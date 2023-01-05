ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 9th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Following hundreds of migrants who made their way into Florida over the past week – including closing down the Dry Tortugas National Park, the Coast Guard has begun mass deportations. On Sunday, 273 Cubans were repatriated to Cuba. On Friday, Governor DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard and state law enforcement agencies to assist local governments with the surge in illegal immigration into the state. There’s been a greater than 400% increase in illegal immigrants in Florida year over year in the most recent quarter.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

9 hurt in Orlando crash

A total of nine people were hurt Sunday morning in Orlando. According to Orlando fire, a two-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning in the area of John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. There were nine patients in total, including six with serious injuries. "We encourage all drivers to...
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Florida's FIRST newborn baby placed in safe haven box

This year, Glenn said he wants to focus on good news stories that inspire hope—and this one is definitely worth celebrating. Ocala Fire and Rescue just had its first baby delivered to their department through a safe haven baby box. Ocala launched Florida's first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB)...
OCALA, FL
windermeresun.com

New Attractions & Rides Coming To Central Florida Theme Parks

New Attractions & Rides Coming To Central Florida Theme Parks
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

WESH 2 Meteorologist Eric Burris releases long-range forecast for February

WESH 2's Eric Burris released his long-range forecast for February on Monday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. February looks to be a bit more...
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando

When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no... The post Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
C. Heslop

$400 For Florida Motorists

Millions of Florida drivers will feel relieved when they use the roads this year. The relief comes as the state eases the expense experienced by drivers. Sunshine state drivers will see $400 slashed from their everyday transportation routine.
FLORIDA STATE

