Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Arrested in the 36-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Claire GravelTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Salem, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Related
BREAKING: Huge Update About Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is not in the starting lineup on Saturday night.
The Blockbuster Deal The Lakers Would Accept For LeBron James
This deal would send LeBron James to the Phoenix Suns.
Shaquille O'Neal Didn't Agree With Top 10 List That Had LeBron James Over Michael Jordan As GOAT And Left Kobe Bryant Out
The center and Bryant may have had their beef, but there is no doubt that O'Neal still has love and massive respect for his Lakers teammate.
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
Jordan Clarkson Hit Desmond Bane in the Head, Immediately Squared Up on Jaren Jackson Jr.
VIDEO: Jordan Clarkson was prepared to fight Jaren Jackson Jr.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
He would average 40" - Jeff Van Gundy reveals why Michael Jordan would dominate NBA scoring charts with modern-day rules
Jeff Van Gundy highlights the reasons why Michael Jordan would have had much better-scoring numbers against his name if he was playing in the NBA today
Why Michael Jordan refused to pay Luc Longley compliments during their playing days
Michael Jordan was harsh on Luc Longley, so much so that he refused to give credit to the Australian even when he deserved it.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play
Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
NBA Fans React To Snoop Dogg Dunking At 51: "Better Than Rudy Gobert"
From "Snoop Curry" to "Snoop Dunk", there was ample buzz and comments pouring in on social media after his dunk went viral.
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman Once Explained Why He Hated To Play Against James Worthy
Over the years, many talented athletes have tried their luck in the NBA. But there haven't been many players who have had the same playing style as former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman. Instead of polishing every aspect of his game, Dennis Rodman focused on just a single aspect of...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says He Needs To Be On The Floor With Bronny James As A Teammate Or Even Playing Against Him
LeBron James has been vocal about his thoughts of playing with his son, Bronny, when he suits up to play in the NBA. And the 38-year-old reiterated his thoughts again when asked about his future in the league, especially after playing for two decades and still going strong. According to...
Shaq reveals what’s holding back his Atlanta Krispy Kreme franchise reopening
The return of Shaquille O’Neal‘s Krispy Kreme in Atlanta has been halted by one thing, he recently revealed on national television. On TNT’s “Inside The NBA” on Jan. 5, the crew watched highlights of the Denver Nuggets’ 122-91 blowout over the Los Angeles Clippers. After the highlights played, show co-host Charles Barkley referenced the sweets shop and asked O’Neal when he was re-opening his.
"For an individual to score 60 or 70 on you, you’re not playing defense" - Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
Charles Barkley savagely trolls Skip Bayless on Inside The NBA
Skip Bayless has had a rough couple of days on the internet. A few nights ago, the “Undisputed” host got slammed by NFL Twitter for his ill-timed tweet about Damar Hamlin’s situation. While there was no malicious intent, the timing of his tweet couldn’t have been worse. A few days later, he went viral again after an argument with Shannon Sharpe about said tweet. Now, Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew added salt to the wound by making fun of Skip Bayless.
Video: Snoop Dogg Is All Smiles After Realizing He Can Still Dunk At 51 Years Old
Snoop Dogg breaks the internet with impressive dunk.
Yardbarker
Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing
But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the seaosn. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"
LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
Comments / 0