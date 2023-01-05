ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Theater Audiences Shrank by Half in the Last 4 Years. Can Movies Get Them Back?

By Tom Brueggemann
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NNDz_0k4pN5kU00

Avatar: The Way of Water ” (Disney) was a magnificent way to end the year, and to begin a new one. Since its December 18, 2022 release it’s grossed $465 million in U.S./Canada. It could overtake “ Top Gun: Maverick ” (Paramount) as the top 2022 domestic release, which grossed $719 million. It’s certain to become the biggest worldwide grosser since Covid began decimating the theatrical business nearly three years ago.

But “The Way of Water” doesn’t change the current reality any more than “Maverick” did, which is this: In the last four years, theatrical attendance has declined by about 50 percent.

Box office for 2022 ended a little under $7.4 billion domestic, with $26 billion worldwide. That fell far short of the year’s weakest projections, a consensus first stated in December 2021 by financial analyst Gower Street and repeated widely in the media: $9.2 billion domestic and $33.2 billion worldwide. Last March during a quarterly financial call, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron said “We are quite bullish that for the full calendar year of 2022 the industry box office could be nearly double that of 2021″ — that is, about $8.8 billion domestic. On those bases, we have shortfall of somewhere between 20 and 25 percent.

As for calculating that attendance drop: The last full pre-Covid year of 2019 generated a domestic box-office total of $11.3 billion, down from $11.9 billion in 2018. Those numbers came at lower ticket prices, by approximately 20 percent or more. (Exhibitor trade association NATO still declines to announce a current average ticket price, which it has not updated since 2019.)

Based on today’s admission costs, the 2018 domestic box-office total would be over $14 billion. Back out of the totals to calculate admissions, and we reach a dire conclusion: Theatrical attendance in 2022 is about 52 percent of 2018. The massive success of “Maverick” and “The Way of Water” — not to mention no official tracking of actual admissions — tends to obscure that reality.

In 2022, even Cinemark — the major exhibitor with the strongest financials — saw its stock drop 47 percent from the start of the year. AMC added the APE offering to its original stock and its per-share price dropped almost 80 percent in 12 months. At the height of its mid-2021 meme stock glory, it was more than $59 per share. London-based Cineworld, which owns #2 Regal, has filed for bankruptcy.

The current business reflects neither the financials nor the trajectory that would allow a handful of massive hits to return exhibition to “normal.” Certainly, 2022 suffered from a lower-than-normal number of releases; 2023 should have more. As usual, they are franchise-heavy, and it’s unlikely that we’d see a potentially big title like Disney/Pixar’s “Turning Red” skip theaters for streaming. At the same time: Many films that thrived in 2o22 benefited from fewer competitors; that also boosted the biggest hits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eLN9q_0k4pN5kU00

Studios judge risk as much as opportunity and the 2022 holiday season showed us, again, we now live in a world where films have expanded their capacity to fail. Pre-Covid, four to five December releases would gross $100 million or more. This year, there’s “The Way of Water.” The grosses for two prime releases — “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” (Sony) and “Babylon” (Paramount) — might reach $40 million combined. Initial platform results for Tom Hanks vehicle “A Man Called Otto” (Sony), originally intended to go wide at Christmas, shows that releasing a film with a major star doesn’t guarantee audience. Results like those discourage increased production.

DC Comics’ “Black Adam” (Warner Bros. Discovery) grossed just under $400 million worldwide. The studio’s decision not to proceed with a sequel — even with the full-throated support of star Dwayne Johnson — suggests even franchises remain risks.

As studios reckon with a streaming world that’s started to show its tarnish, expect theatrical potential to remain the primary driver of greenlight decisions for theatrical releases. That’s something of a victory for theaters, as is the fact that some riskier original films like “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony) and “Ticket to Paradise” (Universal) likely turned a profit. (It speaks to the current situation that a best-selling novel adaptation and a rom-com starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney are considered risky).

