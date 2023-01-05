ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

mynews13.com

Dry January brings new patrons into Orlando sober bar

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new year brings new resolutions, and for some people it means cutting back on drinking. Many take part in what’s called “Dry January" — a challenge to go alcohol-free for the entire month. One bar in Orlando offers the perfect alternatives for...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Ithiel Horton scores 21 as UCF routs SMU

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ithiel Horton scored 21 points as UCF beat SMU 85-53 on Sunday. Horton was 7-of-14 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Knights (12-4, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Taylor Hendricks scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (1 for 3 from distance), and added eight rebounds. Tyem Freeman recorded 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Trailer of musical instruments stolen from Volusia Community Arts group

DELAND, Fla. — Volusia Community Arts members are missing thousands of dollars of musical instruments and equipment after leaders said someone stole their trailer full of property last week. Members are reeling from the loss, characterizing it as “a major kick in the gut” and “a profound sense of...
DELAND, FL
mynews13.com

Disney World unions recommend members reject latest wage offer

ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of negotiations with Disney World on a new contract, the Service Trades Council Union is recommending that its members reject the company’s latest offer of a $1 raise. What You Need To Know. STCU, a coalition of six unions representing thousands of Disney...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Mom wants changes after car hits son on Avalon Park Boulevard

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A mother wants to see changes after her 12-year-old boy was hit while crossing Avalon Park Boulevard. Felicia Lakharam says her 12-year-old son was hit while crossing Avalon Park Boulevard. Video shows a silver sedan fleeing the scene in November. Orange County plans to make...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Hurricane Ian food assistance location open in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families opened a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location in Orange County to allow applicants to complete their in-person interview. What You Need To Know. A Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location has been opened in Orange County. Residents can...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

FIT researchers testing whether worms can help find Alzheimer's cure

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Alzheimer's disease affects millions of people and their families in the United States. The burden is a tremendous amount to bear — physically, mentally and emotionally. A Florida Institute of Technology research team is doing what it can to one day find a cure. What...
MELBOURNE, FL

