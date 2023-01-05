ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

7 Local Comedians To Perform at Free Comedy Show This Weekend

On Sunday, Jan. 15, Kaiju (1004 E Oak St.) will host “Good Stand Up Comedy,” and entry is free. Seven local comedians will be performing their best material for two shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. with a full bar, snacks, candy, sushi and an open mic after the show.
10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (1/9)

$10 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. New Jersey hard rock/hair metal-ers Zenora will be promoting their newest album. Trash Fiasco, a garage punk band from Chicago, will promote their newest single, “Bastard From a Basket.” Local bands Color Crush, No Dead Dogs and Falling Tree Way will open.
Louisville Zoo Has Birthday Bash For Polar Bear, Gorilla And Elephant

The Louisville Zoo had reason to celebrate this weekend. The zoo hosted three birthday bashes for some of their most beloved residents: Polar bear Qannik, gorilla Jelani and Asian elephant Punch. Quests celebrated with the animals by singing them “Happy Birthday,” as well as watching them be treated to special...
Rick Pitino Says Former Louisville Assistant Is A ’Pathological Liar’ And Ruined His Life

Rick Pitino has been cleared, but he may never know closure. The Hall of Fame basketball coach told NCAA investigators former University of Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson had “ruined my life,” caused his family “humiliation” and cost him $38 million in future salary through Johnson’s alleged duplicity in U of L’s fateful recruitment of Brian Bowen.
