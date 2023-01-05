Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches And More For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matchups as well as the one segment that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that Brian Myers will take on Heath in a Singles Match, IMPACT Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry, Rich Swann and Jonathan Gresham will take on Moose, Steve Maclin and Eddie Edwards in a 6-Man Tag Team Match and Savannah Evans will battle IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary in Knockouts Division Singles action.
rajah.com
Betting Odds Released For The Top Matches At IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To Kill Event
IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill Event is set to take place on Friday, January 13th from inside Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia and is set to air live on IMPACT Plus, FITE TV, traditional PPV and YouTube for the Ultimate Insiders members. Betting odds for IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To...
rajah.com
Josh Alexander On Becoming The Longest-Reigning IMPACT Wrestling World Champion
IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about a number of topics such as becoming the longest-reigning World Champion in company history. Josh Alexander said:. “It’s completely unbelievable, I’ve said on this show probably many times, the thing that got me into wrestling and...
rajah.com
Josh Alexander Reflects On The End Of The North In Impact Wrestling
During the latest recording of the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, current Impact World Champion Josh Alexander reflected on the Impact Wrestling departure of Ethan Page. Alexander also shared his thoughts on the end of he and Page's team, The North, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights. On the...
rajah.com
Manny Lemons Reflects On Recent AEW Dark: Elevation & WWE Raw Appearances
During his interview with PWMania.com, Manny Lemons disccused his recent WWE and AEW television appearances, which both happened on January 2nd. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where Manny touches on this topic with his thoughts. On his AEW Dark: Elevation and Monday Night Raw appearances:. “To be...
rajah.com
NJPW Announces Lineup For Their Show On AXS TV This Week
An announcement was recently made by New Japan Pro Wrestling that their show on AXS TV this week will feature Will Ospreay putting the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title on the line against Kenny Omega from the company’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV Event. The match between Ospreay and Omega is reportedly an early Match Of The Year contender and is the second highest rated match of all time according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.
rajah.com
A&E Officially Announces The Return Of “Biography: WWE Legends” And “WWE Rivals”
A&E issued a press release, where it was announced that their series “Biography: WWE Legends” as well as “WWE Rivals” will return starting Sunday, February 19th, with the season 3 premiere of “Biography: WWE Legends” at 8PM ET followed by the season 2 premiere of “WWE Rivals” at 10PM ET. The season three premiere of "Biography: WWE Legends" will feature one of the most infamous groups in all of wrestling the nWo, while the rest of the season will feature Hall of Famers and legends like Dusty Rhodes, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Chyna, Kane and Iron Sheik.
rajah.com
Taz Names Dream Opponent, Talks Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter
During his interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, All Elite Wrestling commentator and manager Taz shared his thoughts on the recent clash between Hikaru Shida and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. Tz also named one of his own dream opponents, and more. Check out the highlights below. On his influences...
rajah.com
AEW Announces 11 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 11 matches such as OH Women's World Champion Athena vs. Viva Van, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Woods for the ROH World Championship, Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels and Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Amira and Danika Della Rouge.
rajah.com
Max Caster Includes Vince McMahon Reference In Freestyle Rap At AEW Battle Of The Belts V (Video)
For those who missed it, Max Caster included a reference to the buzz within the pro wrestling world regarding Vince McMahon's return to WWE during his ring entrance freestyle rap at AEW Battle of the Belts V. Caster teamed with Anthony Bowens for a match that saw the duo, collectively...
rajah.com
Josh Alexander Says AEW, IMPACT Wrestling Had One-Sided Working Relationship
IMPACT Wrestling didn't benefit much from the working relationship with All Elite Wrestling. Josh Alexander doesn't think so, anyways. "The Walking Weapon" continues to make the media rounds to promote IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023, and during a recent WrestlingNews.co interview, the IMPACT World Champion spoke about IMPACT stars not getting to work AEW programming nearly as much as AEW stars did on IMPACT TV.
rajah.com
Hyan Talks Competing In AEW, IMPACT Wrestling And The WWE
Indie Star Hyan recently spoke with PWMania on a variety of topics such as it was a lot of fun and it was cool to be working with former WWE Star Nia Jax on an episode of WWE RAW and how she thought that she would be nervous, but there wasn't really much for her to be nervous about.
rajah.com
Various News: Saraya On Hey! (EW), Bayley Celebrates A Decade In WWE
-- A fresh edition of RJ City's Hey! (EW) has surfaced on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Check out the new episode below, featuring AEW women's division star Saraya:. Saraya will team up with Toni Storm on the January 11th edition of AEW Dynamite. -- In other news...
rajah.com
Erick Rowan Says Baron Corbin Has The Dedication To Improve In Wrestling
Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as how Baron Corbin is the type of athlete who has the dedication to improve and to get better, while there are those who didn't have that same dedication in them.
rajah.com
AEW News: Britt Baker Celebrates Anniversary Of Signing With AEW, Titles Updated
-- According to a report from Fightful Select, several All Elite Wrestling CHampionship belts have undergone logo changes. The AEW World Tag Team Championships are among the refurbished titles, and those belts have received "cosmetic changes." -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Reveals Who He Feels Roman Reigns Should Have Match With At WrestleMania
Who should "The Tribal Chief" face-off against on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" later this year?. During a recent installment of Ric Flair's official podcast, To Be The Man, "The Nature Boy" spoke about who he feels Roman Reigns should face at WrestleMania. Featured below is an excerpt from...
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Reveals His Favorite Matches Thus Far In AEW
Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on Rewind With Besa for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" spoke about his All Elite Wrestling debut against Cody Rhodes being his favorite match, as well as how he enjoyed his showdown against Darby Allin.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Date And Location Of Their Battle Of The Belts VI Event
All Elite Wrestling recently announced that their Battle Of The Belts VI special Event is set to take place on Friday, April 7 inside the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island and that the event will air immediately following a live episode of AEW Rampage from the same venue. Tickets...
rajah.com
Various News: WWE Superstar Visits Graceland, New Kenny Omega T-Shirt
-- A One-Time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and current Smackdown Superstar recently visited Graceland. During WWE's stop in Memphis, Tennessee, Shotzi visited the home of "The King of Rock 'n' Roll". Check out the footage below, via the official YouTube channel of WWE:. -- In other news from the...
rajah.com
Tessa Blanchard, DAGA Announce They Are Getting Divorced
Tessa Blanchard and DAGA are getting a divorce. The former IMPACT Wrestling stars surfaced on social media this week to announce that they are getting divorced after two years of marriage. Featured below is the statement the couple released to publicly address the situation. "After considerable thought, reflection, and mixed...
Comments / 0