA certification in 2022.

“Striking Gold, Platinum or multi-[platinum] for the first time is a moment to pause and celebrate. Congratulations to the 39 #RIAAClassOf 2022 artists earning this career milestone! Check out the #RIAAClassOf + #LabelsAtWork in bio!” the RIAA announced on its official Instagram account before detailing the artists and songs that earned 2022 certifications.

Rappers GloRilla ’s “ Tomorrow 2″ featuring Cardi B and Armani White ’s “Billie Eilish” both earned Gold status as R&B singer-songwriter Muni Long ’s “Hrs & Hrs” received a Platinum plaque . Rapper SleazyWorld also garnered a Platinum cert. for “Sleazy Flow.”

Respectively, “Tomorrow 2” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Billie Eliish” climbed to the No. 58 spot, and “Sleazy Flow” debuted at No. 47. On the R&B side, Muni Long’s “Hrs & Hrs” moved from No. 7 to No. 1 on the Emerging Artists chart and went from No. 83 to No. 34 on the Hot 100. The TikTok forged single also dominated in the top five on the Hot R&B Songs and landed within the top 10 of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

The aforementioned singles definitely were “on repeat” last year.

In RIAA’s official announcement , COO Michele Ballantyne stated: “Whenever a Gold, Platinum or Diamond certification is earned, it represents massive engagement from an artist’s fans, and a remarkable achievement by the artist, their creative teams, and their record label.”

She added, “And when it is your very first RIAA award, it’s even more special. We are so encouraged by the success of this #RIAAClassOf 2022 and are honored to help celebrate their immense talents.”

Other artists who made history with the RIAA last year were Drake, Post Malone, and Swae Lee. The Honestly, Nevermind rapper became the highest-selling RIAA singles artist of all time, as the “Sunflower” collaborators made history with the highest charting RIAA-certified single in history going Platinum 17 times.

Check out the video introducing the RIAA’s class of 2022 below.

