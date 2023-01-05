Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have KnownWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Meet Wally, the World's only emotional support alligator, Who was seen frolicking in Philadelphia park's fountainMaya DeviPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Video: Woman tased by police during controversial traffic stop outside Lower Merion Wawa
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are investigating controversial video that shows an unarmed woman being tased and pulled from her car during a traffic stop last weekend. The incident unfolded Sunday in the parking lot of a Wawa in Bala Cynwyd and was recorded by at least...
Bensalem, Pa Police Issue Scary Warning
If you live in Bensalem, PA, heads up. The Township's police department issued a warning late last week about a new scam that is actually quite easy for you to become a victim of without necessarily expecting it. They say they've received reports that residents are receiving calls from a...
fox29.com
Police: 2 teen girls arrested after car stolen with passenger inside from Upper Merion parking lot
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A carjacking turned kidnapping of a 54-year-old woman has ended with the arrest of two teenage girls. The girls, ages 13 and 14, are accused of stealing a car from a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township earlier this week with the woman still inside.
Getting Caught Squeaking through Red Lights Is Funding Pedestrian Safety Measures in Montco
PennDOT funds totaling $15 million dollars — much of it sourced from fines associated with running red lights — will go toward making Pennsylvania pedestrians safer. Montgomery County is getting $760,000 of it, reports Anthony Hennen in The Center Square.
glensidelocal.com
Abington Fire Marshal John Roher retires
The Abington Township Police Department recently congratulated Fire Marshal John Roher on his retirement after 46 years of service. Roher’s served as Assistant Fire Marshal from 2008 to 2018 and Fire Marshal from 2018 to 2022 where he oversaw five individual fire companies: Abington, McKinley, Weldon, Edge Hill, and Roslyn.
sanatogapost.com
Teams Successful in Lower Salford Township Search
LOWER SALFORD PA – First responders have successfully ended their early Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023) search for a missing 27-year-old Lower Salford woman whom township police say seemingly left her home of “her own choosing.” An afternoon announcement indicated she was located “safe and unharmed.”. Details...
Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police arrest 2 Massachusetts men accused of attempting to sell fentanyl on I-95
Police say they heard about the meeting spot Thursday, which was near Exit 5.
WFMZ-TV Online
UPDATE: Missing woman in Lower Salford Township found safe
UDPATE: (2:30 PM. 1/7): Police say the missing 27-year-old woman was found safe and unharmed. LOWER SALFORD, Pa. - There is a heavy first responder presence in the Wrenfield Way and Church Road areas as they search for a missing white female, 27. The missing person was last seen wearing...
glensidelocal.com
Church Road lane closures Monday through Thursday
PennDOT announced that periodic moving lane closures are scheduled on Church Road between Cottman Avenue and Washington Lane in Cheltenham Township, for tree trimming and sign installation. The work schedule is Monday, January 9, through Thursday, January 12, from 9:00am through 3:00pm. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when...
Main Line Media News
Lower Merion fentanyl dealer headed to jail
NORRISTOWN — A former Lower Merion man was sent to jail for trafficking heroin/fentanyl, an investigation that began after one of his buyers, a juvenile male who lived in the township, suffered a non-fatal overdose. Justin Merrill Brush, 22, formerly of the 100 block of Jennifer Lane and most...
glensidelocal.com
Skate the Foundry: a safe place for Cheltenham’s youth
Brett Williams, a 2005 graduate of Cheltenham High School, grew up in La Mott skateboarding at Wall Park. “I was there on their opening day roughly 20 years ago and still frequent there,” Brett said. “I always wanted to have a skate park as a child and as an adolescent.”
FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date
Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
Action News Jax
Assaulted St. Augustine bouncer speaks out after New Year’s Eve fight
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine bouncer who was hit over the head with a bottle during a New Year’s Eve fight is speaking out to Action News Jax. It happened at the White Lion just about an hour before the ball dropped to ring in the new year and it all started over impatience outside a bar.
Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief
With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
After 32 Years, One of Bensalem, Pa’s Most Popular Eateries Closes Forever
It had been open for 32 years, but at the start of the new year, a popular fast-food eatery in Bensalem (Bucks County), PA closed its doors. We were able to confirm the news on Friday that the Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Neshaminy Mall closed its doors on December 31st, 2022.
glensidelocal.com
Cheltenham Little League spring registration open
Cheltenham Little League spring registration is open for boys and girls aged 5 to 18 who would like to participate in CLL’s T-ball, baseball, softball, and Challenger programs. To reserve a spot, you can click here. To figure out your child’s Little League age, you can click here, and...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Main Line Billionaire Michael Rubin Realizes NFTs Are a Load of Crap
Plus: Josh Shapiro taps Al Schmidt for PA secretary of state. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here.
Comments / 0