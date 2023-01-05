Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Check out the 5 highest rated pizzas in Dallas. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Explosion at Texas Elementary School Leaves Four Workers InjuredLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Filing deadline set for Richardson mayor and City Council elections
Richardson residents are able to file for a spot on the May 6 general election for Richardson mayor and City Council starting Jan. 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson residents are able to file for a spot on the May 6 general election for Richardson mayor and City Council starting Jan. 18, according to a discussion during a Jan. 9 City Council meeting.
Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle, Northlake to open council candidate filings
Candidate filings for several towns and cities will open Jan. 18. (Courtesy Unsplash) Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and Northlake residents looking to serve in city and town council positions can file for candidacy starting Jan. 18. The filing period will end Feb. 17. Early voting will begin April 24,...
Plano City Council approves allocation of $1.9M to combat homelessness
The City of Plano received $1.9 million in HOME-ARP funds in 2021. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Plano City Council unanimously approved a plan for the allocation of its $1.9 million HOME American Rescue Plan funds during its Jan. 9 meeting. According to the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan, the City of Plano received...
Dallas ISD to open applications for May 6 board of trustees election
Dallas ISD residents can apply for a spot on the ballot for the May 6 board of trustees election. (Jarrett Whitener/Community Impact) The filing process for the upcoming Dallas ISD board of trustees election begins Jan. 18. Residents may obtain an application packet at 5151 Samuell Blvd., Room 245, according...
keranews.org
Teenage Plano ISD graduate is running for school board trustee
Salinas said he was inspired to run for school board trustee while he was still a student at Plano East Senior High School. His grandparents died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, a couple months later — when COVID was still a serious threat — the Plano ISD board lifted the district’s mask mandate.
United Way of Tarrant County celebrates 100th anniversary
A 30-foot mural painted by Arlington native Jon McKenzie was unveiled during a ceremony celebrating the United Way's 100th anniversary in Tarrant County. (Courtesy United Way of Tarrant County) United Way of Tarrant County celebrated its 100th anniversary in November. A 30-foot mural at Globe Life Field in Arlington was...
Frisco P&Z commission to consider conveyance plat, site plan for potential 2nd H-E-B project
Two H-E-B stores have opened in Frisco and Plano with more expected to open in the coming years. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) Two items related to a future big box retail grocery store located on land owned by the H-E-B Grocery Company are listed on the Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission’s Jan. 10 meeting agenda.
Prime MD Plus brings geriatric care services to Coppell office
Prime MD Plus moved to a new office in Coppell on Dec. 19. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Prime MD Plus moved to a new location on Dec. 19. The new office is located in Coppell at 452 SH 121, Ste. 130. It was previously located at 215 S. Denton Tap Road, Ste. 275. Prime MD Plus offers a variety of geriatric care services including core to floor therapy, care for incontinence and help with memory loss. 972-393-1699.
Lewisville renews contract with substitute teacher provider ESS South Central
Lewisville ISD board members renewed the district's contract with ESS during a Dec. 12 board meeting. (Courtesy Lewisville ISD) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved to renew its contract with ESS South Central, which is a third-party company that supplies the district with substitutes, during a Dec. 12 meeting.
Allen ISD confirms it's under federal investigation
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Allen ISD confirmed today that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The school district said that the complaint was filed with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which is just now beginning its investigation into the matter. The district said it disputes the claims, they "are without merit, and all procedures were followed in accordance with the law." Regardless, they continued, they intend to fully cooperate with the OCR.On Dec 27, 2022, a spokesperson with the Dyslexia St. Louis: Learning & Advocacy...
See 5 latest commercial projects in Frisco, including $35M new construction for Prosper ISD
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Want to know more about the latest development projects in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last...
City Council approves zoning for townhomes in east Frisco
Frisco City Council members approved rezoning about 16.3 acres of land for townhome development during a Jan. 3 meeting. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) New townhomes will be developed in east Frisco after Frisco City Council members approved rezoning about 16.3 acres of land during a Jan. 3 meeting. Located at the...
Allen ISD parent says school district isn't accommodating son's special needs
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen ISD confirmed Thursday that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The investigation into the school district involves a student with special needs, whose mom says they are not being met."Nicolas just turned five and he was born with a condition called TAR syndrome," said his mom, Christina Cabral. "For Nicolas.. he's actually missing all of his arm bones and his knee joints as well." Cabral says for Nicolas to walk, "He needs a lot of support as he gets around because he's unsteady." "When...
fox4news.com
4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
Registration now open for Residential Food Scrap Composting Pilot Program in Plano
Plano's Residential Food Scrap Composting Pilot Program gives participants the opportunity to convert food scraps into compost, which will be used to enrich Plano's soils. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Residents of Plano can now enroll in the Residential Food Scrap Composting Pilot Program, which provides participants an environmentally friendly alternative to...
Argyle Town Council retains legal services to oppose routes of Oncor’s Ramhorn Hill-Dunham transmission line
Argyle Town Council retained counsel to help officials and residents in opposing the proposed routes of Oncor’s Ramhorn Hill-Dunham transmission line on Dec. 19. (Courtesy Town of Argyle) Argyle Town Council retained counsel to help officials and residents in opposing the proposed routes of Oncor’s Ramhorn Hill-Dunham transmission line...
Frisco to hire consulting firm for performing arts center
Frisco City Council members voted to authorize an agreement with Theatre Projects Consultants during a Jan. 3 meeting. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) On Jan. 3, Frisco took new steps in bringing a performing arts center to its city. Frisco City Council members voted to authorize an agreement valued at $99,300 with...
MAA Legacy to spend $400K on clubhouse renovations in Plano
MAA Legacy plans to renovate its clubhouse this year. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) MAA Legacy is set to spend $400,000 in renovations on its clubhouse and pool area, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The luxury apartment complex, located at 5741 Martin Road, Plano, plans to begin construction Feb. 28 and is expected to finish June 30. MAA Legacy offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as studio options. 469-484-7784.
Coppell’s trash and recycling services fees increase by 3%
Coppell’s trash and recycling fees increased by 3% effective Jan. 1. (Courtesy Fotolia) Coppell residents will see a slight increase in their monthly trash and recycling bills, as a 3% increase to the fees took effect on Jan. 1. Residential customers will see their monthly bills go from $18.22...
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0