Yardbarker

Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player

Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play

Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

Shaq reveals what’s holding back his Atlanta Krispy Kreme franchise reopening

The return of Shaquille O’Neal‘s Krispy Kreme in Atlanta has been halted by one thing, he recently revealed on national television. On TNT’s “Inside The NBA” on Jan. 5, the crew watched highlights of the Denver Nuggets’ 122-91 blowout over the Los Angeles Clippers. After the highlights played, show co-host Charles Barkley referenced the sweets shop and asked O’Neal when he was re-opening his.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley savagely trolls Skip Bayless on Inside The NBA

Skip Bayless has had a rough couple of days on the internet. A few nights ago, the “Undisputed” host got slammed by NFL Twitter for his ill-timed tweet about Damar Hamlin’s situation. While there was no malicious intent, the timing of his tweet couldn’t have been worse. A few days later, he went viral again after an argument with Shannon Sharpe about said tweet. Now, Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew added salt to the wound by making fun of Skip Bayless.
Yardbarker

Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing

But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
Yardbarker

REPORT: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings

The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the seaosn. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"

LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
LOS ANGELES, CA

