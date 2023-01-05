ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Chicago tourist struck by hit-and-run driver leaves hospital

MIAMI - For the first time, we are seeing and hearing from a Chicago tourist who was struck and injured by a hit-and-driver last week on Miami Beach.Police say that same driver also struck and nearly killed another man just moments later on Collins Avenue. They say that driver, 31-year-old Hanee Julieth Ramirez of West MIami-Dade, was arrested this past weekend.CBS4's Peter D'Oench caught up exclusively with the victim, 61-year-old Lena Chiang, as she left Jackson Memorial Hospital in a wheelchair on Monday. She had been at the hospital since the accident on Thursday afternoon and left the Ryder Trauma...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

4 hospitalized following 2-car crash in the Loop

CHICAGO - A crash in Chicago's Loop left four people hospitalized Saturday night. Police say a 40-year-old woman driving Ford sedan failed to stop at a red light in the 300 block of South Michigan Street around 8:50 p.m. and struck a BMW sedan. The driver of the Ford was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, 4 teens among 12 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO - A person was killed and at least 11 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago. Friday night, a man was fatally shot in West Englewood. The 29-year-old was inside a home about 9:10 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another person pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, Chicago police said. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 30, shot and killed in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 30-year-old was riding in a car with someone she knew around 8:12 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, police said. The pair began arguing and the suspect pulled out...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man accused of stabbing woman on West Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a woman in Austin Sunday morning. Corey Williams, 27, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery/bodily harm. Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, Williams allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 36-year-old woman in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release photos of man wanted for firing gun on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos Monday of a man wanted in connection with firing a gun on a CTA Red Line train last month in Park Manor on the South Side. On Dec. 5, the suspect got into an argument around 6:02 p.m. with two other individuals while riding the train near 15 West 69th Street, according to Chicago Police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 found fatally shot in the head in Near South Side residence

CHICAGO - Two people were found dead inside a Near South Side residence Monday. According to police, two victims were found shot to death inside a residence in the 2000 block of South Indiana. The incident occurred sometime between Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 3 p.m. A 36-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

How did migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most asylum seekers are sent to shelters for help.So how did several migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station? The question comes as Mayor Lori Lightfoot tries to stop the influx of migrants.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from District One police headquarters after a push from Mayor Lightfoot to stop more migrants from coming into the city, a few were dropped off at one police station.Mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted in an open letter to Colorado's governor she's struggling with the influx of migrants. In fact, cameras recorded some of them who were dropped...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman admits to shooting man in both legs on SW Side

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning after admitting to police that she shot a man. Police say the offender was in a vehicle with a 35-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 12:10 a.m. when she shot the man in both legs.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy