Abington Township, PA

94.5 PST

Bensalem, Pa Police Issue Scary Warning

If you live in Bensalem, PA, heads up. The Township's police department issued a warning late last week about a new scam that is actually quite easy for you to become a victim of without necessarily expecting it. They say they've received reports that residents are receiving calls from a...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

Abington Fire Marshal John Roher retires

The Abington Township Police Department recently congratulated Fire Marshal John Roher on his retirement after 46 years of service. Roher’s served as Assistant Fire Marshal from 2008 to 2018 and Fire Marshal from 2018 to 2022 where he oversaw five individual fire companies: Abington, McKinley, Weldon, Edge Hill, and Roslyn.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Teams Successful in Lower Salford Township Search

LOWER SALFORD PA – First responders have successfully ended their early Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023) search for a missing 27-year-old Lower Salford woman whom township police say seemingly left her home of “her own choosing.” An afternoon announcement indicated she was located “safe and unharmed.”. Details...
LOWER SALFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
Shore News Network

Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Church Road lane closures Monday through Thursday

PennDOT announced that periodic moving lane closures are scheduled on Church Road between Cottman Avenue and Washington Lane in Cheltenham Township, for tree trimming and sign installation. The work schedule is Monday, January 9, through Thursday, January 12, from 9:00am through 3:00pm. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
Main Line Media News

Lower Merion fentanyl dealer headed to jail

NORRISTOWN — A former Lower Merion man was sent to jail for trafficking heroin/fentanyl, an investigation that began after one of his buyers, a juvenile male who lived in the township, suffered a non-fatal overdose. Justin Merrill Brush, 22, formerly of the 100 block of Jennifer Lane and most...
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

Skate the Foundry: a safe place for Cheltenham’s youth

Brett Williams, a 2005 graduate of Cheltenham High School, grew up in La Mott skateboarding at Wall Park. “I was there on their opening day roughly 20 years ago and still frequent there,” Brett said. “I always wanted to have a skate park as a child and as an adolescent.”
WYNCOTE, PA
New Jersey 101.5

FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date

Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief

With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
glensidelocal.com

Cheltenham Little League spring registration open

Cheltenham Little League spring registration is open for boys and girls aged 5 to 18 who would like to participate in CLL’s T-ball, baseball, softball, and Challenger programs. To reserve a spot, you can click here. To figure out your child’s Little League age, you can click here, and...
WYNCOTE, PA

