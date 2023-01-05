ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

knau.org

Arizona's shipping container wall on border is coming down

Former Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s border barrier of shipping containers has been largely dismantled just in time for a new Democratic administration, costing tens of millions of dollars over just a few months while they were set up and taken down again. Ducey had said the containers placed...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

McCain Institute and Cronkite School launch taskforce to combat disinformation

The McCain Institute and the Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University have announced the launching of a task force focused on defeating disinformation attacks on democracy in the U.S. According to the institute, technology has facilitated the spread of disinformation which is wreaking havoc on...
TEMPE, AZ

