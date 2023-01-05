ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Virgin Orbit Stock Plummets After Failure of Its First UK Rocket Launch

Virgin Orbit stock fell in trading on Monday evening, after the company confirmed that its first launch out of the United Kingdom failed to reach orbit. The company uses a modified 747 jet to send satellites into space, by releasing a rocket from under the aircraft's wing mid-flight. This was...
The Guardian

Disney CEO Bob Iger tells staff to return to office four days a week

Disney’s boss has told employees who are working from home to return to the office four days a week from the start of March, according to reports. Bob Iger, the chief executive, said hybrid workers will be asked to treat “Monday through Thursday as in-person workdays”, according to an email seen by CNBC, which first reported the news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy