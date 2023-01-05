Read full article on original website
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Mobilizing National Guard
Florida leadership can’t stand the current immigration system. They will attempt to persuade a U.S. district judge that the Biden administration is breaking federal law by implementing practices resulting in the release of unauthorized immigrants into the country.
New Oklahoma state superintendent shares priorities for improving education
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. (KTUL)— Ryan Walters was sworn in as Oklahoma's next Superintendent of Education on Monday and NewsChannel 8 had the chance to ask him about some of his priorities in office. Walters previously served as the state's Secretary of Education before beating out Democratic challenger Jena Nelson...
Hofmeister launches online portal tracking school districts' use of federal funds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced on Friday that a new online portal is available for Oklahomans to track how school districts are using federal COVID relief funds. The Oklahoma State Department of Education and public school districts in that state have spent approximately...
Governor Stitt highlights education improvements in his second inaugural address
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahomans joined at the Capitol lawn on Monday to witness the swearing-in of state leaders on inauguration day. Governor Stitt used his address to previous what he's looking forward to in the next four years. He offered a pledge to Oklahomans, focusing on family values...
Biden inspects US-Mexico border amid record high crossings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Just days after announcing immigration policy changes, President Joe Biden on Sunday visited the Southern border amid record-high numbers of migrants crossing into the country. Air Force One touched down in El Paso, Texas, Sunday afternoon where the president was greeted by Gov. Greg...
Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future community building
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders celebrated the early stages of a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River this week. The building will feature bathrooms, a kitchen, showers, a meeting room, and other rooms purposed for overnight stays, according to the Cherokee Nation. “Community matters, and that...
