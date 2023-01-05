Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
NASA Moon Camera Illuminates Secret Details of Shadowy Crater
The moon doesn't have a Pink Floyd dark side, but it does have some permanently shadowed regions that are difficult to photograph in detail. These enigmatic areas will soon be giving up their secrets. On Monday, Arizona State University shared a first look from ShadowCam, a camera capable of peering through the lunar darkness.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
CNET
Elon Musk Updates the Timeline for Starship to Finally Launch to Space
It's been over a year-and-a-half since we've seen a SpaceX Starship prototype fly and the first flight of the full stack of the vehicle paired with a Super Heavy first stage booster has been perpetually pushed back during that time. Now company founder Elon Musk has another update on when we might see Starship make its first flight to space.
CNET
5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space
Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
CNET
China's Historic Zhurong Rover May Have Gone Silent on Dusty Mars
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. The future of the China National Space Administration's charismatic Zhurong Mars rover is uncertain. The small solar-powered rover went into hibernation in May 2022 due to an intense Martian dust storm. It was expected to wake up in December, but there's been no confirmation it's still functioning.
