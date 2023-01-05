ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dana White, UFC continue to show immaturity as a major sports brand with even bigger potential problems ahead

By Brian Campbell
CBS Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 13

Related
MiddleEasy

Dana White’s Mother Calls His Marriage a ‘Joke’ in Resurfaced Interview: ‘He Goes After Any Girl He Wants’

Dana White is currently facing backlash after a video obtained by TMZ showed the UFC president striking his wife on New Year’s Even in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub. White’s character has come into question yet again after the viral video showed the fight boss in the middle of an argument with his wife shortly before things got physical between the two. The incident added some additional context to an interview with June White, the UFC president’s mother who wrote a tell-all book titled Dana White, King of MMA. In the book, she refers to her son as a “vindictive tyrant,” but her most damaging comments came in an interview to promote her literary endeavor.
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis Stops Hector Luis Garcia After Eight Rounds

WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia gave Gervonta Davis a difficult fight Saturday night until the southpaw’s power changed Garcia’s mind about continuing in the ninth round. Baltimore’s Davis drilled Garcia with a left hand that hurt the previously unbeaten 130-pound champion badly late in the eighth round....
BALTIMORE, MD
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Selling Tampa Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson: It 'Was Absolutely Beautiful'

"This is the next step of our beautiful journey together," Sharelle Rosado tells PEOPLE exclusively after the retired NFL player got down on one knee in front of friends and family on Saturday Sharelle Rosado and Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson are heading to the altar! The Selling Tampa alum, 35, and the retired NFL player, 44, got engaged on Saturday evening, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. While the pair have been publicly referring to one another as their "fiancé" for some time, Johnson never gave Rosado a ring....
TAMPA, FL
bjpenndotcom

Bryce Mitchell claps back at Sean O’Malley following his recent troll job: “Your making it real personal. Talking about my family and money”

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is seemingly unhappy with Sean O’Malley. ‘Thug Nasty’ is fresh off his return at UFC 282 against Ilia Topuria last month. Heading into the contest, Mitchell was riding a 15-fight winning streak, having recently defeated Edson Barboza that March. However, he would suffer his first career defeat to ‘El Matador’ that night in Las Vegas.
ARKANSAS STATE
MiddleEasy

Brendan Schaub Offers ‘Trilogy’ Storyline For Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul In MMA And Boxing: ‘That’s Money!’

Brendan Schaub weighed in on the looming Jake Paul-Nate Diaz rivalry. “Big Brown” proposed a storyline where the two could end up having a trilogy. Even before inking a deal with PFL, Jake Paul has already called out UFC legend Nate Diaz. Now that “The Problem Child” is set to make his MMA debut, many believe that a fight between the pair is taking a step closer to reality, and Brendan Schaub could already foresee the best thing that could possibly happen.
MMA Fighting

Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife: ‘You should never put your hands on a woman’

Dustin Poirier had a straightforward reaction to the video that showed UFC president Dana White slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve. On Monday, TMZ released a video showing White and his wife having a heated discussion in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. White was shown grabbing his wife Anne’s wrist before saying something to her, which led to Anne slapping White, and the UFC president immediately answering back with — what appeared to be — multiple slaps in return.
New York Post

Olivia Dunne asks fans to ‘be respectful’ of gymnastics community after wild scene

Olivia Dunne is asking her fans to “be respectful” to fellow competitors following a wild scene at LSU’s season-opening loss to Utah on Friday. In a tweet posted Sunday afternoon, the LSU gymnast — who is regarded as one of the most influential college athletes — wrote, “I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job.” Fans did not hold back their support for the 20-year-old gymnast at the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MMAmania.com

Confirmed: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘left the MMA industry’

The rumors are true: Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to take yet another step away from mixed martial arts (MMA), and will no longer be a prominent figure coaching his team of fighters to victory in 2023. Russian sports site Tass.ru confirmed the news with multiple sources. The source provided the...
MMAmania.com

Did Khabib Nurmagomedov just leave MMA for good? - ‘I hope my decision is only for the best’

Khabib Nurmagomedov could be on his way out of professional mixed martial arts (MMA) as the new year gets underway. While Nurmagomedov officially retired from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a few years back following his final lightweight title defense over Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi the undefeated legend has been coaching and helping his teammates bring their games to the next level. In fact, Khabib was one of the most successful coaches in MMA in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy