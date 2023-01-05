ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TFD responding to apartment fire in south Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa.

According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Multiple units seem to be affected, but a specific number has not yet been determined.

The Riverchase Apartments have a history of large and destructive fires.

This complex previously dealt with a large fire in both 2010 and 2018. The 2010 fire started overnight and destroyed eight units. The 2018 fire had started in the attic and destroyed the entire upstairs area and 16 units.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App for on-the-go updates.

KRMG

