NBC Miami

Bob Iger Tells Disney Employees They Must Return to the Office Four Days a Week

Disney CEO Bob Iger told hybrid employees on Monday they must return to corporate offices four days a week starting March 1, according to an email obtained by CNBC. Iger's four-day-per-week stipulation is relatively strict compared with other large companies, many of which have opted for two or three mandated in-office days for hybrid employees.
NBC Miami

How TikTok Influencers Are Helping Companies Recruit New Workers

An influencer promoting open roles on TikTok can help increase the impact of a company’s recruiting efforts. Employers are hiring influencers to post content about what a company is like and why someone would want to work there. Companies can have existing employees post videos or content on TikTok...

