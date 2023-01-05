Read full article on original website
Chicago Metra Train Slams Into Vehicle, Injures Passengers
The vehicle went around the closed crossing gates.
CBS4 Exclusive: Chicago tourist struck by hit-and-run driver leaves hospital
MIAMI - For the first time, we are seeing and hearing from a Chicago tourist who was struck and injured by a hit-and-driver last week on Miami Beach.Police say that same driver also struck and nearly killed another man just moments later on Collins Avenue. They say that driver, 31-year-old Hanee Julieth Ramirez of West MIami-Dade, was arrested this past weekend.CBS4's Peter D'Oench caught up exclusively with the victim, 61-year-old Lena Chiang, as she left Jackson Memorial Hospital in a wheelchair on Monday. She had been at the hospital since the accident on Thursday afternoon and left the Ryder Trauma...
Metra BNSF trains stopped near Brookfield
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra BNSF trains are stopped near Brookfield.Metra confirmed inbound and outbound trains are halted due to a vehicle on the tracks. This is a developing story.
4 hospitalized following 2-car crash in the Loop
CHICAGO - A crash in Chicago's Loop left four people hospitalized Saturday night. Police say a 40-year-old woman driving Ford sedan failed to stop at a red light in the 300 block of South Michigan Street around 8:50 p.m. and struck a BMW sedan. The driver of the Ford was...
Body pulled from lake near downtown: police
Chicago Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive over the weekend. No identity has been released.
Man killed, 4 teens among 12 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO - A person was killed and at least 11 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago. Friday night, a man was fatally shot in West Englewood. The 29-year-old was inside a home about 9:10 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another person pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, Chicago police said. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Woman, 30, shot and killed in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 30-year-old was riding in a car with someone she knew around 8:12 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, police said. The pair began arguing and the suspect pulled out...
Woman, 30, fatally shot after verbal altercation on West Side: Chicago police
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was killed after being shot in the head in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood. Police said the woman and a “known offender” got into a verbal altercation while traveling in a vehicle on the 3300 block of West Arthington Street around 8:12 a.m. Monday. The offender fired a shot and […]
Chicago man charged with carjacking couple at gunpoint on West Side while their kids were in the vehicle
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking a couple at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side last month. Sederick Wright, 22, faces one felony count of armed robbery, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a passenger under the age of 16.
Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
Chicago man accused of stabbing woman on West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a woman in Austin Sunday morning. Corey Williams, 27, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery/bodily harm. Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, Williams allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 36-year-old woman in the...
Shots fired during SWAT standoff in Lawndale, Chicago police say
Shots were fired during a SWAT standoff on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
Chicago police release photos of man wanted for firing gun on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos Monday of a man wanted in connection with firing a gun on a CTA Red Line train last month in Park Manor on the South Side. On Dec. 5, the suspect got into an argument around 6:02 p.m. with two other individuals while riding the train near 15 West 69th Street, according to Chicago Police.
SWAT responds to armed person barricaded inside West Side residence: police
CHICAGO - SWAT responded to the West Side Monday afternoon after an armed person barricaded themselves inside a residence. SWAT responded to the 1600 block of South Springfield at about 1:23 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
2 found fatally shot in the head in Near South Side residence
CHICAGO - Two people were found dead inside a Near South Side residence Monday. According to police, two victims were found shot to death inside a residence in the 2000 block of South Indiana. The incident occurred sometime between Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 3 p.m. A 36-year-old...
Lunchtime robbers hit 2 suburban banks within 30 minutes, authorities say
No injuries were reported.
How did migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most asylum seekers are sent to shelters for help.So how did several migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station? The question comes as Mayor Lori Lightfoot tries to stop the influx of migrants.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from District One police headquarters after a push from Mayor Lightfoot to stop more migrants from coming into the city, a few were dropped off at one police station.Mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted in an open letter to Colorado's governor she's struggling with the influx of migrants. In fact, cameras recorded some of them who were dropped...
Chicago police seek woman stealing purses at knifepoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies reported Sunday on the Northwest Side. In each case, the suspect was driving a red Kia sedan when she pulled out a knife and attempted to take the victim's purse, according to an alert from Chicago police.
Woman admits to shooting man in both legs on SW Side
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning after admitting to police that she shot a man. Police say the offender was in a vehicle with a 35-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 12:10 a.m. when she shot the man in both legs.
