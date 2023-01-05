Millions of Americans can get free or discounted WiFi – see who’s eligible

INTERNET services may be free or discounted for millions of Americans.

Several states across the United States are offering programs for people to enroll in to claim free or cheaper Wi-Fi.

Free internet services and cable are available to millions of people

Different states are offering different programs, but some companies like AT&T and T-mobile are participants in the promotion of discounted Wi-Fi.

Remote learning or working from home has become much more prevalent since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, not all kids or adults had easy access to the internet.

NEW YORK

Hundreds of thousands of New York City Housing Authority residents (NYCHA) can get free Wi-Fi and basic cable.

In September, Mayor Eric Adams introduced a new program to the city to ensure that New Yorkers can receive basic internet needs.

The program is called "Big Apple Connect."

"For far too long, NYCHA residents have been disconnected, while the rest of the city has been connected.

"And so the goal here is today we want to bridge the digital divide,” said Mayor Adams.

The five boroughs are receiving internet service from Spectrum, Optimum, or Charter.

NYCHA residents can get the following items for free:

Internet connections with download speeds of up to 300 Mbps

Wireless router

Modem

Basic cable TV

Cable box and remote control

NYCHA residents can visit their website for more information on which locations are receiving the services.

Adams's administration plans to install the services for residents at more than 200 developments by the end of 2023.

CALIFORNIA

Depending on where you live in California, a couple of companies participated in the federal program, Affordable Connectivity Program, to provide Wi-Fi to people.

AT&T offers a program called Access, which provides low-cost internet service with speeds up to 100Mbps available for eligible households.

Along with Access from AT&T, the Affordable Connectivity Program decreases your bill by up to $30 per month or up to $75 off per month if you live on qualifying Tribal Lands.

Participants will not have an annual contract and can get free installation with in-home Wi-Fi included.

With the federal ACP benefit and Access from AT&T, Californians are eligible to receive internet speeds up to 100Mbps for free.

In addition to AT&T's program, T-mobile is also offering a program to ensure students get Wi-Fi.

T-mobile's Project 10Million offers free hotspots with 100GBs of mobile data each year for the next five years and access to at-cost laptops and tablets to 10million eligible K-12 students.

The deadline to apply is August 30, 2024.

claiming tax credit worth up to $8,000 when participating in a clean energy initiative.

There are also checks worth up to $1,050 being sent to millions of Americans.