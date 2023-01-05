Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Following hundreds of migrants who made their way into Florida over the past week – including closing down the Dry Tortugas National Park, the Coast Guard has begun mass deportations. On Sunday, 273 Cubans were repatriated to Cuba. On Friday, Governor DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard and state law enforcement agencies to assist local governments with the surge in illegal immigration into the state. There’s been a greater than 400% increase in illegal immigrants in Florida year over year in the most recent quarter.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO