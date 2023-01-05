Read full article on original website
Santa Rosa Police have arrested a transient for possessing drugs for sale, including fentanyl. An officer was on patrol Sunday evening in a shopping center parking lot in the 800-block of Hopper Avenue when he located a suspiciously parked vehicle. He contacted the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams, and determined he was on probation. The officer searched the car and found 2.3 ounces of fentanyl, 5 and a half grams of meth, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams arrested under the suspicion he intended to sell the drugs. The seized fentanyl equates to over 32,000 lethal doses, which could kill about 20% of the population of Santa Rosa.
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Rosa police arrested a man allegedly possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale Sunday evening, according to police. An officer patrolling near retail outlets at about 5:10 p.m. questioned a man in a "suspicious" vehicle on the 800 block of Hopper Avenue, police said in a statement. The officer found that the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams of Bakerfield - who police say was a transient - was on probation. A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine in a bag on the front passenger seat, 2.31 ounces of fentanyl, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams was arrested and booked into jail for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, felony transportation of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor violation of probation
Nearly $10,000 in stolen property was recovered during a probation search in a motel room on Cleveland Avenue. Santa Rosa police conducted the search of Claudia Gonzalez-Ortega’s room on Sunday morning as she was on probation for an attempted robbery and possession of burglary tools conviction in 2021. Police also arrested Driden Adrian Estrada for attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property. Police found many stolen items valuing over $9,200 — a lot of the stuff was stolen from a local department store. Detective are actively working on identifying additional victims and returning the property.
One person died while in custody of law enforcement on Saturday, according to a statement from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
SAN FRANCISCO - A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was seen on video kicking an elderly woman on a San Francisco Muni bus, authorities said. San Francisco juvenile probation officers identified the teen as the suspect in the case and informed police investigators that he was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for an unrelated matter.
MANCHESTER, Calif. - A utility worker died, and a second worker was critically injured, when they crashed on their way to clean storm debris and restore power in Northern California. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a fatal rollover crash about 7:50 a.m. Saturday in the...
Evacuation warnings were in place for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days. Brooks Jarosz reports.
ORINDA, Calif. - A man has died, and a woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a tree near Orinda, officials said. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the adult female driver and the adult male passenger were traveling eastbound on SR-24 near Oak Hill Road when the car, a Toyota Yaris, left the roadway and collided with a tree in the center median, CHP of Contra Costa said.
A Pasadena radiologist was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he drove a Tesla 250 feet off a cliff in San Mateo, CA. on Monday, Jan. 2. According to the California Highway Patrol, Dharmesh A. Patel, 42, of Pasadena, his wife, 41, and two children – ages 4 and 7 – were inside the Tesla when the car plunged off the side of a cliff at a spot known as the Devil’s Slide.
The body of an East Bay teen who had been missing since New Year’s Day was found Saturday afternoon next to Highway 4 in Concord, the Concord Police Department said in a statement. The teenager, Damond Lazenby Jr., a 19-year-old, lived in Pittsburg, and his family reported him missing...
SOLANO COUNTY – In Solano County, people weathered Monday morning's storm amid threats of flooding. But it was in Napa County that one local winery lost a beloved icon.The rain ended before 10 a.m. in Solano County, but the water kept coming. In Fairfield it turned a creek running under Beck Avenue into a roaring river of what looked like chocolate milk.Alfredo Perez had a hard time imagining how much water was actually rushing past him."I don't know. It's like, I've never seen something like this in this area of Fairfield," he told KPIX. "I've been through storms and everything,...
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police publicly confirmed the body discovered on the side of Highway 4 Saturday afternoon to be missing teenager Damond Lazenby Jr. Lazenby, 19 and a Pittsburg resident, was declared missing after last being seen in the early hours of New Year's Day, officials said. Family members...
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A killing in West Oakland on Sunday may have taken place during a robbery, police said Monday. Officers went to the 2100 block of Adeline Street following a report of a robbery. The victim was injured around 10:20 a.m. and pronounced dead after officers arrived, according to police. The slaying is the second this year in Oakland. Police said they are providing no other details now, including the victim's name. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
Vandalism, Trespassing: 500 Block of Point Lobos Avenue, Nov. 22, 1:27 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the scene of a possible burglary in progress. The witness said she heard someone banging on the front door of her hotel room and the sound of someone trying the doorknob. She then heard the sound of glass breaking in the adjacent unit.
We now have a statement from the grandmother of two-year-old Aeon Tocchini, who was crushed by a fallen redwood tree in Wednesday’s storms. The family has not only lost a son, but their home is also physically destroyed. We know there are at least two fatalities from this week’s...
In Petaluma, a car was partially submerged underwater in a shopping mall parking lot. James Torrez reports.
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - As the rains came pouring down on Monday morning, Deanna Abrew woke up to the sound of a 170-foot tall eucalyptus tree crashing onto her in-law unit in Castro Valley. Her adult grandson, Chris Dykes, was asleep in bed, when he woke up to find sheet...
One person was injured and trapped when a large eucalyptus tree fell onto a Castro Valley home on Saturday. The person was transported to a hospital, but their condition is not known, the Alameda County fire department said. A large eucalyptus tree fell on a Castro Valley home on Jan....
