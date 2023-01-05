Read full article on original website
Virgin Orbit Stock Plummets After Failure of Its First UK Rocket Launch
Virgin Orbit stock fell in trading on Monday evening, after the company confirmed that its first launch out of the United Kingdom failed to reach orbit. The company uses a modified 747 jet to send satellites into space, by releasing a rocket from under the aircraft's wing mid-flight. This was...
Apple Reportedly Set to Announce ‘Reality Pro' VR Headset This Spring and Will Ship It in the Fall
Apple will launch a long-awaited mixed reality headset in the spring, and ship the product by fall 2023, Bloomberg reported recently. The report follows analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's call last week that software and hardware issues had forced Apple to delay shipment of the product to the second half of the year.
Vince McMahon Is Back at WWE to Ensure a Smooth Sale Process. Here's Who Might Want to Buy It
Vince McMahon rejoined the WWE board Friday to begin a potential sale process for his company. WWE has hired JPMorgan to advise on a sale, sources say. Legacy media, streaming giants and entertainment holding companies could all end up submitting bids to buy WWE. A deal would likely happen before...
Disney CEO Bob Iger tells staff to return to office four days a week
Disney’s boss has told employees who are working from home to return to the office four days a week from the start of March, according to reports. Bob Iger, the chief executive, said hybrid workers will be asked to treat “Monday through Thursday as in-person workdays”, according to an email seen by CNBC, which first reported the news.