Total box-office estimates for 2023 are more conservative. Per distribution sources, the general consensus is $9 million domestic (After last year’s misplaced enthusiasm, Gower Street is a bit lower: It projects $8.6 billion.). That would represent an 18 percent improvement in revenue; in attendance figures, business would still be down 30 percent from 2018. Is that enough for theaters to survive — or at least, not add more debt?

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Tom Hanks Worries He ‘Didn’t Go Far Enough’ as an Actor in ‘Big Hit’ Movies: ‘I Wrestle with Authenticity’

Tom Hanks may only count on one hand the movies of his that he considers “pretty good,” but the two-time Oscar winner is opening up about suffering from doubts over his acting ability. The “Man Called Otto” actor admitted to having “self-doubt that is pure neurosis” over the “authenticity” of his roles in the “big hits” of his career. “I wrestle with authenticity,” Hanks said during “The Great Creators with Guy Raz” podcast (via People). “I wrestle with the difference between lying for a living as an actor and lying to myself as a human being.” Hanks does not watch a majority of...
IndieWire

‘M3GAN’ Challenges James Cameron: Here’s What a Great Start to 2023 Box Office Looks Like

Two films grossing over $30 million: This is a fine way to start 2023 box office. Led by the continued strong showing for “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Disney) and Blumhouse Prods.’ inventive horror title “M3GAN” (Universal), the first weekend of the year achieved something that happened only four times in 2022. (And all were in June and July). Other positive signs included stronger than normal holds for a post-holiday weekend, when grosses usually decline. Add a better-than-expected performance by “A Man Called Otto” (Sony) in its initial expansion. After a dreary Christmas, the improvement is welcome. This weekend totaled about a...
IndieWire

‘Wednesday’ Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix (Nope, Not Amazon)

Reports of the death of “Wednesday” at Netflix have been greatly exaggerated. Just days after the spread of rumors that the “Addams Family” teen series might leave the streamer for its rival, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix finally gave a second season renewal to the series January 6, confirming that it would air “Only on Netflix.” “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said in a statement to Netflix’s official fandom website Tudum. “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive headfirst...
VERMONT STATE
IndieWire

How ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stunts Ground Pandora in Reality — Watch

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is maybe the most special-effects heavy film of the entire year, transforming the majority of the cast into the alien Na’vi and their real-world surroundings into the lush planet of Pandora. But in making the film, James Cameron had an edict for the stunt team responsible for coordinating the action scenes to make them feel as real and grounded as possible. “[James] of course doesn’t like things to just be animated, you’re gonna do them for real,” stunt coordinator Garrett Warren says. “The only thing that’s not real is us being blue,” assistant stunt coordinator Steve...
IndieWire

Todd Field Decided to Direct Movies After Watching ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ 350 Times

Though 16 years had passed since Todd Field’s last film, “Little Children,” the emergence of “TÁR” on the fall festival circuit was an immediate reminder of the auteur’s filmmaking talent. The film, which stars Cate Blanchett as a prominent orchestral conductor who finds her career collapsing before her eyes after a scandal, has earned overwhelmingly positive reviews and is widely viewed as a strong Academy Award contender. The film has the potential to bring Field his first Oscar and Blanchett, for whom he specifically wrote the role, her third. Now that he is on the frontlines of Oscar season, Field is...
IndieWire

‘My Beautiful Laundrette’ Writer Hanif Kureishi Suffers Dangerous Fall: ‘I Woke Up in a Pool of Blood’

Hanif Kureishi, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter best known for penning the Daniel Day-Lewis romance “My Beautiful Laundrette,” suffered a potentially catastrophic fall that could prevent him from working again. In a Twitter thread on Friday, the actor detailed the dangerous accident that took place in his apartment in Rome over the winter holidays. “I should like you to know that on Boxing Day, in Rome, after taking a comfortable walk to the Piazza del Popolo, followed by a stroll through the Villa Borghese, and then back to the apartment, I had a fall,” Kureishi wrote. “I had just seen Mo Salah score...
IndieWire

Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
IndieWire

Final ‘Stranger Things’ Season Will Have One of the Most Expensive TV Casts Ever — Report

“Stranger Things” has always been a pricy series, with the most recent season last year reportedly totaling a $30 million budget per episode. And although filming for the fifth and final installment has yet to happen, that number will probably increase, thanks in part to the cast’s salaries. According to a new report from Puck News — a media startup founded by former reporters at outlets like The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, and The Atlantic — the cast of “Stranger Things” closed their deals for the salaries of the fifth and final season. And while the total salaries of the cast for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

‘M3GAN’: James Wan and Jason Blum on Bringing Their Lifelong Love of Creepy Dolls Into the Age of AI

How did Jason Blum know that “M3GAN” would become a viral sensation? The answer is simple: The horror hitmaker has learned to never say no when James Wan comes calling with an idea about a scary little doll. “I am very familiar with James’ love of creepy dolls,” Blum said with a laugh during a recent interview with IndieWire. “So when he said he had another idea for a creepy doll, I was very intrigued before we even read the script.” Blum’s blind confidence in the project was certainly understandable. Over the past two decades, Wan has established himself as Hollywood’s top...
IndieWire

Hugh Jackman: Bryan Singer’s Behavior on ‘X-Men’ Films ‘Would Not Happen Now’

Bryan Singer is one of the primary architects of the modern age of superhero films, between his first two “X-Men” films in 2000 and 2003 as well as “Days of Future Past” and “Apocalypse” in 2014 and 2016. Those original two films also transformed Hugh Jackman, then mostly known for his work in theater, into an A-list film star through his portrayal of iconic superhero Wolverine. But since the release of those films, Singer has faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, as well as allegations from stars like Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence of volatile on-set behavior. In a new interview...
IndieWire

‘When in Doubt, Cut to Margot’: Editing the 30-Minute Opening Bacchanal of ‘Babylon’

Typically, director Damien Chazelle and his Oscar-winning editor Tom Cross (“Whiplash”) start cutting a movie from the last scene, since it’s the most challenging. So it went for the “Caravan” showdown in “Whiplash,” the “What if?” epilogue in “La La Land,” and the suspenseful Apollo 11 mission in “First Man.” But for their magnum opus, “Babylon,” they began at the top: The opening bacchanal at the mansion of Kinoscope Studios executive Don Wallach (Jeff Garland), a nearly 30-minute tour de force that sweeps through the colorful cast of characters and sets the manic, hedonistic tone for a Wild West Hollywood...
IndieWire

After ‘Tulsa King,’ Sylvester Stallone Might Stop Acting in His Own Projects

Sylvester Stallone’s rise is a story so celebrated, it’s come to shape how we imagine the Hollywood dream. A young, no-name actor writes a script, sells it to a studio, fights to play the title role, and — for his effort, his faith, and his talent — the movie turns him into a star. More than a star, really. “Rocky” and the ensuing sequels helped establish Stallone as a multi-hyphenate artist. For nearly 50 years, Stallone has been writing, acting, producing, and directing many of his own projects. But after his latest dual role — leading and executive producing the Paramount+...
IndieWire

Netflix Is Going All in on Mindless Soaps Like ‘Ginny & Georgia’: The Viewership Numbers Speak for Themselves

“Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 has it all: Troubled teens, rushed nuptials, bad exes, nonviolent murders (!), and so much more. The latest installment of this mother-daughter show, which debuted this week, is part of an ongoing trend with Netflix originals: series with heaps of drama, gasp-worthy twists, and genre-jumping storylines. They are soap operas in all but name, and they’ve become critical to Netflix’s viewership success. Like the soap operas of yore, these shows are ostensibly targeted at women; mothers and daughters or adolescents or adult friends and the like. Viewers can expect a level of kitsch and below-average reviews...
GEORGIA STATE
IndieWire

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’: Exploring the ‘Undiscovered Territory’ of the Sequel’s Painterly Visuals

