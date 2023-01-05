ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall predictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?

What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Snow alert is over in Sioux Falls; crews continue to remove snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Parking can resume in all zones and on emergency snow routes in Sioux Falls. Keep in mind plows will still be removing snow from the streets. To request additional plowing or sanding on your street, go to siouxfalls.org/report and file a request. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminds fire hydrants should be cleared wide enough to walk around, and there should be clear a path from the hydrant to the street. A house fire can double in size each minute it takes emergency responders to shovel out a hydrant.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow removal priorities: parks vs streets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the plow makes it down your street, it can be a cause for celebration. Some are left wondering about priorities of snow removal between city parks and residential streets. The question came up as certain neighborhoods were still waiting for the plows...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Lewis Drug explains what the new year means for insurance

Forget the bubbly and the new calendar, one of the most important things that arrived at midnight on New Year’s Eve was the start of a new health insurance year. And if you are already feeling overwhelmed and are putting off that doctor’s appointment or picking up that new prescription, we’ve got some help for you.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Heavy snow makes for roof troubles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weight of heavy snow like that experienced this week can cause significant problems for roofs. According to FEMA, fresh snow of four inches or more on homes can create enough weight to stress a roof. Despite the risk, roofing experts say going...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Medical Minute: Illnesses to watch for & where to go for care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Medical care providers in the area give insight into the illnesses present in the community and advice on where to go for care. The number of influenzas, RSV, and cold virus cases is very high in the community. Medical officials say to watch for signs of dehydration. One way to tell if your child is dehydrated is to count the number of diapers they go through, which should be roughly six per day. Another sign of dehydration is being overly lethargic.
kelo.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly but calm weekend ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first full weekend of 2023 is upon us, and overall the forecast will be calm and a little on the chilly side. WEATHER ALERTS: A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until noon for northeastern, eastern and southeastern South Dakota, as well as Lyon, Sioux, O’Brien, Osceola, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties.
PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: January 7th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Frosty Frolics is a celebration of winter activities in Sioux Falls. Today’s events include a Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m. at Spencer Park; Storytime with hot chocolate and crafts at 9:30 a.m. at Prairie West Library; Ice Fishing Frenzy at 10 a.m. at Family Park; cardboard sled I-Kid-A-Rod at 1 p.m. at Morningside Park Shelter and a Nature Stroll from 1-4 p.m. at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum. There are also free skate rentals at all city outdoor rinks. Frosty Frolics end Sunday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Puppy stolen in the middle of the night at Mini Critters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies. The thief was caught on surveillance video. “We noticed the dog was missing, so we went back and reviewed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Holiday Inn City Centre

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Longtime leader in victim services retires

REGIONAL—Retiring Family Crisis Centers executive director Shari Kastein has had the word “first” paired with her name more often than most in the decades she has advocated for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other violent crimes. The 59-year-old opened South Dakota’s first family crisis center...
SIOUX CENTER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy