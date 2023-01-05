Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
mynewsla.com
Westmont Missing Woman Found
A 50-year-old woman reported missing in Westmont was found Monday. Rosalinda Lujan Garcia had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11200 block of South Denker Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The LASD reported that Garcia was diagnosed with epilepsy and a diminished...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Offer $20K Reward To Catch 19-Year-Old’s Shooters
A $20,000 reward was offered up Monday for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Michelle Diaz in Westmont. Diaz was killed on Nov. 22, 2020, about 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 106th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot by Deputies During Stabbing Probe in Santa Clarita Identified
An allegedly knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Monday as the boyfriend of the female victim. Sheriff’s deputies identified the suspect as Alon Oneil Foster, saying...
mynewsla.com
Accomplice Pleads Guilty in Store Shooting Spree
A 44-year-old man who was along for the ride in a crime spree that left three people dead in a string of convenience store and fast food robberies across the Southland pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison. Jason Lamont Payne pleaded guilty to four...
mynewsla.com
Coroner IDs Suspect Shot, Killed By Officers in South Los Angeles
Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Police...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Public’s Help To Find Missing Woman From Westmont
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help in locating a missing 50-year-old woman from Westmont. Rosalinda Lujan Garcia was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11200 block of South Denker Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia was described as being 5-feet-1 inch tall...
mynewsla.com
Woman, Three Children Critically Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in South LA
A woman and three children were critically injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash in the South Los Angeles area. Paramedics were sent to the 100 block of East 111th Place shortly before 8 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. A woman in her 30s was injured, along with three...
mynewsla.com
Woman Found Stabbed to Death at Santa Clarita Intersection
A woman was found stabbed to death Sunday at an intersection in Santa Clarita, authorities said. The woman was found at about 1:15 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. She was pronounced dead at the...
mynewsla.com
Irvine Police Search for Missing Man, 64
Police Sunday were searching for a missing 64-year-old man in Irvine. The man was described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and 170 pounds, with a light complexion, black hair and black eyes, according to the Irvine Police Department. He was last seen wearing a yellow hat, tan pants and a black hooded...
mynewsla.com
Man Drives Himself to Hospital With Gunshot Wound in Long Beach
A man took himself to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The wound was not considered life-threatening, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of Cedar Avenue regarding a...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot Dead By Deputies At Same Intersection of Woman’s Stabbing Death
A man was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, where a woman was found stabbed to death at about 1:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
LA Woman Sentenced for Vandalizing Federal Courthouse
A Los Angeles woman was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $8,250 in restitution for spray-painting graffiti on the front wall of the downtown federal courthouse three years ago during a rowdy street protest tied to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Colleen...
mynewsla.com
Missing Man, 64, Found Safe By Irvine Police
A missing 64-year-old man from Irvine was found safe by police Sunday. Police had searched for him in the area of Irvine Boulevard and Culver Drive. Police did not release any details about how, when or where he was found.
mynewsla.com
Jurors Deadlock In Irvine Fatal Crash Trial
A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets was convicted Monday for a hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury for a fatal crash in Irvine, but jurors deadlocked on more serious charges. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, is charged with second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, but...
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed to Death in Stanton; Two Men Arrested
A man was stabbed to death Saturday in Stanton and two suspects were later arrested. The man in his 40s was stabbed multiple times about 12:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Katella Avenue, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw. “He was quickly transported to a nearby...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South Gate Identified
A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Lorenzo Casas as the victim of the shooting. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of...
mynewsla.com
Hemet Man Killed, Two Wounded in Hollywood Shooting
One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m....
mynewsla.com
Police: Man Killed in Gang-Related Shooting in Boyle Heights
A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed During Unauthorized Shooting of Music Video at Downtown Bridge
A man was shot and killed below a bridge in downtown Los Angeles during an unauthorized music video shoot, police said Saturday. The shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Coroner Identifies Man Struck and Killed By Vehicle in West Covina
Coroner’s officials Sunday released the name of an 81-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Covina. The victim was identified as Cristobal Arana, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to determine Arana’s city of residence.
Comments / 0