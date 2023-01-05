Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you know how your Florida city/town got its name? A completely useless but still fun fact quiz
It’s time to test your knowledge and in turn impress your friends, colleagues and neighbors with anything you may potentially learn here. Do you know how these popular Florida cities and towns were named? Some are obvious while others are not. See if you can guess first and then scroll down for the answers.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 9th, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Following hundreds of migrants who made their way into Florida over the past week – including closing down the Dry Tortugas National Park, the Coast Guard has begun mass deportations. On Sunday, 273 Cubans were repatriated to Cuba. On Friday, Governor DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard and state law enforcement agencies to assist local governments with the surge in illegal immigration into the state. There’s been a greater than 400% increase in illegal immigrants in Florida year over year in the most recent quarter.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This Is Florida's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
WESH
9 hurt in Orlando crash
A total of nine people were hurt Sunday morning in Orlando. According to Orlando fire, a two-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning in the area of John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. There were nine patients in total, including six with serious injuries. "We encourage all drivers to...
iheart.com
Florida's FIRST newborn baby placed in safe haven box
This year, Glenn said he wants to focus on good news stories that inspire hope—and this one is definitely worth celebrating. Ocala Fire and Rescue just had its first baby delivered to their department through a safe haven baby box. Ocala launched Florida's first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB)...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to install state control over Disney’s land
DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske says, ‘The corporate kingdom has come to an end.’
windermeresun.com
New Attractions & Rides Coming To Central Florida Theme Parks
(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
10NEWS
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
WESH
WESH 2 Meteorologist Eric Burris releases long-range forecast for February
WESH 2's Eric Burris released his long-range forecast for February on Monday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. February looks to be a bit more...
Florida City Among The Top 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. consulted an index to determine America's most miserable cities.
Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing sky
A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching a sphere-shaped object that would disappear and then reappear in another spot at 3:30 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
995qyk.com
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving America
Many people have felt the itch to travel after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. It's arguably nice to have the option to visit other places again. However, recently, some new traveling obstacles have become apparent.
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando
When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no... The post Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
$400 For Florida Motorists
Millions of Florida drivers will feel relieved when they use the roads this year. The relief comes as the state eases the expense experienced by drivers. Sunshine state drivers will see $400 slashed from their everyday transportation routine.
Famous Florida bald eagles Harriet, M15 welcome 2nd baby
Harriet and M15, a pair of American bald eagles featured in the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, have welcomed another tiny life to the world.
