FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: More Than Manners
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT More Than...
Tiger Talk Ventures Beyond RPS to Talk About the Prospector Theater
In a recent episode of Ridgefield Public School's Tiger Talk podcast, Dr. Wes DeSantis welcomed Melissa Ettere-Showah from Ridgefield's Prospector Theater, a non-profit dedicated to providing competitive and integrated employment to people with disabilities. DeSantis and Ettere-Showah discuss the mission of the theater, how it impacts the local/broad community and...
Museum of Darien Receives CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant
The Museum of Darien was recently awarded a $9,900 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities (CTH). This support has been provided to the Museum of Darien from CT Humanities (CTH), with funding provided by the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature.
Westport Welcomes New Senior Center Director
First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced that Wendy Petty has been appointed as the Director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA), effective February 1. The WCSA is an operation of the Town of Westport's Department of Human Services under the supervision of Westport's Human Services Director Elaine Daignault. Wendy,...
Brookfield Craft Center's annual post-holiday sale through end of January
Brookfield Craft Center (BCC) is hosting its annual post-holiday sale through the end of January. All items are discounted by 15%. Members save an additional 10%. Visit BCC Tuesday through Friday from 12-5, Saturday from 11-5, and Sunday from 12-4. Brookfield Craft Center is located at 286 Whisconier Rd (Route...
Westport Library Receives 5-Star Rating from PLS's 2022 Library Journal Index
Westport, CT - The Westport Library has been honored with a 5-star rating from Public Library Service’s 2022 Library Journal Index — the highest score available — distinguishing it as one of the top libraries in the United States. The Westport Library is the only five-star library...
New Canaan Swap Shop OPEN at Transfer Station
The New Canaan Swap Shop at the Transfer Station has officially opened. Thursday through Saturday, from 9am to 1pm, the Swap Shop is open to all Transfer Station pass holders. When the Swap Shop is open, pass holders can drop off or pick up usable items - “swapping” is not necessary. According to Tiger Mann, Director of Public Works, “The Swap Shop is another initiative the town is implementing to encourage recycling and reduce waste. The Swap Shop will help the town earn points for Sustainable CT recertification, which is an added bonus .”
Brewster Design Engineering Students Solving Real World Problem
There is a problem at Brewster High School that Shanon Riley’s Project Lead the Way Design Engineering students are solving. Seven newly purchased desks with swinging foot rests have a design flaw: the bearings are too small, and the metal footrests are falling off. “I’ll just be happy when...
“Thin Blue Line” Charity Bracelet Back in Stock at Baribault Jewelers in Honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9th
While many people celebrated a festive holiday season, the immediate and extended families of two Bristol, Connecticut police officers that were gunned down in the line of duty on October 12, 2022, were still mourning the loss of their loved ones. At the time of the tragedy, family-owned Baribault Jewelers custom-created a blue-cord bracelet as part of it’s the Power to B collection to benefit THE BRISTOL POLICE HEROES FUND. Since 100% of the proceeds were donated directly to the fund, the “Thin Blue Line” bracelets sold out within hours. Now, just in time to commemorate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9th, the Glastonbury jeweler is proud to unveil 50 more limited-edition bracelets for the ongoing support of the local charity.
Ridgefield residents Isabel Allo and Grace Egan named to dean's list at Ohio Wesleyan
Ohio Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its Dean's List for fall semester 2022. Congratulations to Ridgefield residents Isabel Allo and Grace Egan for being named to the Dean's List!. To qualify for OWU Dean's List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a...
John Aczel, 77, of Danbury, proprietor of the Goulash Place, has died
John Aczel, 77, of Danbury, proprietor of the Goulash Place, an unpretentious little eatery on Highland Ave., Danbury, died on Friday, January 6, 2023, at his Danbury home. Mr. Aczel was born in Budapest, Hungry, on September 22, 1945, son of the late John and Maria Janosne Aczel. He attended schools in Hungry and emigrated to the United States in 1972, first settling in Pound Ridge, NY.
County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update
January 9, 2023 County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update. Watch full briefing here: https://youtu.be/igFXWFcokmU. During his weekly Westchester briefing, Latimer discussed:. Guest: Town of Rye Supervisor Gary Zuckerman. Office of Economic Development to discuss Launch1000 Initiative. BEE-LINE SPREADS HOLIDAY CHEER WITH A SUCCESSFUL FREE RIDES PROGRAM. The benefit...
Milford residents Erin Harrigan and Abby Sanwald named to Dean's List at Stonehill College
Milford residents Erin Harrigan and Abby Sanwald of Milford have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Stonehill College. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
