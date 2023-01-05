ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Filing deadline set for Richardson mayor and City Council elections

Richardson residents are able to file for a spot on the May 6 general election for Richardson mayor and City Council starting Jan. 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson residents are able to file for a spot on the May 6 general election for Richardson mayor and City Council starting Jan. 18, according to a discussion during a Jan. 9 City Council meeting.
RICHARDSON, TX
keranews.org

Teenage Plano ISD graduate is running for school board trustee

Salinas said he was inspired to run for school board trustee while he was still a student at Plano East Senior High School. His grandparents died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, a couple months later — when COVID was still a serious threat — the Plano ISD board lifted the district’s mask mandate.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Prime MD Plus brings geriatric care services to Coppell office

Prime MD Plus moved to a new office in Coppell on Dec. 19. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Prime MD Plus moved to a new location on Dec. 19. The new office is located in Coppell at 452 SH 121, Ste. 130. It was previously located at 215 S. Denton Tap Road, Ste. 275. Prime MD Plus offers a variety of geriatric care services including core to floor therapy, care for incontinence and help with memory loss. 972-393-1699.
COPPELL, TX
CBS DFW

Allen ISD confirms it's under federal investigation

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Allen ISD confirmed today that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The school district said that the complaint was filed with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which is just now beginning its investigation into the matter. The district said it disputes the claims, they "are without merit, and all procedures were followed in accordance with the law." Regardless, they continued, they intend to fully cooperate with the OCR.On Dec 27, 2022, a spokesperson with the Dyslexia St. Louis: Learning & Advocacy...
ALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

Allen ISD parent says school district isn't accommodating son's special needs

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen ISD confirmed Thursday that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The investigation into the school district involves a student with special needs, whose mom says they are not being met."Nicolas just turned five and he was born with a condition called TAR syndrome," said his mom, Christina Cabral. "For Nicolas.. he's actually missing all of his arm bones and his knee joints as well."    Cabral says for Nicolas to walk, "He needs a lot of support as he gets around because he's unsteady."  "When...
ALLEN, TX
fox4news.com

4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school

FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Registration now open for Residential Food Scrap Composting Pilot Program in Plano

Plano's Residential Food Scrap Composting Pilot Program gives participants the opportunity to convert food scraps into compost, which will be used to enrich Plano's soils. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Residents of Plano can now enroll in the Residential Food Scrap Composting Pilot Program, which provides participants an environmentally friendly alternative to...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Argyle Town Council retains legal services to oppose routes of Oncor’s Ramhorn Hill-Dunham transmission line

Argyle Town Council retained counsel to help officials and residents in opposing the proposed routes of Oncor’s Ramhorn Hill-Dunham transmission line on Dec. 19. (Courtesy Town of Argyle) Argyle Town Council retained counsel to help officials and residents in opposing the proposed routes of Oncor’s Ramhorn Hill-Dunham transmission line...
ARGYLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

MAA Legacy to spend $400K on clubhouse renovations in Plano

MAA Legacy plans to renovate its clubhouse this year. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) MAA Legacy is set to spend $400,000 in renovations on its clubhouse and pool area, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The luxury apartment complex, located at 5741 Martin Road, Plano, plans to begin construction Feb. 28 and is expected to finish June 30. MAA Legacy offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as studio options. 469-484-7784.
PLANO, TX
