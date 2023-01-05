Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle man arrested in connection with shots fired in Middletown
An 18-year New Castle man was arrested early Sunday morning following a report of shots being fired in Middletown. Police said they responded to Plymouth Place around 2 a.m. for a report of gunfire. While canvassing the area they found a vehicle in a nearby convenience store parking lot with...
WDEL 1150AM
Newark man arrested for threatening co-workers with a gun
Delaware State Police have charged a Newark man with terroristic threatening and aggravated menacing following an incident Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Furniture Barn on Route 13 in New Castle. Troopers said Ryan Book, 28, began arguing with a 50-year-old male co-worker, and another employee, a 24-year-old man, attempted to...
Armed thieves steal ATM from Popeyes restaurant in Overbrook
Police say four suspects, two of whom were armed, walked out with the ATM from the Popeyes restaurant.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Say Man Pointed Gun At Coworkers
Police: Man in custody after firing shot outside Philadelphia City Hall
Witnesses told police and Action News that a male driver got out of the car and fired at least one shot into the air.
WBOC
Federalsburg Police Investigating Sunday Afternoon Shooting
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Federalsburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police say a victim was wounded in the leg and taken by ambulance from the scene. The incident happened at South Main Street and Railroad Avenue near the Marshyhope Creek. A suspect has been identified but...
fox29.com
Police: Man in custody after shooting erupts near Philadelphia City Hall during morning commute
PHILADELPHIA - Chaotic scenes in Center City Monday morning after a shooting completely shutdown several areas surrounding Philadelphia's City Hall. Multiple squad cars responded to the intersection of 15th and Market near Dilworth Park around 8 a.m. as commuters tried to make their way into work. Witnesses told police a...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Facing Felony Charges After Fleeing Early Saturday
The Delaware State Police have arrested 50-year-old Martin Lagasse of Millsboro, Delaware on felony drug charges and other offenses following a vehicle pursuit that occurred early this morning. Officials said on January 7, 2023, at approximately 2:18 a.m., a trooper patrolling the Millsboro area observed a 2016 blue Kia Forte...
nccpdnews.com
MAILBOXES VANDALIZED IN MILLWOOD COMMUNITY – MIDDLETOWN
(Middletown, DE 19709) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a string of criminal mischiefs that occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the community of Millwood – Middletown in reference to multiple vandalism reports. Upon arrival, it was discovered that 8 separate mailboxes and one vehicle were damaged. The incidents occurred at several homes on Millwood Drive and Marley Road during the overnight hours.
1-year-old killed in motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway
HARRINGTON, DE – A one-year-old boy was killed in a crash involving two vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway on Saturday. According to the Delaware State Police, the crash occurred at around 2:44 p.m.. An investigation by traffic crash investigators revealed a 2019 Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound in the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard. Also, at the same time, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard in the left lane. As the driver of the Fiesta attempted to move from the right lane to the left lane, The post 1-year-old killed in motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway appeared first on Shore News Network.
Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges Following Pursuit
One-year-old child dies after crash in Delaware
HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A deadly car crash involving a one-year-old boy is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. The crash happened Sunday afternoon when a car attempted to switch lanes south of Harrington.Officials say the one-year-old boy from Maryland was taken to a hospital by an ambulance with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. They are withholding the child's name due to notifying family members and next of kin.Authorities say a Ford Fiesta hit the right front of a Toyota Tacoma when trying to go from the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Frankford bar shooting
The gunman opened fire inside Quinn's 2, police said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 teenagers shot in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot in Wilmington on Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk just before 5 p.m.Police say a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were both shot and transported to a local hospital. They were both placed in stable condition. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivell at (302) 576-3633. You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.
Maryland troopers will not be charged for man's death while in custody
A new investigative report from the Maryland Attorney General's Office reveals what led to a man's death while in police custody last January.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside home in Woodbury
WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m....
Deaths ruled a homicide after couple found inside Delaware County home: Police
Police were called to the home for a welfare check and found the bodies of 71-year-old Richard Zajko and his 68-year-old wife Rita.
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being found with gunshot wound inside car in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the North Philadelphia section of the city. Officials say on Friday, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of North 13th street for reports of a shooting. Police...
fox29.com
Driver injured after tractor-trailer overturns off I-95 in New Castle County, officials say
NEWPORT, Del. - A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital after the unit he was driving overturned on I-95 in New Castle County. Officials with Delaware State Police say the crash happened a little after 10:30 Sunday morning. The tractor-trailer was traveling on the off ramp to Route 141, from...
fox29.com
Man arrested in Upper Darby after car accident led to a drug and gun bust
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Darby Township Police announced the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges after they say he was involved in an accident after being under the influence. On Thursday, Dec. 22, shortly before 3:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Sharon Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with the driver of a white 2014 Ford Fusion.
