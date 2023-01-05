ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City nonprofit recovers frame of stolen bike

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Norte Wheelhouse in Traverse City has some good news and some bad news to report after one of their bikes was stolen. The nonprofit's Big Orange Surly bike has been recovered, but it was not fully intact, Norte's announced on Sunday. The only part...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
DNA helps identify woman who drowned in Lake Michigan in 1997

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- We can't help but be curious where we come from and thanks to DNA testing kits, our curiosity can be satisfied. But that DNA sample you mail in, might one day be used for a much bigger purpose. In Oct. 1997, Dorothy Ricker, from Chicago,...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Vacant former elementary school to be renovated

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The old Prudenville Elementary School in Roscommon County is getting a makeover. The building has been vacant since it closed in 2006. Another story: Cadillac church finds permanent home months after fire. But recently, it was bought by new owners and they plan to turn...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Parents urged to fill in for missing bus drivers

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A shortage of school bus drivers is an issue across northern Michigan and the country. About 70% of Traverse City Area Public Schools students start and end their days on a school bus. However, the district has had to delay routes multiple times because of...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Woman arrested after stabbing in East Bay Township

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 27-year-old woman was arrested Sunday for an alleged attempted murder, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who recently moved to Traverse City, is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to murder, battery and assault. The stabbing suspect's...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Sheriff's office: Man injured in accidental explosion

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Benzie County Sheriff's Office said that a 41-year-old man was injured in an accidental explosion on Sunday. At 11:48 p.m., Benzie County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting an explosion at 76 N. Benzie Boulevard in the Village of Beulah. Authorities with the...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Authorities look for suspects after two vehicles set on fire

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Investigators with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding suspects who set two cars on fire. The arson happened in the 8000 block of Karlin Road late Friday night. Another story: Suttons Bay man charged with sexually...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Missing 14-year-old found safe

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Office reported at around 7 p.m. on Monday that missing teen Carmen Benardo has been found and is safe. ------------------------------------------------------------- CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI

