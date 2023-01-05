ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDEL 1150AM

New Castle man arrested in connection with shots fired in Middletown

An 18-year New Castle man was arrested early Sunday morning following a report of shots being fired in Middletown. Police said they responded to Plymouth Place around 2 a.m. for a report of gunfire. While canvassing the area they found a vehicle in a nearby convenience store parking lot with...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Newark man arrested for threatening co-workers with a gun

Delaware State Police have charged a Newark man with terroristic threatening and aggravated menacing following an incident Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Furniture Barn on Route 13 in New Castle. Troopers said Ryan Book, 28, began arguing with a 50-year-old male co-worker, and another employee, a 24-year-old man, attempted to...
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Say Man Pointed Gun At Coworkers

The Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Ryan Book of Newark, Delaware for threatening his coworkers with a handgun during an argument that occurred yesterday morning. Officials said on January 7, 2023, at approximately 11:38 a.m., troopers responded to the Furniture Barn located at 791 South Dupont Highway in New...
NEWARK, DE
WBOC

Federalsburg Police Investigating Sunday Afternoon Shooting

FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Federalsburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police say a victim was wounded in the leg and taken by ambulance from the scene. The incident happened at South Main Street and Railroad Avenue near the Marshyhope Creek. A suspect has been identified but...
FEDERALSBURG, MD
firststateupdate.com

Police: Man Facing Felony Charges After Fleeing Early Saturday

The Delaware State Police have arrested 50-year-old Martin Lagasse of Millsboro, Delaware on felony drug charges and other offenses following a vehicle pursuit that occurred early this morning. Officials said on January 7, 2023, at approximately 2:18 a.m., a trooper patrolling the Millsboro area observed a 2016 blue Kia Forte...
MILLSBORO, DE
nccpdnews.com

MAILBOXES VANDALIZED IN MILLWOOD COMMUNITY – MIDDLETOWN

(Middletown, DE 19709) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a string of criminal mischiefs that occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the community of Millwood – Middletown in reference to multiple vandalism reports. Upon arrival, it was discovered that 8 separate mailboxes and one vehicle were damaged. The incidents occurred at several homes on Millwood Drive and Marley Road during the overnight hours.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Shore News Network

1-year-old killed in motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway

HARRINGTON, DE – A one-year-old boy was killed in a crash involving two vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway on Saturday. According to the Delaware State Police, the crash occurred at around 2:44 p.m.. An investigation by traffic crash investigators revealed a 2019 Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound in the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard. Also, at the same time, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard in the left lane. As the driver of the Fiesta attempted to move from the right lane to the left lane, The post 1-year-old killed in motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway appeared first on Shore News Network.
HARRINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

One-year-old child dies after crash in Delaware

HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A deadly car crash involving a one-year-old boy is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. The crash happened Sunday afternoon when a car attempted to switch lanes south of Harrington.Officials say the one-year-old boy from Maryland was taken to a hospital by an ambulance with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. They are withholding the child's name due to notifying family members and next of kin.Authorities say a Ford Fiesta hit the right front of a Toyota Tacoma when trying to go from the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard...
HARRINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

2 teenagers shot in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot in Wilmington on Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk just before 5 p.m.Police say a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were both shot and transported to a local hospital. They were both placed in stable condition. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivell at (302) 576-3633. You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside home in Woodbury

WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m....
WOODBURY, NJ
fox29.com

Man arrested in Upper Darby after car accident led to a drug and gun bust

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Darby Township Police announced the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges after they say he was involved in an accident after being under the influence. On Thursday, Dec. 22, shortly before 3:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Sharon Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with the driver of a white 2014 Ford Fusion.
UPPER DARBY, PA

