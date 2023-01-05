Read full article on original website
Related
Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA
Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by ABC7 showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames in an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
Trial Date Set for Felon Who Allegedly Led Officers on Perris Valley Pursuit
An April 7 trial date was confirmed Monday for a felon who allegedly fled from police in a high-speed chase from Riverside into the Perris Valley while armed and carrying a large amount of methamphetamine. Ronny David Melton Jr., 34, of Riverside, was arrested in 2021 following the chase, which...
Rain Again Douses Southern California As Latest Storm Moves Through
Rain fell across Southern California again Monday as yet another storm system moved over the region, prompting high winds, flood watches and evacuation warnings for some residents. Flood watches were in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San...
Overturned Fuel Truck Blocks Downtown Freeway Transition
A big rig loaded with propane overturned Monday morning on a busy transition road from the Harbor (110) Freeway to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, snarling traffic in the area for hours but resulting in no injuries. The accident was reported at 4:29 a.m. on the transition from the northbound...
Vehicle Crashes Into Pasadena Home, With Minor Damage to Structure
A vehicle crashed into a home in Pasadena, causing minor structural damage to the residence, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Saturday to 1623 Bancroft Way, where they found a vehicle upside down behind the home, the Pasadena Fire Department reported. The motorist was extricated...
Coroner Identifies Man Struck and Killed By Vehicle in West Covina
Coroner’s officials Sunday released the name of an 81-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Covina. The victim was identified as Cristobal Arana, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to determine Arana’s city of residence.
Torrance Announces Multiple Closures on Redondo Beach Boulevard
Multiple lane closures are planned in Torrance this week. The closures will occur along Redondo Beach Boulevard between Hawthorne Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, according to Torrance Public Works. They will begin Monday and run through Friday. The eastbound and westbound curb lanes will also be closed from 8:30 a.m. to...
LA Woman Sentenced for Vandalizing Federal Courthouse
A Los Angeles woman was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $8,250 in restitution for spray-painting graffiti on the front wall of the downtown federal courthouse three years ago during a rowdy street protest tied to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Colleen...
Pedestrian Killed in West Covina Crash
A pedestrian died Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle in West Covina. The crash occurred about 2 p.m. on Valley Boulevard between Clubhouse Drive and Sentous Avenue, said West Covina police Lt. B. Daniel. Additional details were not available pending an investigation that shut down all lanes of...
2 Cars Fall Into Chatsworth Sinkhole
Four people fell into a roadway sinkhole Monday evening in Chatsworth, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other in the hole, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two people in the vehicles managed to...
Woman, Three Children Critically Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in South LA
A woman and three children were critically injured Monday when the SUV they were in collided with another vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and two of the children were listed in grave condition. Paramedics were sent to the 100 block of East 111th Place shortly before 8 a.m.,...
Firefighters Battle Flames In Vermont Square
Los Angeles firefighters were battling flames at a two-story vacant fourplex Monday evening in Vermont Square. Fire was visible in at least one window on the first floor of the residential structure located at 1129 W. 43rd St., near Walton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No other...
Coroner IDs Suspect Shot, Killed By Officers in South Los Angeles
Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Police...
Man Drives Himself to Hospital With Gunshot Wound in Long Beach
A man took himself to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The wound was not considered life-threatening, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of Cedar Avenue regarding a...
Hemet Man Killed, Two Wounded in Hollywood Shooting
One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m....
Westmont Missing Woman Found
A 50-year-old woman reported missing in Westmont was found Monday. Rosalinda Lujan Garcia had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11200 block of South Denker Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The LASD reported that Garcia was diagnosed with epilepsy and a diminished...
Jurors Deadlock In Irvine Fatal Crash Trial
A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets was convicted Monday for a hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury for a fatal crash in Irvine, but jurors deadlocked on more serious charges. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, is charged with second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, but...
Four Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash on Freeway in Hawthorne
At least four people were rushed to hospitals from a single-vehicle crash Sunday on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 3:57 a.m. to the northbound freeway, at West El Segundo Boulevard, a county fire department dispatcher said. The conditions of the...
Fire Damages Unit At Two-Story Apartment Building in Baldwin HIlls
Fire Saturday damaged a unit with “excessive storage conditions” at a two-story apartment building in Baldwin Hills, authorities said. The 20 firefighters dispatched at 12:34 p.m. to 4027 W. Palmwood Drive had the blaze out within 14 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. No...
