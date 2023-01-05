NEW YORK, NY – A lottery ticket worth one million dollars was sold last week for the January 6th Mega Millions lottery drawing. That ticket was sold at Puja Convenience on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. A second million-dollar ticket was sold in Troy at Stewart’s Shops. The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The post Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO