San Luis Obispo County, CA

kprl.com

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services 01.09.2023

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services has announced the fire hazard reduction burn season official opens today for Atascadero residents. The burn day status changes daily and is determined by the California air resources board and north county weather conditions. Residents are strongly encouraged to use alternative forms of disposal such...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Storm leaves one person dead, five-year-old missing in SLO County

A woman is dead and a five-year-old boy is missing as flood waters endanger drivers and pedestrians in San Luis Obispo County. Shortly before 8 a.m., a woman was driving through the San Marcos Creek creek bed outside of San Miguel with her five-year-old boy. Her vehicle became stuck in the creek bed and she called for help.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria is a charming city in Santa Barbara County, California that offers visitors plenty of outdoor attractions. Whether you're looking to explore its history, enjoy the great outdoors, or get a glimpse of the rich culture in the state, you'll find plenty of fun and exciting activities in Santa Maria.
SANTA MARIA, CA

