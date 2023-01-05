Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Newark man arrested for threatening co-workers with a gun
Delaware State Police have charged a Newark man with terroristic threatening and aggravated menacing following an incident Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Furniture Barn on Route 13 in New Castle. Troopers said Ryan Book, 28, began arguing with a 50-year-old male co-worker, and another employee, a 24-year-old man, attempted to...
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle man arrested in connection with shots fired in Middletown
An 18-year New Castle man was arrested early Sunday morning following a report of shots being fired in Middletown. Police said they responded to Plymouth Place around 2 a.m. for a report of gunfire. While canvassing the area they found a vehicle in a nearby convenience store parking lot with...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Say Man Pointed Gun At Coworkers
The Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Ryan Book of Newark, Delaware for threatening his coworkers with a handgun during an argument that occurred yesterday morning. Officials said on January 7, 2023, at approximately 11:38 a.m., troopers responded to the Furniture Barn located at 791 South Dupont Highway in New...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Facing Felony Charges After Fleeing Early Saturday
The Delaware State Police have arrested 50-year-old Martin Lagasse of Millsboro, Delaware on felony drug charges and other offenses following a vehicle pursuit that occurred early this morning. Officials said on January 7, 2023, at approximately 2:18 a.m., a trooper patrolling the Millsboro area observed a 2016 blue Kia Forte...
Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges Following Pursuit
WBOC
Federalsburg Police Investigating Sunday Afternoon Shooting
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Federalsburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police say a victim was wounded in the leg and taken by ambulance from the scene. The incident happened at South Main Street and Railroad Avenue near the Marshyhope Creek. A suspect has been identified but...
Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting
A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
Maryland troopers will not be charged for man's death while in custody
A new investigative report from the Maryland Attorney General's Office reveals what led to a man's death while in police custody last January.
nccpdnews.com
MAILBOXES VANDALIZED IN MILLWOOD COMMUNITY – MIDDLETOWN
(Middletown, DE 19709) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a string of criminal mischiefs that occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the community of Millwood – Middletown in reference to multiple vandalism reports. Upon arrival, it was discovered that 8 separate mailboxes and one vehicle were damaged. The incidents occurred at several homes on Millwood Drive and Marley Road during the overnight hours.
One-year-old child dies after crash in Delaware
HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A deadly car crash involving a one-year-old boy is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. The crash happened Sunday afternoon when a car attempted to switch lanes south of Harrington.Officials say the one-year-old boy from Maryland was taken to a hospital by an ambulance with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. They are withholding the child's name due to notifying family members and next of kin.Authorities say a Ford Fiesta hit the right front of a Toyota Tacoma when trying to go from the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard...
1-year-old killed in motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway
HARRINGTON, DE – A one-year-old boy was killed in a crash involving two vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway on Saturday. According to the Delaware State Police, the crash occurred at around 2:44 p.m.. An investigation by traffic crash investigators revealed a 2019 Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound in the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard. Also, at the same time, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard in the left lane. As the driver of the Fiesta attempted to move from the right lane to the left lane, The post 1-year-old killed in motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former Delaware State Trooper Sentenced To 6 Months Prison For Civil Rights Violation
Former Delaware State Trooper Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, was sentenced today to six months in prison for federal civil rights violations. Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge pronounced the sentence. According to court documents, Merrell stole various electronic items while on duty from
Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Saturday crash in Harrington claims the life of 1-year-old Md. boy
HARRINGTON, Del. – An afternoon crash in Harrington claimed the life of an 1-year-old Maryland boy Saturday. Delaware State Police say around 2:44 p.m., a Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound in the right lane of South Dupont Highway, south of Raceway Boulevard. At the same time, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound in the left lane near the Ford, police say.
WBOC
Irish Mikes Bar in Dover Draws Attention Following Fight
DOVER, Del.- A downtown Dover bar is under the microscope, once again. City leaders and the police department are mulling the future of Irish Mikes. Dover city council suspended Irish Mikes license in 2021, following multiple public disturbance complaints. Now, the bar is drawing the attention of city council once again, after a fight broke out inside.
Man opens fire from atop of car in Center City: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man opened fire at a busy intersection near Philadelphia's City Hall Monday morning, police say. The incident happened around 8 a.m. on 15th and Market Streets.It was a major disruption to people trying to get to work near City Hall in the morning. 15th Street was closed from Vine to Chestnut Streets along with the 1500 block of Market Street due to the shooting. The roads have since reopened. Police say the man stopped the car, a green Toyota Avalon, in the middle of the intersection, exited, and jumped on top of the car. He then opened...
police1.com
Deputy Sheriff Patrol Division -NEW HIRE and Certified Officers
Caroline County Sheriff's Office - Denton, Maryland. Under general supervision, to perform law enforcement and crime prevention work for the protection of life and property; to maintain order, enforce laws and ordinances, and protect life and property within Caroline County by performing a combination of duties: suppressant crime patrol, directing traffic, issuing citations, summonses, investigating traffic accidents, apprehending and arresting suspects, processing prisoners, and protecting crime scenes; and to perform general and specific assignments from superior officers in accordance with established rules and procedures; provide quality police service to all citizens, visitors, and businesses in an efficient and professional manner. Perform other duties as required.
Father Charged With Kidnapping In Baby's Abduction In Vineland
UPDATED: A 22-year-old Vineland man faces multiple charges including kidnapping after he allegedly abducted his 7-month-old daughter. The abduction triggered an Amber Alert when the father declined to turn himself in, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said on Thursday, Jan. 5. Ramon B. Rivera, Jr., of Florence Ave. in Vineland,...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Former husband of murder victim arrested on separate charges
The former husband of a woman whose body was found in the Brandywine River in the summer of 2019, has been arrested on felony assault charges in connection with a separate case. New Castle County Police have released additional information in connection with a domestic incident at a home on...
Search Is On For Baltimore Mass Shooters Who Killed High School Student
Police have released images of the suspects they believe are responsible for the mass shooting of Edmondson High School students outside of a Popeyes earlier this week. The suspects were captured on camera running after fatally shooting Deanta Dorsey, 16, and four other students in front of the restaurant int the 4408 block of Edmondson Avenue.
