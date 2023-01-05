Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Opening Alert Portillo'sFlour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
My Disney Marathon Experience 2023, How to Overcome ObstaclesFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Longstanding Golden Corral Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing skyRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Related
mynews13.com
Dry January brings new patrons into Orlando sober bar
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new year brings new resolutions, and for some people it means cutting back on drinking. Many take part in what’s called “Dry January" — a challenge to go alcohol-free for the entire month. One bar in Orlando offers the perfect alternatives for...
mynews13.com
Ithiel Horton scores 21 as UCF routs SMU
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ithiel Horton scored 21 points as UCF beat SMU 85-53 on Sunday. Horton was 7-of-14 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Knights (12-4, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Taylor Hendricks scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (1 for 3 from distance), and added eight rebounds. Tyem Freeman recorded 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.
mynews13.com
Trailer of musical instruments stolen from Volusia Community Arts group
DELAND, Fla. — Volusia Community Arts members are missing thousands of dollars of musical instruments and equipment after leaders said someone stole their trailer full of property last week. Members are reeling from the loss, characterizing it as “a major kick in the gut” and “a profound sense of...
mynews13.com
Disney World unions recommend members reject latest wage offer
ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of negotiations with Disney World on a new contract, the Service Trades Council Union is recommending that its members reject the company’s latest offer of a $1 raise. What You Need To Know. STCU, a coalition of six unions representing thousands of Disney...
mynews13.com
'Paw Partner' volunteer valuable to Seminole County Animal Services
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Volunteers like Paul Kestner are valuable to Seminole County Animal Services. Spectrum News 13’ Everyday Hero is a "Paw Partner," spending time every week walking shelter dogs. Kestner’s passion for animals began early on. He said he’s had dogs for as long as he...
mynews13.com
Mom wants changes after car hits son on Avalon Park Boulevard
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A mother wants to see changes after her 12-year-old boy was hit while crossing Avalon Park Boulevard. Felicia Lakharam says her 12-year-old son was hit while crossing Avalon Park Boulevard. Video shows a silver sedan fleeing the scene in November. Orange County plans to make...
mynews13.com
Hurricane Ian food assistance location open in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families opened a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location in Orange County to allow applicants to complete their in-person interview. What You Need To Know. A Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location has been opened in Orange County. Residents can...
mynews13.com
Some parents concerned despite increased security at Wekiva High School
APOPKA, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen was shot in the parking lot at Wekiva High school in Apopka on Friday night. The shooting happened after a basketball game against Edgewater and sent the school into a lockdown. It also led to...
mynews13.com
Officials: Smoke in Orange County is from prescribed burn south of Avalon Park
Smoke will be visible in parts of Orange County on Monday as the St. Johns River Water Management District conducts a 223-acre prescribed burn at the Hal Scott Regional Preserve and Park, west of the Econlockhatchee River and south of Avalon Park. Prescribed burns use carefully planned fire purposefully set...
mynews13.com
FIT researchers testing whether worms can help find Alzheimer's cure
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Alzheimer's disease affects millions of people and their families in the United States. The burden is a tremendous amount to bear — physically, mentally and emotionally. A Florida Institute of Technology research team is doing what it can to one day find a cure. What...
Comments / 0