Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game

If your idea of the perfect “Star-Spangled Banner” performance is a military band standing in formation, you were probably disappointed Saturday night. Everyone else seemed to immensely enjoy the national anthem before the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville musician Paul Mane performed a unique version of the anthem on a custom-made, stars-and-stripes electric Read more... The post NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
49ers Wild Card Playoff schedule released

The 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round of this year’s playoffs. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium will be at 1:30pm Pacific Time on Saturday. San Francisco hosted the Seahawks in Week 2 of the regular season and downed them 27-7 in a game where they lost QB Trey Lance for the year.
49ers Have Set An Interesting New NFL Record

The San Francisco 49ers have a chance to finish the 2022 NFL regular season with a 10-game winning streak and the top seed in the NFC on Sunday with a win over the shorthanded Arizona Cardinals. After starting 3-4, the 49ers have turned things around in remarkable fashion, thanks in...
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Inactive against Bengals

Huntley (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, leaving Anthony Brown as the Ravens' starting quarterback, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Reports throughout the week mostly suggested Huntley was on track to play, but then Saturday he was said to be a true game-time decision and is now officially out for the season finale. Brown, an undrafted rookie, previously got some playing time Week 14 against the Steelers when Huntley left early due to a concussion.
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Inactive Saturday

Hardman (pelvis) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Hardman, who last suited up in Week 9, was listed as questionable by the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday and he'll sit this one out with an eye toward returning to action in the playoffs. In his continued absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Ihmir Smith-Marsette will handle the Chiefs' Week 18 wideout duties.
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Gets first NFL start

Brown will start at quarterback Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati with Tyler Huntley (shoulder) declared inactive, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Ravens are prioritizing preparation for the playoffs, holding out some other starters that weren't even listed on the injury report. Brown, an undrafted rookie, won't have TE Mark Andrews or RB J.K. Dobbins at his disposal for his first NFL start, and other key players could also be rested or pulled early. Brown completed three of five passes in a Week 14 win over the Steelers after Huntley entered concussion protocol, mostly handing the ball off to his running backs.
Texans' Davis Mills: Resurgent effort to close season

Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown...
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not playing Sunday

Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise, considering he was doubtful coming into Sunday. Also, with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs, there is little reason for them to get him back onto the field for their regular-season finale. He'll work to be ready to play next weekend in the wild-card round.
Browns' Jedrick Wills: Headed for MRI

Wills will need an MRI on his knee after suffering an injury in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Wills suffered the injury in the final seconds of the game. Cabot notes that Wills believes he suffered an MCL sprain, but the MRI will be done to confirm his belief. With the Browns season over, Wills will now focus on getting healthy.
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Suffers shoulder injury

Pinnock departed Sunday's game in Philadelphia due to a shoulder injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Before he picked up the health concern in the third quarter, Pinnock tallied four tackles. The safety/special teamer will yield reps to some combination of Dane Belton, Landon Collins and Tony Jefferson alongside Xavier McKinney.
