Prince George's County, MD

Bandits rob Brink's employee at gunpoint in Hyattsville

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The bandits who robbed an armored truck at a bank in Hyattsville Monday afternoon are still on the loose. Hyattsville police said two men approached a Brink's employee as he was taking cash out of an ATM at a Truist bank on East-West Highway. The...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
DC police identify homicide victim found with stab wounds; $25K reward offered

WASHINGTON - Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a homicide in the District. Police say they were flagged down in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street in the Northeast around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. Investigators say the victim was found unconscious and with an apparent stab wound to the right leg.
WASHINGTON, DC
Community frustrated after man kills 13-year-old

Calls for transparency continue tonight after a 13-year-old was killed in Northeast over the weekend. D.C. police said the shooter confronted the teen when he saw him breaking into cars. That man still has not been identified. FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts is continuing to track this developing story.
WASHINGTON, DC
20-year-old man killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station: police

WASHINGTON - A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C.'s busy Navy Yard neighborhood on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting just before 8:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Half Street, not far from Nationals Park. Once there, officers discovered a man...
WASHINGTON, DC
Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City

A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
WASHINGTON, DC
Suitland man arrested for deadly 2019 shooting of 16-year-old in DC

WASHINGTON - A 22-year-old Prince George's County man is charged with shooting and killing a teenager in Southeast D.C. in 2019, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said in the early morning hour of September 10, 2019, officers responded to the sounds of gunfire in the 3000 block of 24th Place.
SUITLAND, MD
Vandals break stained-glass window at Takoma Park church

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities are searching for the person who threw rocks at and broke a stained-glass window at a church in Takoma Park. Police say they responded to the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a vandalism report and found windows at the Bright Light Baptist Church broken.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Teenager injured after shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Police said that they believe the teen was injured in a shooting in the 2400 block of MLK Avenue SE. They said the teenager is expected to be okay. This was the second shooting that resulted in an injured […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable

WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
WASHINGTON, DC
Anne Arundel Police Make an Arrest for the Abudction of a Girl

A 36-year-old woman, named Jessica Onwudlachi is under arrest and charged with abducting a girl from a home at the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane in Glen Burnie. Officers learned that the girl was allegedly taken by a relative who was possibly experiencing some type of psychosis. The relative, on Tuesday morning, made statements in reference to leaving the country. Anne Arundel Police credit the officer for coordinating with other police agencies, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Team (FAT), for locating the suspect and child at 1:00 pm that same day.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

