Bandits rob Brink's employee at gunpoint in Hyattsville
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The bandits who robbed an armored truck at a bank in Hyattsville Monday afternoon are still on the loose. Hyattsville police said two men approached a Brink's employee as he was taking cash out of an ATM at a Truist bank on East-West Highway. The...
DC police identify homicide victim found with stab wounds; $25K reward offered
WASHINGTON - Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a homicide in the District. Police say they were flagged down in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street in the Northeast around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. Investigators say the victim was found unconscious and with an apparent stab wound to the right leg.
Questions remain after man shoots teen breaking into cars in Northeast
The calls for transparency are growing two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from the Brookland neighborhood with more info. on the matter.
Community frustrated after man kills 13-year-old
Calls for transparency continue tonight after a 13-year-old was killed in Northeast over the weekend. D.C. police said the shooter confronted the teen when he saw him breaking into cars. That man still has not been identified. FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts is continuing to track this developing story.
20-year-old man killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station: police
WASHINGTON - A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C.'s busy Navy Yard neighborhood on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting just before 8:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Half Street, not far from Nationals Park. Once there, officers discovered a man...
Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City
A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
Suitland man arrested for deadly 2019 shooting of 16-year-old in DC
WASHINGTON - A 22-year-old Prince George's County man is charged with shooting and killing a teenager in Southeast D.C. in 2019, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said in the early morning hour of September 10, 2019, officers responded to the sounds of gunfire in the 3000 block of 24th Place.
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts...
DC man charged with killing 65-year-old in Prince George's County over 'ongoing dispute'
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A D.C. man has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 65-year-old man in Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said the incident happened on the evening of December 6 in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue in Capitol Heights.
Southbound lanes on I-495 blocked after stolen tractor trailer stopped by police
WASHINGTON - Fairfax County Police temporarily blocked lanes on I-495 Monday night after a tractor-trailer was stolen, police say. Fairfax County's Auto Crimes Enforcement Unite conducted a traffic stop on a stolen tractor-trailer Monday on I-495 southbound near Braddock Rd. The driver is in custody and a tow truck was...
Vandals break stained-glass window at Takoma Park church
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities are searching for the person who threw rocks at and broke a stained-glass window at a church in Takoma Park. Police say they responded to the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a vandalism report and found windows at the Bright Light Baptist Church broken.
MPD: Man shot and killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station identified
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department opened a homicide investigation Saturday night after a deadly shooting in Southeast, D.C. near the Navy Yard Metro Station. Around 8 p.m., officers from the First District responded to the area of Half and M Streets, Southeast for the report of a shooting.
Two arrested after person selling motorcycle carjacked in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man and a boy who are accused of stealing a motorcycle from someone who listed it for sale on social media. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the theft happened in the 400 block of West Side Dr. in Gaithersburg around 6:50 p.m. Officers […]
Teenager injured after shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Police said that they believe the teen was injured in a shooting in the 2400 block of MLK Avenue SE. They said the teenager is expected to be okay. This was the second shooting that resulted in an injured […]
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
Missing mother Ana Walshe's husband appears in court on new charges over her disappearance
QUINCY, Mass. - The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing D.C. real estate executive from Massachusetts who disappeared on New Year's Day, arrived for a court appearance Monday morning at Quincy District Court. Brian Walshe was handcuffed and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and what appeared to be plastic bags...
Missing Montgomery County Teens Could Be Traveling Together, Police Say
Concerns are mounting in Montgomery County for a pair of missing teens who could be on the road together. An alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Police Department for Damary Hernandez, 15, of Silver Spring, and Rockville resident Allison Espinales, 14, who have both been reported missing by friends and family and neither has been seen since Wednesday, Jan. 4.
One Injured In Midday Shooting At Woodbridge Home, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police in Prince William County have been called in to investigate a reported shooting in Woodbridge that left at least one with an injury.Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department issued an alert advising that the agency has been ca…
Anne Arundel Police Make an Arrest for the Abudction of a Girl
A 36-year-old woman, named Jessica Onwudlachi is under arrest and charged with abducting a girl from a home at the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane in Glen Burnie. Officers learned that the girl was allegedly taken by a relative who was possibly experiencing some type of psychosis. The relative, on Tuesday morning, made statements in reference to leaving the country. Anne Arundel Police credit the officer for coordinating with other police agencies, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Team (FAT), for locating the suspect and child at 1:00 pm that same day.
