Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
Related
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
CT Man Found Shot Dead On Street
Police are investigating after a 41-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death on a city street.Charles Miller, of West Haven, was found around 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8 on Pond Lily Avenue in New Haven.Miller was found after New Haven Police responded to a Shotspotter alert to the area between …
Two Incidents Of Shots Fired In Middletown Under Investigation
Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating two incidents in which homes were struck by gunfire. The incidents took place in Orange County in the city of Middletown around 9:45 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. According to Middletown Police Lt. Jeffrey Thoelen, during the...
New Haven Independent
New Officers Installed At The Derby Fire Department
DERBY — The Derby Fire Department installed a new slate of officers during a ceremony Saturday at Derby Middle School off Chatfield Street. Jason Edwards took these photos for The Valley Indy. The following information was taken from The Derby Fire Department Facebook page:. The Derby Fire Department promoted...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies of Injuries Following Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven
A man has died from his injuries after a shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about someone shot on Chapel Street on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Kentel Robinson, of New Haven, suffering from a gunshot...
New Britain Herald
Man suffering dementia went missing from East Hartford before authorities located him in Newington
A man suffering from dementia who was reported missing from East Hartford was found safely in Newington. East Hartford police late Saturday said Robert Abrom, 66, left his home around 8:30 p.m. to go for a walk. He never returned, leading to police to believe he may have gotten lost.
State police investigating hit-and-run crash on 1-91 in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating after a driver caused a multiple-car crash on I-91 in Enfield and evaded the scene on Monday morning. According to police, a Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound just after 9 a.m. near Exit 47E, when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was attempting to merge […]
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
Hebron man charged with making false 911 calls
State police accused a Hebron man in December of falsely reporting fires and a break-in at his neighbor’s house in order to harass the resident. The man, Bryan Hoffman, 21, was charged with three counts each of misuse of the emergency 911 system, second-degree falsely reporting an incident, and disorderly conduct.
Head-On Crash With Injuries Reported In Plymouth (DEVELOPING)
Three ambulances and a Medflight helicopter have been called to a car crash that has trapped at least one person, according to @ThePlymouthBuff on Twitter.At least three people are reported to be involved in a head-on collision that occurred in the area of 364 Long Pond Road in Plymouth around…
NBC Connecticut
Crews Respond to Fire at Old Lyme Restaurant
Crews responded to a fire at a restaurant in Old Lyme on Monday morning. Multiple fire trucks were at Sapore Pizzeria on Boston Post Road. Authorities have not released details about the fire or said if there is any damage.
Ellington fire at historic building being investigated for arson
ELLINGTON, Conn. — Police are seeking the identity of a man in connection with a fire Saturday in an historic Ellington building. At 9:41 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to Fayette Lodge located at 141 Orchard Street in Ellington. Crews found a working fire in the building and...
West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily
A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
NBC Connecticut
Brother Carl Hardrick Institute for Violence Prevention
The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. For more than 50 years, Brother Carl Hardrick has been a constant presence in Hartford neighborhoods. He is the...
One wounded in I-91 East Windsor shooting
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was wounded during a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor Saturday morning, police said. State police responded to the area of exit 44 in East Windsor on I-91 northbound for a call of shots fired. Police said the victim, who was driving a Honda Accord, was coming from […]
NBC Connecticut
Apartment Fire in Norwich Under Investigation
An apartment fire that happened in Norwich last week is under investigation. Dispatchers received a 911 call on Wednesday around 8 p.m. about a fire at an apartment on Norwich Avenue. When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the windows of the first floor...
iheart.com
Ct Highway Accident Claims Life Of Rhode Island Man
A 35-year-old Rhode Island man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Westbrook. Police say Ross Fielding was driving north on the highway early Saturday morning when his car went off the road and was launched airborne at exit 65. The vehicle overturned and came to...
darientimes.com
Michael Hurley, 10-year member of Wethersfield’s town council, dies at 58
WETHERSFIELD — The former fiscal watchdog on the town council died Saturday, officials said. Michael Hurley died after a hard-fought, 3 ½-year battle with brain cancer, according to Mayor Michael Rell. He was 58. Hurley, a Republican, was on the council for 10 years. A certified public accountant,...
NBC Connecticut
Person in Vehicle on I-91 North in East Windsor Struck by Multiple Bullets: CSP
A person is injured after getting shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor on Saturday. Troopers received 911 calls of shots fired on I-91 north near exit 44 around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was driving a white 2019 Honda...
iheart.com
East Haven Police Department's Newest K-9 Duo
We would like to introduce the newest addition to the East Haven Police Department K-9 program, Officer Stephen Marsico and K-9 Mack!. Officer Marsico and K-9 Mack recently graduated from the K-9 academy and will be working in the patrol division. Officer Marsico’s academy graduation completed a seamless transition from...
Comments / 0