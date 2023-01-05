Read full article on original website
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers
There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
Don't Miss This in NYC: New indoor amusement park in Brooklyn, new Midtown Mediterranean restaurant and fun NYC history
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.
A Yayoi Kusama robot is painting the windows of the Louis Vuitton store on Fifth Avenue
New Yorkers madly in love with all things Yayoi Kusama should head to the midtown Louis Vuitton store, where a life-like robot version of the iconic 93-year-old Japanese contemporary artist is currently painting her famous spots from inside of the shop’s window. The gimmick is part of a larger...
NME
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
NYC's Annual ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ Has Been Canceled
Another year without No Pants Day on the subway!
stupiddope.com
Discover the Best Cannabis Strains from Uncle Bud NYC: Fish Scale, Grease Monkey, White Runtz, White Cherry Gelato, and Black Runtz
Are you looking for the best cannabis strains in New York City? Look no further than Uncle Budd NYC, a Harlem-based legacy cannabis brand and delivery company. Uncle Budd serves all of NYC, including the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens, and offers a wide range of top-quality strains for your enjoyment.
Barbecue brisket stars at NYC brunch spot
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Blue Smoke in Manhattan takes barbecue classics, like brisket, and combines them with eggs and cheesy grits for a classic brunch. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole has more on the popular eatery in the video player above.
cottagesgardens.com
A Splashy 19th-Century Upper West Side Brownstone Featuring an Indoor Pool Asks $17.5M
A late 19th-century townhouse, standing proudly near Central Park since 1891, has hit the market. Described as “one of the finest single-family townhouses offered in the marketplace” on the listing page, the Upper West Side structure originally designed by architect Gilbert Schellenger has been renovated while still showing off beautiful details of Neo-Renaissance and New Romanesque architecture. A blend of old and new, the 8,550-square-foot Manhattan home is now seeking $17.5 million.
Showbiz411
Death Knell for Movie Houses: NYC’s Chelsea Loses Main Multiplex, Cinepolis Theater, Today
Today is the last day for the Cinepolis Theater on West 23rd St in Chelsea. For a long time the multiplex was a Cineplex Odeon establishment. Then eight years ago it was taken over by Cinepolis. Now it’s gone. A post on the website reads: “Dear valued guests, We...
These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom
The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
lacademie.com
Where To Eat In Chinatown, New York City 2023
If you have ventured into this neighborhood before, finding the best restaurants in Chinatown (New York City) is not easy. There are too many candidates to consider and too little time to spend looking. To save you the time you could spend enjoying your meals, this list will give you...
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A lottery ticket worth one million dollars was sold last week for the January 6th Mega Millions lottery drawing. That ticket was sold at Puja Convenience on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. A second million-dollar ticket was sold in Troy at Stewart’s Shops. The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The post Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
This Harlem entrepreneur says marginalized New Yorkers will benefit from the new legal cannabis industry
Hamilton Heights native Vlad Bautista has been passionate about cannabis since he was a teen, finding that it helped soothe him at a time when living in a hostile environment of violence and hard drug use was overwhelming. “I feel like cannabis saved my life,” he says. “Cannabis helped me...
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
lacademie.com
19 Best Greek Restaurants In New York City To Enjoy 2023
It is easy to find out that the best Greek restaurants in New York City are gradually flourishing through the years. With many healthy components, Greek cuisine is now an appropriate choice for having a great meal at affordable prices. As a center of gastronomes, New York is full of...
lacademie.com
17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023
With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
This giant pizza bagel takes 24 hours to be made and served in Queens
Gimmicky, for-social-media foodie trends are everywhere these days but, sometimes, a truly wonderful one lands on our feed that is actually deserving of our attention. Case in point: the giant pizza bagel served at Utopia Bagels at 1909 Utopia Parkway in Queens. Before we go any further, you should watch...
My Tips to using Uber in New York City
Make Traveling Easier with UberPhoto byDan Gold - Unsplash. Using Uber in New York City can be a convenient and cost-effective way to get around the bustling metropolis. However, there are a few tips and tricks you can follow to make your Uber experience in New York City even better.
The highest skating rink in NYC is opening at Hudson Yards
Seeing the New York City skyline from up high is a priceless experience, but doing so while skating alongside friends is even more special. Hudson Yards just announced the January 10 opening of Sky Skate, the highest skating rink in the city found in the indoor portion of the sky deck at Edge, the tallest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.