. The influence and the impact of 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” reverberates far beyond the Oscar-winning superhero adventure’s upcoming sequel: Both of DreamWorks Animation’s current Best Animated Feature contenders traffic in the type of 2D experimentation that was ushered into the mainstream by Miles Morales and his fellow web slingers. For the heist comedy “The Bad Guys,” the studio went with the look of an illustrated book. Meanwhile, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — which finds the fearless feline from the “Shrek” franchise (Antonio Banderas) battling mortality after burning through the first eight of his nine lives — sports...
IndieWire

‘Turning Red’ Transformed Domee Shi Into One of Pixar’s Biggest Stars

. Everything changed for director Domee Shi at Pixar in 2022. She released her first feature, “Turning Red,” the semi-autobiographical, anime-inspired, coming-of-age comedy that’s an Oscar contender for Best Animated Feature. She was also promoted to creative vice president at the studio, becoming the first woman director to join Pixar’s vaunted Braintrust. It’s all part of the new culture of female empowerment, diversity, and personal storytelling at the studio, led by chief creative officer Pete Docter. Docter mentored Shi as a story artist on “Inside Out” and then on her appetizing, Oscar-winning short “Bao.” That paid dividends when he greenlit “Turning Red”...
IndieWire

Don Cheadle: People Will ‘Walk Up to Me’ to Say They Hate ‘Ocean’s 12’

Don Cheadle is over “Ocean’s 12” being mocked. The Oscar winner addressed the fan hate for the “Ocean’s 11” sequel starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts. Cheadle played British explosives expert Basher Tarr in the Europe-set heist film. “It was a lot of grinding on an accent that I have been both vilified and praised for,” Cheadle said during a GQ video interview. “When we came back to do the second film, we hadn’t seen each other for a long time. We hadn’t all been together. We were just reuniting, so we were just milling around for an...
IndieWire

Want Another Hollywood Revolution Like the ‘70s? Make Cult Classics (Column)

I always say that anyone who thinks it was a bad year for movies hasn’t seen enough of them, but last year, it was hard to get anyone to see movies, period. Box office declined at every level of the industry. A few massive blockbusters proved they could draw crowds, but unless you’re Tom Cruise or James Cameron, that doesn’t amount to much of a formula for future success. Horror movies like “Smile” proved that an efficient genre hook (and legitimate scares) can do the trick, and plenty of people are shouting “Everything Everywhere All at Once” from the rooftops...
IndieWire

Rian Johnson Unveils His Next Whodunnit Mystery with ‘Poker Face’ Trailer — Watch

Fresh off playing “Among Us” with Daniel Craig and Angela Lansbury in “Glass Onion,” Natasha Lyonne is reuniting with Rian Johnson and taking center stage in her own series of murder mysteries. The “Russian Doll” star leads the cast of “Poker Face,” a new Peacock series from Rian Johnson, and the streamer released the official trailer for the series on Thursday. The mystery-of-the-week series sees Lyonne play Charlie Cale, a private detective in the mold of James Garner in “The Rockford Files” who is something of a human lie detector — she can instantly know when someone isn’t telling the truth,...
IndieWire

‘Fosse/Verdon’ Inspired Steven Spielberg to Cast Michelle Williams in ‘The Fabelmans’

A lead role in a new Steven Spielberg movie is always going to be a coveted job in Hollywood. But the casting process for his latest work, “The Fabelmans,” was a particularly high stakes affair, given that the legendary director was looking for actors to embody his own family in the most personal film of his career. A new story in the New York Times sheds light on the events that led Spielberg to cast Michelle Williams as Mitzi Fabelman, a thinly-veiled version of his mother. The three-time Oscar winner, who previously praised Williams’ work in “Blue Valentine,” said that he...
IndieWire

Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Admits HBO Max Offers ‘Subpar Consumer Experience’

We hope you’re sitting down for this. And we hope you’re not trying to navigate HBO Max. On Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels admitted the HBO Max user experience is currently “subpar.” Wiedenfels, whom along with CEO David Zaslav is overseeing the combination of HBO Max and Discovery+ into a new app slated for release this spring, acknowledged it has been “a little frustrating” waiting for it to take shape. “But the reality is, you only get one chance for a first impression with the consumer, and we’re not going to launch something that is not adequate,” he said. “We’re going...
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy