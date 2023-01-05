ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

CT Man Found Shot Dead On Street

Police are investigating after a 41-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death on a city street.Charles Miller, of West Haven, was found around 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8 on Pond Lily Avenue in New Haven.Miller was found after New Haven Police responded to a Shotspotter alert to the area between …
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Officers Installed At The Derby Fire Department

DERBY — The Derby Fire Department installed a new slate of officers during a ceremony Saturday at Derby Middle School off Chatfield Street. Jason Edwards took these photos for The Valley Indy. The following information was taken from The Derby Fire Department Facebook page:. The Derby Fire Department promoted...
DERBY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies of Injuries Following Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven

A man has died from his injuries after a shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about someone shot on Chapel Street on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Kentel Robinson, of New Haven, suffering from a gunshot...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

State police investigating hit-and-run crash on 1-91 in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating after a driver caused a multiple-car crash on I-91 in Enfield and evaded the scene on Monday morning. According to police, a Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound just after 9 a.m. near Exit 47E, when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was attempting to merge […]
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hebron man charged with making false 911 calls

State police accused a Hebron man in December of falsely reporting fires and a break-in at his neighbor’s house in order to harass the resident. The man, Bryan Hoffman, 21, was charged with three counts each of misuse of the emergency 911 system, second-degree falsely reporting an incident, and disorderly conduct.
HEBRON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Respond to Fire at Old Lyme Restaurant

Crews responded to a fire at a restaurant in Old Lyme on Monday morning. Multiple fire trucks were at Sapore Pizzeria on Boston Post Road. Authorities have not released details about the fire or said if there is any damage.
OLD LYME, CT
New Haven Independent

West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily

A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Brother Carl Hardrick Institute for Violence Prevention

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. For more than 50 years, Brother Carl Hardrick has been a constant presence in Hartford neighborhoods. He is the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

One wounded in I-91 East Windsor shooting

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was wounded during a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor Saturday morning, police said. State police responded to the area of exit 44 in East Windsor on I-91 northbound for a call of shots fired. Police said the victim, who was driving a Honda Accord, was coming from […]
EAST WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Apartment Fire in Norwich Under Investigation

An apartment fire that happened in Norwich last week is under investigation. Dispatchers received a 911 call on Wednesday around 8 p.m. about a fire at an apartment on Norwich Avenue. When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the windows of the first floor...
NORWICH, CT
iheart.com

Ct Highway Accident Claims Life Of Rhode Island Man

A 35-year-old Rhode Island man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Westbrook. Police say Ross Fielding was driving north on the highway early Saturday morning when his car went off the road and was launched airborne at exit 65. The vehicle overturned and came to...
WESTBROOK, CT
iheart.com

East Haven Police Department's Newest K-9 Duo

We would like to introduce the newest addition to the East Haven Police Department K-9 program, Officer Stephen Marsico and K-9 Mack!. Officer Marsico and K-9 Mack recently graduated from the K-9 academy and will be working in the patrol division. Officer Marsico’s academy graduation completed a seamless transition from...
EAST HAVEN, CT

