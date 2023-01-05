Read full article on original website
Mike DeWine sworn in for second term as Ohio governor
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday morning, a formal swearing-in ceremony was held at the Ohio statehouse for Gov. Mike DeWine. On Sunday evening, DeWine took the official oath of office for his second term as governor. State workers, agencies, and commissions in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok and...
TikTok, WeChat banned from state government devices in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State workers in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok, WeChat and other Chinese-owned social media apps on state-issued devices. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed that order on Sunday as he began his second term. He cited concerns that personal information and business data collected by...
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources transitions child welfare information system
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Human Resources announced last week that they are going to start using a new social services and child welfare system. The DHHR said in a statement that they are transitioning from the Families and Children Tracking System to the West Virginia...
