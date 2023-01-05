ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Biden inspects US-Mexico border amid record high crossings

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Just days after announcing immigration policy changes, President Joe Biden on Sunday visited the Southern border amid record-high numbers of migrants crossing into the country. Air Force One touched down in El Paso, Texas, Sunday afternoon where the president was greeted by Gov. Greg...
EL PASO, TX
KTUL

Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future community building

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders celebrated the early stages of a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River this week. The building will feature bathrooms, a kitchen, showers, a meeting room, and other rooms purposed for overnight stays, according to the Cherokee Nation. “Community matters, and that...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy