ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestwood, KY

Comments / 46

Deplorable Me
4d ago

karen had to get her coffee from Starbucks I'm sure. And when she got there she asked to speak to the manager immediately

Reply(22)
20
David Joel
4d ago

it is like this we all know that if you drink your chances of getting behind a wheel are pretty darn good you already know what the consequences of what can happen I understand that she has a problem it needs to be addressed but in the meantime she was delaying them possibly getting to someone that needed medical help take it from someone that has been down that road I've got almost close to 16 years of sobriety I have seen people throw 20 years away before yes she needs help but if she gets it the fact is will she stay sober one endangerment is a serious charge a loan besides the DUI hopefully she will get the treatment that she needs I'm sure the judge will see to that

Reply
4
John Jeslis
2d ago

Justified Lock up. Removal and revoke her driver's license. No Bond.. no sympathy make sure they make her pay the price. lengthy time in jail and let her dry out there.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon. Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on reports of a crash, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Worker killed in incident at stamping plant in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person is dead following a work-related incident at a stamping plant in Georgetown. Authorities said the incident happened Monday at approximately 2 a.m. at YS Precision Stamping (YSPS). FOX 56 has reached out to the Scott County Coroner to confirm the individual’s identity.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WLWT 5

Multiple people detained in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning

ERLANGER, Ky. — Police have detained multiple people after a reported car chase in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning. Boone County dispatch told WLWT that there was a chase that started in Ft. Wright and ended in Erlanger, where police took people into custody. It is unknown at this time how or if those two incidents are related.
ERLANGER, KY
WHAS11

LMPD arrests woman accused of stealing mail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a woman for reportedly stealing mail. Police said Cheri Underwood stole mail from several people Dec. 22. When officers responded to a reported burglary in southwest Jefferson County, the victim said they had an "altercation" with her. When officers went to investigate,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

ONE ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF HEROIN

On January 6, 2022, Madison Police arrested Paula Raisor (Peyton), 34, New Castle, Kentucky, for possession of heroin. The investigation, led by Patrolman Curtis Shelpman, began when Patrolman Shelpman conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Raisor (Peyton) was a passenger. Patrolman Shelpman obtained consent to search the vehicle and a bag containing the suspected heroin was located. Raisor (Peyton) was transported to the Jefferson County Jail without incident.
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

Warehouse significantly damaged in California neighborhood fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warehouse was significantly damaged in a fire that broke out Saturday night in the California neighborhood. Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said at 10:17 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a commercial structure fire in the 800 block of South 26th Street. Crews arrived in three...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with armed theft of car during test drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is in custody after a meeting to test drive a car ended with the car being taken at gunpoint. Elijah D. Talbert, 20, of Louisville, was arrested January 5 and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of robbery. Talbert’s arrest...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMDC inmate dies after officers, medical staff found him unconscious

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died at the hospital on Monday after officers and medical staff found him unconscious. Around 2:30 p.m., officers were alerted that a 61-year-old inmate was in medical distress. The man was found unconscious, and officers and medical staff immediately began life-saving measures.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Woman found passed out in vehicle at a car wash

MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday, on drug charges when Mitchell Police officers were summoned to the Hoosier Express Auto Wash on West Main Street after a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Escape. When police arrived at 9:34 p.m....
MITCHELL, IN
wdrb.com

Victim identified in fatal shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. on South 26th Street. They found a man who had been shot. EMS was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Four arrested in Murray after drug trafficking investigation

Three Murray residents and a Louisville man were arrested Friday in Calloway County in connection to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking. The Calloway County Sheriff's office said the Murray residents — 29-year-old Jessy Casey, 36-year-old Alyssa Turpin and 44-year-old April Wilkins — were each charged with trafficking in 2 grams or more of methamphetamine.
MURRAY, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in the Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 43-year-old Sherry Allen. LMPD says she died in a shooting that happened around 2 A.M. on Tuesday. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting happened on West Kentucky Street near the Kroger on West Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy