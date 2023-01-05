Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
kelo.com
Snow alert is over in Sioux Falls; crews continue to remove snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Parking can resume in all zones and on emergency snow routes in Sioux Falls. Keep in mind plows will still be removing snow from the streets. To request additional plowing or sanding on your street, go to siouxfalls.org/report and file a request. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminds fire hydrants should be cleared wide enough to walk around, and there should be clear a path from the hydrant to the street. A house fire can double in size each minute it takes emergency responders to shovel out a hydrant.
Puppy stolen in the middle of the night from Sioux Falls pet shop
A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies.
KELOLAND TV
Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow removal priorities: parks vs streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the plow makes it down your street, it can be a cause for celebration. Some are left wondering about priorities of snow removal between city parks and residential streets. The question came up as certain neighborhoods were still waiting for the plows...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
KELOLAND TV
Lewis Drug explains what the new year means for insurance
Forget the bubbly and the new calendar, one of the most important things that arrived at midnight on New Year’s Eve was the start of a new health insurance year. And if you are already feeling overwhelmed and are putting off that doctor’s appointment or picking up that new prescription, we’ve got some help for you.
dakotanewsnow.com
Heavy snow makes for roof troubles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weight of heavy snow like that experienced this week can cause significant problems for roofs. According to FEMA, fresh snow of four inches or more on homes can create enough weight to stress a roof. Despite the risk, roofing experts say going...
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Illnesses to watch for & where to go for care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Medical care providers in the area give insight into the illnesses present in the community and advice on where to go for care. The number of influenzas, RSV, and cold virus cases is very high in the community. Medical officials say to watch for signs of dehydration. One way to tell if your child is dehydrated is to count the number of diapers they go through, which should be roughly six per day. Another sign of dehydration is being overly lethargic.
kelo.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly but calm weekend ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first full weekend of 2023 is upon us, and overall the forecast will be calm and a little on the chilly side. WEATHER ALERTS: A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until noon for northeastern, eastern and southeastern South Dakota, as well as Lyon, Sioux, O’Brien, Osceola, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties.
kelo.com
Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls offering free Glazed Doughnut Burger for National Law Enforcement Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Today is National Law Enforcement Day and Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls is celebrating by offering a free Glazed Doughnut Burger to any and all law enforcement officers. Whether you’re a police officer, trooper, sheriff, marshal or corrections officer, stop in anytime before 10...
Florida Man’s ‘Bucket List’ Trip Derailed by Sioux Falls Blizzard
'Bucket Lists' come in all shapes and sizes for so many different people but the concept is the same - do those things you've always wanted to do before you kick the bucket. A lot of the lists out there involve traveling to places you've only dreamed of, but for one South Florida man that dream became a bit of a nightmare.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 7th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Frosty Frolics is a celebration of winter activities in Sioux Falls. Today’s events include a Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m. at Spencer Park; Storytime with hot chocolate and crafts at 9:30 a.m. at Prairie West Library; Ice Fishing Frenzy at 10 a.m. at Family Park; cardboard sled I-Kid-A-Rod at 1 p.m. at Morningside Park Shelter and a Nature Stroll from 1-4 p.m. at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum. There are also free skate rentals at all city outdoor rinks. Frosty Frolics end Sunday.
KELOLAND TV
Puppy stolen in the middle of the night at Mini Critters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies. The thief was caught on surveillance video. “We noticed the dog was missing, so we went back and reviewed...
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Holiday Inn City Centre
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
nwestiowa.com
Longtime leader in victim services retires
REGIONAL—Retiring Family Crisis Centers executive director Shari Kastein has had the word “first” paired with her name more often than most in the decades she has advocated for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other violent crimes. The 59-year-old opened South Dakota’s first family crisis center...
