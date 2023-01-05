Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
Beekeeping, kombuchca and more: CT teacher reopens home farm to adults looking to learn agriculture
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark Gostkiewicz wanted to bring his work home. So, Gostkiewicz, a math teacher in Old Saybrook, built a schoolhouse on his family’s farm. It's right next to the home he built with his wife and partner, Naomi Niemann,...
Bird flu outbreak drives up egg prices in Connecticut
Forty-six states, including Connecticut, have seen outbreaks. Nationwide, some 40 million chickens have been euthanized because they got sick.
Bear under Plainville porch goes viral
PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A Plainville family that got a little closer to a bear than they wanted to. Vincent Dashukewich and his girlfriend were hanging out in their backyard with their dog when the pup, who they describe as very calm and friendly to everything started growling. “You could...
Fundraiser established for Bridgeport mother of 8 following husband's death
Friends say the sudden passing of 50-year-old Marco Giacobbe left his wife, Laura, and their children "devastated".
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True
Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
From seed to sale, Rocky Hill facility producing marijuana ahead of recreational sales
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — In Rocky Hill, a former pharmaceutical facility is now Connecticut’s largest marijuana production facility. CT Pharma, operated by parent company Verano, has been gearing up for this moment for a decade. “It’s the end of prohibition—almost for I think the entire northeast,” said Rino...
Tractor-trailer full of fruits, vegetables catches fire on I-91 in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Westfield Fire Department responded to a tractor-trailer with produce inside that caught on fire on Interstate 91 north near Middletown overnight Friday. Firefighters were called just after midnight to a working brake fire that extended to the trailer, which was loaded with fruits and vegetables.
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Eyewitness News
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
A winter warm-up creates an uphill battle for local ski areas
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — The slopes at Ski Sundown in New Hartford have been bare this week – bare of skiers but not of snow. A recent run of warm weather has caused the ski area to shut down this week but they plan to reopen for the weekend.
Cheers: Man celebrates 107th birthday in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man in New Britain is celebrating his time on Earth for more than a century. Alexander Pierro, a long-term member at the Arbor Rose assisted living center, celebrated his 107th birthday on Saturday. He celebrated with party hats, balloons, and a chocolate cake. The Arbor Rose, an affiliate of […]
darientimes.com
8 famous albums you might not know were produced, recorded in CT
You'd be hard pressed to find a music fan that wasn't quick to tell you that John Mayer got his start in Connecticut or that Meat Loaf lived in the state for a number of years. But it'd be much harder to find someone that knew that one of the most influential metal albums was produced in Connecticut.
Chowder Pot Of Hartford Narrows Down Closing Date After 30 Years In Business
After announcing that it will be closing after 30 years in business, a popular restaurant in Connecticut is offering an update with a more specific time as to when customers can expect it to shut its doors. The Chowder Pot of Hartford announced that it will close at the end...
East Haddam swing bridge closures extended
EAST HADDAM, Conn. — Closures on one of Connecticut's most iconic settings will be extended two weeks as construction crews make progress on the East Haddam Swing Bridge. Work began Wednesday, January 4, and is expected to last through Friday, February 3, when the bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
'Q’s light will never go out' | Hundreds remember State Rep. Quentin Williams at Middletown vigil
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The joy Quentin Williams brought to so many people’s lives was evident through the sea of people from all different backgrounds who gathered to remember him Friday evening. A vigil was held in his memory on the Middletown town green. Among the hundreds of people...
Bristol Press
Book editor shares late wife's written legacy at Bristol Public Library
BRISTOL – In a labor of love to share his wife’s writings with the world, Milford resident Albert Ruggiero has toured throughout the state and beyond spreading “Pearls from Carol.”. With 99 libraries in and outside Connecticut carrying the book penned by his late wife, Carol Ruggiero,...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Sir Rod Stewart adds Bridgeport stop to 2023 North American Tour
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Sir Rod Stewart is coming to Bridgeport this summer!. The 77-year-old British singer added a stop to his North American tour at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in the city, set to play on August 30. Stewart will also be...
Bittersweet ending: West Hartford shop to close its doors after 66 years
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After more than half a century in business, a popular toy shop in West Hartford is closing its doors for good. The Toy Chest, a family owned and operated business in West Hartford Center, first opened in 1956. however, after 66 years in the industry, the shop will close at […]
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0