ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 1

Related
WTAP

Mike DeWine sworn in for second term as Ohio governor

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday morning, a formal swearing-in ceremony was held at the Ohio statehouse for Gov. Mike DeWine. On Sunday evening, DeWine took the official oath of office for his second term as governor. State workers, agencies, and commissions in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok and...
OHIO STATE
WTAP

TikTok, WeChat banned from state government devices in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State workers in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok, WeChat and other Chinese-owned social media apps on state-issued devices. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed that order on Sunday as he began his second term. He cited concerns that personal information and business data collected by...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy