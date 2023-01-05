Read full article on original website
kcbx.org
Central Coast could see major flooding, power outages and more as winter storm returns
Heavy weather is hitting the Central Coast, leading local governments and agencies to put advisories and warnings into place across the area. Parts of Santa Barbara County are under an evacuation warning this morning. While it is not a mandatory evacuation order, the county is asking residents in certain areas to be prepared to leave.
Video: See the Salinas River flow 2 feet above flood stage through Paso Robles
The river was at 31.52 feet — more than 2 feet above flood stage of 29 feet. Evacuations have been issued for some locations.
The massive California storm brings flooding to Orcutt and Santa Maria roads
California has been hit with a heavy storm causing ample flooding in San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County this Monday morning. The post The massive California storm brings flooding to Orcutt and Santa Maria roads appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
See dramatic photos, videos of flooding, fallen trees as SLO County gets hit by another storm
Flooded creeks and roads, eroding cliff sides and fallen trees were just some of the scenes around the county.
Residents near Arroyo Grande Creek ordered to evacuate as floodwaters top levee
“Residents south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel are urged to seek higher ground immediately,” the county said.
Flooding closes Highway 101 ramps; thousands without power across SLO County
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for SLO County early Monday morning.
Schools and Roads Closed Throughout Paso Robles for Storm
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — (UPDATE 2:00 p.m.) The Paso Robles Police Department has issued an update with road closures in Paso Robles:. – N. River Rd (Union to Monterey Co. Line) CLOSED. – S. River between 13th St. and Navajo CLOSED. – Signal at Navajo and S River...
1 person dead after vehicle gets overtaken by water in Avila Beach
San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Manager Scott Jalbert says one person died along Avila Beach Drive after their vehicle got caught in flood waters.
‘Ready to fall’: Cliffside crack at Pismo Beach park grows as storm batters SLO County
Pismo Beach city employees told The Tribune the area is “ready to fall.”
Floods & road closures: San Luis Obispo County
Storm conditions seen across the Central Coast Sunday night and into Monday morning may affect your morning commute. This list may be updated throughout the morning.
Roads, highways are closed across SLO County as heavy rain brings flooding. Here’s where
Several stretches of Highway 101 and Highway 1 are closed, and roads throughout SLO County are under water.
More than 7 inches of rain fell in one SLO County spot. Here’s how much your area got
Several spots in the North County have received more than 4 inches so far.
Major storm on track to Impact San Luis Obispo County
The National Weather Service has a high degree of confidence that San Luis Obispo County is expected to receive potentially upwards of four inches of rain Monday into Tuesday of this week.
Search and rescue for five-year-old caught in flood waters halted due to extreme weather
A search and recovery for a five-year-old whose car was swept away by flood waters near San Marco Road during Monday's rain is underway in Paso Robles, according to the SLO county Office of Emergency Services. The post Search and rescue for five-year-old caught in flood waters halted due to extreme weather appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services 01.09.2023
Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services has announced the fire hazard reduction burn season official opens today for Atascadero residents. The burn day status changes daily and is determined by the California air resources board and north county weather conditions. Residents are strongly encouraged to use alternative forms of disposal such...
calcoastnews.com
Storm leaves one person dead, five-year-old missing in SLO County
A woman is dead and a five-year-old boy is missing as flood waters endanger drivers and pedestrians in San Luis Obispo County. Shortly before 8 a.m., a woman was driving through the San Marcos Creek creek bed outside of San Miguel with her five-year-old boy. Her vehicle became stuck in the creek bed and she called for help.
Homes and businesses evacuated due to flooding in San Luis Obispo. Here’s where
A Highway 101 on- and off-ramp is also closed due to flooding.
5-year-old swept away by floodwaters is a San Miguel kindergartner, school district says
“Our staff is heartbroken over this tragedy,” the school district’s superintendent said.
Five-year-old swept away in flood waters, search in progress
Woman, child were reportedly stuck in vehicle in flooded creekbed, woman pulled to safety. – A five-year-old child is missing after being swept away in flood waters in a North County creek bed, according to multiple reports. At 7:50 a.m. today, Cal Fire reportedly responded to a call of a...
