While many people celebrated a festive holiday season, the immediate and extended families of two Bristol, Connecticut police officers that were gunned down in the line of duty on October 12, 2022, were still mourning the loss of their loved ones. At the time of the tragedy, family-owned Baribault Jewelers custom-created a blue-cord bracelet as part of it’s the Power to B collection to benefit THE BRISTOL POLICE HEROES FUND. Since 100% of the proceeds were donated directly to the fund, the “Thin Blue Line” bracelets sold out within hours. Now, just in time to commemorate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9th, the Glastonbury jeweler is proud to unveil 50 more limited-edition bracelets for the ongoing support of the local charity.

GLASTONBURY, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO