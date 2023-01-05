A man was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, where a woman was found stabbed to death at about 1:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO