Idaho murder victims’ housemate locked herself in bedroom after seeing man in black & ‘hearing crying from other rooms’

A HOUSEMATE of the Idaho victims revealed how she spotted a "masked man in black" in the hallway of their home on the night of the brutal murder - and quickly locked herself in her room.

The roommate, identified only as D.M., told authorities she heard "crying" coming from Xana Kernodle's room and overheard a man, believed to be Bryan Kohberger, say, "it's okay, I'm going to help you."

One of the surviving roommates saw a man, believed to be Bryan Kohberger, inside the home on the night of the murders Credit: Reuters

The victims pictured left top to right: Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle Credit: Instagram/kayleegoncalves

Bryan Kohberger's DNA matched that on a 'tan leather knife sheath' that was left behind lying next to victim Madison Mogen's bed Credit: AP

D.M., who was asleep in one of the rooms on the second floor, awoke at approximately 4am on the night of the murders to the sounds of Kaylee Goncalves playing with her dog in one of the third-floor bedrooms.

A short time later, the surviving roommate said she heard someone say, "there's someone here," court docs claim.

The housemate told authorities she peeked out of her bedroom but did not see anyone in the home.

The witness opened her door a second time after she heard "crying" coming from Xana's bedroom and heard a male voice say something along the line of, "it's okay, I'm going to help you."

After overhearing more screams, D.M. swung her door open a third time, and that's when she went into a state of shock after she spotted a "masked man in black clothing" in the hallway.

The victim, who was in a "frozen shock phase," told investigators that the masked suspect walked past her and toward the back sliding door of the home.

The surviving roommate then locked herself in the room.

KOHBERGER LINKED TO CRIME SCENE

Investigators linked Kohberger to the crime scene after they matched his DNA on a knife sheath left behind lying next to victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Moscow Police Officer Brett Payne said he noticed the two best friends, 21, both had "visible stab wounds".

He added that when later viewing the room they were in from the door, he noticed "what appeared to be a tan leather knife sheath laying on the bed next to Mogen's right side".

The sheath was later processed and had "Ka-Bar" "USMC," and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe," court documents revealed.

On December 27, after they had zeroed in on Kohberger as a suspect, police recovered the trash from the Kohberger family residence in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

The next day an Idaho lab reported a DNA profile obtained from the trash, and the DNA profile obtained from the sheath identified a male as not being excluded as the biological father of the suspect.

The suspect's cell phone was also pinged near the home on King Road.

The affidavit includes other chilling details, including that the suspect allegedly visited the house where the murders happened 12 times since June 2022.

Court documents claim the visits were typically in the late evening or early morning hours.

SHOCK ARREST

Kohberger was arrested on December 30 in his parent's Pennsylvania home and charged with the murders of friends Madison, Kaylee, Xana, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

He was arrested over a month after the four students were brutally stabbed to death in their off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13.

The 28-year-old has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

Kohberger is a graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington - a 15-minute drive from the rental home where the four students were killed.

He received his bachelor of science degree in psychology from DeSales University in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in criminal justice in June 2022.

Authorities learned Kohberger left the Idaho area and traveled to Pennsylvania, where an FBI surveillance team had tracked the criminal justice graduate for four days while investigators from Moscow worked to get an arrest warrant.

Sources told ABC 6 that authorities "knew who they were looking for" and had tracked the man down to Pennsylvania.

A SWAT team reportedly entered the suspect's location on December 30 and took him into custody at around 3:00am.

During a Friday afternoon press conference, police confirmed they retrieved a white Hyundai Elantra, however, they failed to elaborate where.

A murder weapon has not been recovered, authorities revealed.

"These murders have shaken our community and no arrest will ever bring back these young students," Moscow Police Chief James Fry told reporters in Idaho.

"However, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process."

NewsNation reported that Kohberger had a "quiet, blank stare" when he was detained by local cops and the FBI and asked "if anyone else was arrested.”

Authorities were seen serving a search warrant on December 30 at Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, near the Washington-Idaho border.