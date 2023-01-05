ORLANDO, Fla. — Ithiel Horton scored 21 points as UCF beat SMU 85-53 on Sunday. Horton was 7-of-14 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Knights (12-4, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Taylor Hendricks scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (1 for 3 from distance), and added eight rebounds. Tyem Freeman recorded 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO