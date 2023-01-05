Read full article on original website
Man charged with throwing woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
Three under investigation for serial purse snatching
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in WB Township standoff
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on the arrest of a barricaded gunman who kept police at bay for several hours in Wilkes-Barre Township. On Saturday afternoon, 66-Year-old David Nugent was arraigned on numerous charges by Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel and is now at Luzerne County Prison. According to state […]
Two allegedly try to steal ATM with truck, chains
DREHER TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where they say two men tried to steal an ATM with a pickup truck and chains. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 21 around 4:30 a.m., two men tried to remove an ATM at the PNC Bank in Wayne County. Police say […]
WOLF
Two men attempt to steal ATM in Wayne County
DREHER TWP., WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police say two men attempted to steal an ATM from a bank in Newfoundland. According to the police report, two men tried to remove the ATM using a pickup truck and chains from the PNC bank located at 976 Main street on December 21 just after 4:30 AM.
WOLF
Police arrest man after a three hour standoff in Dunmore
Dunmore, Lackawanna Co. — Police say an arrest was made after a three hour standoff in Dunmore. At 7:39 p.m., police reported to Butler Street with a report of a domestic disturbance. The suspect, Abdul Nesmith, was threatening a female victim with a knife and had attempted to stab her.
Woman finds homeless man sleeping in her car
Muncy, Pa. — A woman discovered a homeless man sleeping in her car the morning of Jan. 3 while it was parked on Washington Street in Muncy. Patrolman Ernest Delp of Muncy Borough Police says by the time they arrived, suspect Joshua Morse Probst, 40, had left the area. The victim told police the suspect had taken a red fur coat from the car. Police found Probst a short time...
Man sentenced for selling heroin, fentanyl resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a Monroe County man has been sentenced for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl resulting in the death of a person. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, of Stroudsburg, engaged in a conspiracy to obtain and sell heroin, and fentanyl, within the Middle […]
Man accused of assaulting officer, driving stolen car
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he was driving a stolen car and assaulted a police officer in Hazleton. According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Wednesday around 2:00 a.m., officers were notified that a stolen car reported on Tuesday was driving in the area of Diamond Avenue and […]
WOLF
Over $27,000 worth of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Tunkhannock Dealership
EATON TWP., WYOMING COUNTY Pa, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple catalytic converter thefts from vehicles that were on the lot at Tunkhannock Ford in Wyoming County. Police say during the hours of 9 PM and 11:30 PM on December 23 a total of 7 catalytic converters...
WOLF
Monroe County man sentenced 25 years for drug distribution resulting in death
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced a Monroe County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of possession and distribution of drugs which resulted in the death of a person. According to U.S. Attorney...
skooknews.com
Pottsville Police are Attempting to Identify Retail Theft Suspect
The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify a retail theft suspect. According to City Police, the female pictured is the suspect in several retail theft incidents at the Family Dollar in the city. Anyone who can identify this female is asked to call The Pottsville Bureau of Police at...
Man charged with threats to kill husband with axe
ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a man after they say he made multiple threats to kill his husband with an axe and burn the house down. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday troopers responded to an incident happening at a home in Ashland around 11:00 p.m. Investigators say […]
Man charged after firing shots at driver in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — A Scranton man is behind bars after a road rage incident in Luzerne County. Investigators say Erik Viquez fired shots at another person's car on the Cross Valley Expressway in Kingston early Wednesday morning as they tried to change lanes. No one in the other car...
Nazareth man arrested, charged in Palmer Township New Year’s Eve shots-fired investigation
An arrest has been made in connection with a shots-fired incident that took place on New Year’s Eve in Palmer Township. Jonathan Cornelius, a 37-year-old Nazareth resident, was arrested on Thursday and is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangerment, and related charges, according to a release from Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
658 bags of suspected fentanyl seized, two arrested
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Luzerne County men were arrested and now face charges after police seized 658 bags of suspected fentanyl on Wednesday. Police said several law enforcement agencies were in the 10 block of Beaumont Street, Wilkes-Barre, to execute a search warrant on one of the homes. Police entered the home and […]
wkok.com
Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting… The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
WOLF
Juveniles charged, cars damaged from rocks in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Three vehicles were damaged Tuesday night after officials say two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from an overhead bridge in Scranton. According to officials, two juveniles were seen throwing rocks from the railroad bridge over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. They are both facing criminal...
Man allegedly found with 530 suspected fentanyl pills facing charges
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a Hazleton man after he was allegedly found to be in possession of large amounts of fentanyl. On December 29, just before 1:30 a.m., officers say they were dispatched to the 300 block of East Juniper Street for a reported burglary. Officials say upon arrival at […]
