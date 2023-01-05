Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Contra Costa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Contra Costa FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 AM PST, Flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon and Pleasanton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Marin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 23:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 01:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Marin .A north to south oriented line of moderate to heavy showers with the potential for embedded thunderstorms is approaching the coast of the San Francisco Bay Area southward to the Big Sur coastline. As this line moves onshore, increased rain intensity will result in flooding of urban areas and small streams for the next few hours. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Monterey and San Benito. In northern California, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1255 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Santa Rosa, Salinas, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, Union City, Milpitas and Palo Alto. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Napa, San Benito by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 10:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 10:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Napa; San Benito .A north to south oriented line of moderate to heavy showers with the potential for embedded thunderstorms is approaching the coast of the San Francisco Bay Area southward to the Big Sur coastline. As this line moves onshore, increased rain intensity will result in flooding of urban areas and small streams for the next few hours. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Monterey and San Benito. In northern California, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1255 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Santa Rosa, Salinas, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, Union City, Milpitas and Palo Alto. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.Highest wind gusts will be on exposed mountain ridges. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...Until noon PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 19:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 03:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Francisco; San Mateo; Santa Clara; Santa Cruz; Sonoma .A north to south oriented line of moderate to heavy showers with the potential for embedded thunderstorms is approaching the coast of the San Francisco Bay Area southward to the Big Sur coastline. As this line moves onshore, increased rain intensity will result in flooding of urban areas and small streams for the next few hours. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Monterey and San Benito. In northern California, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1255 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Santa Rosa, Salinas, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, Union City, Milpitas and Palo Alto. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Watch issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:34:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE AUGUST COMPLEX BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Motherlode, Sierra Foothills, and the Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...From Midnight PST tonight through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are likely. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Continued rises on mainstem rivers will lead to several river forecast points rising above flood stage, especially along the Sacramento and Cosumnes Rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several more rounds of moderate to heavy rain are forecast across interior NorCal into next week which will lead to rises on area rivers, creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0