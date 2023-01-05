Read full article on original website
Tesla Revs Up CyberTruck Production with 4 Huge Deliveries to Giga Texas"
Yesterday's shipment of four massive packages from IDRA to Gigafactory Texas has sparked a lot of speculation as Cybertruck production nears. If the machines in the packages are what it seems, Tesla could be preparing to start production of its electric pickup in the near future. It's no secret that...
The Cost of Tesla's Generation 3 Vehicle
We have a Tweet from someone who broke down what the cost of Tesla's generation 3 vehicle may be. Let's go over his numbers. We have a breakdown of the potential cost of Tesla's generation 3 Robotaxi vehicle. let's go over the numbers. They assume a $5B CAPEX/Factory for 1 million units depreciated over 10 years to $0. There is no steering wheel or pedals. Total cost is $17,600 or roughly half the Model 3 and Model Y cost.
Tesla's Generation 3 Platform Will End All Other Gas and EV Companies
Tesla's 2nd generation platform is tops in the world and its 3rd generation platform is going to come out in a few months. This is going to end all other EV and gas car companies. Tesla's 2nd and 3rd generation platforms. In 8 weeks, we are going to have Tesla...
Tesla Model 2: Delay in Launch Expected Until 2024 or 2025
Loup Ventures, a Stock Analysis company, anticipates the presentation date of Tesla's most affordable electric car, the hypothetical Model 2 (or “Model C”), and the reasons why it will not hit the market soon. There has been a lot of back and forth in recent years about Tesla's...
Tesla's Price Cuts Seem To Have a Positive Impact on The Delivery Time in China as of This Morning
If Tesla delivery times are of any indication of Tesla demand in China, we just learned that the delivery time is now longer on some China Tesla models after Friday's price cuts. As of Monday, the wait time for certain Tesla models was two to five weeks. Those models included...
Can Tesla Make Use of This Battery Chemistry That is More Efficient Than Lithium?
We have a video showing a sodium battery chemistry that is supposedly 4 times more efficient than Lithium. This comes from the University of Sydney in Australia. New Battery Chemistry 4 Times More Efficient Than Sodium. As the world transition to sustainable energy, Energy storage is going to play more...
CATL's Strategy for Securing Its Place in the Tesla Battery Market
Tesla battery supplier CATL has a sure real way to maintain its grip on electric vehicle battery market. But the situation may force Tesla to look fore other battery suppliers too. Although CATL has faced pressure from the US on a number of fronts, CATL is seemingly unfazed by the...
Your Dog is Safe in a Tesla Vehicle With Dog Mode
Tesla shares a video of dog mode and a cabin camera that will keep your dog cool or warm and safe in your Tesla while you are out. Tesla's are some of the safest vehicles on the planet. They have been crash tested and received 5 star safety reviews from NHTSA. What you may not know is that they are also pet friendly.
While Elon Musk Was Playing With Twitter, the Model Y’s Tax Credit Got Axed
It looks like while Elon Musk was off buying Twitter, he forgot to remind the IRS that the Model Y should get a $7,500 tax credit. Now, it won't. The post While Elon Musk Was Playing With Twitter, the Model Y’s Tax Credit Got Axed appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai: Manufacturing A Model Y Faster Than You Can Brew Espresso
Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai is already one of the fastest production hubs in the world; assembly lines are already capable of assembling a black Tesla Model Y in just 40 seconds, an amazing feature. Now, to make coffee using a French Press would take you 2-4 minutes; espresso has an especially brief brew time: it is in contact with the water for only 30-40 seconds.
First Tesla With ‘Gen-3 Platform’ & To Be Cast In 1 Piece Will Be China Compact Car Suggests Giga Press Supplier
Tesla supplier, IDRA, has announced that it finished work on a 2nd 9000-ton Giga Press. IDRA, however, has confirmed that, unlike the first 9000-t Giga Press which was shipped to Giga Texas, this machine will not be used to build the Cybertruck as it's destined for Asia. IDRA's announcement suggests that the new machine will be used to build Giga China's upcoming compact car in a single piece.
Fix That Old Hard to Start Ford Truck
Here’s a simple diagnosis and fix for an old Ford Truck that refused to start. Plus, an important caveat to this repair video. If you are not a trained mechanic and you cannot take the time and money to enroll in a technical school program but would like to learn how to do at least some repairs yourself (or maybe even start an old truck restoration project) there are several paths toward accomplishing this goal.
My Ownership Experience With a Tesla Model 3 RWD After 5,000 Miles
I'm sharing my personal ownership experience after owning my Tesla Model 3 RWD after 5,000 miles. I have owned my Tesla Model 3 RWD with LFP batteries since August 20, 2022. This is getting me close to 5 months of ownership and I've driven about 5,200 miles since then. Most of those miles were in the first 2 months as I couldn't stop driving the car because I was having so much fun!
Secure Your 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Now - No More Waiting in Line!
Here are some shortcuts you can take to secure your 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid without waiting 5 months to a year for delivery. Last year's waiting times for these heavily sought out after cars was an embarrassment to Toyota. We wrote an article which said that some Canadians who ordered the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime had estimated waiting times of 18 months to two years. Unlike more modern car companies like Tesla or Rivian, where you can simply custom order your car and they bring it to their “gallery” and not dealership, Toyota seems to want to stay more traditional with their “see your local dealer” way of doing business.
Tesla China Rumors Debunked
Tesla China VP Tao Lin says that many of the rumors about Tesla China are not true. Here are those rumors. These rumors are being debunked by Tesla China VP, Tao Lin:. * Tesla making mobile phones in China or anywhere else. * Tesla will be making a Model 2...
Mercedes-Benz Unveils Its Own Charging Network, Rivaling Tesla's Supercharger at CES 2023
At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Mercedes-Benz showcased its advancements in electric vehicle (EV) development and forward thinking. The company took advantage of the event to announce the launch of its global branded, high-power charging network in North America. This charging network will debut in 2023...
Ford’s Compact Maverick Hybrid Jumps To The Top Of Consumer Reports List, Bumps Honda
As Ford's compact pickup, the Maverick, remains wildly popular with customers, it has also become popular with Consumer Reports. Indeed, the Maverick bumped the Honda Ridgeline as the publication's top pickup. If you were to look closely at the vehicles recommended by Consumer Reports, the chances are that you would...
Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon
Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
Why Subaru Sells So Few BRZ Coupes - Does It Have A Place In The AWD Lineup?
Subaru reports unimpressive sales for the 2023 Subaru BRZ sales for 2022 to finish the year. Why does Subaru keep it around, and is there still a place for the sport coupe in the all-wheel-drive lineup? Check out the report here. Why does Subaru of America keep the rear-drive 2023...
2023 Toyota Tacoma's Start-Stop Error Message Signals the Demographic Shift to Minimalist Trucks
After an owner posted an error message on his dashboard, more owners share how their brand new Tacomas are also showing that message. The message in question seems to make these trucks “less fun.”. For the young enthusiast’s mind, having a brand-new truck brig a whole new frontier to...
