CNET
This Fascinating Wireless TV Sucks, But in a Good Way
Wireless TVs dominated CES, with some giant options truly making an impression. But one TV stood out above the rest -- by sticking to walls like Spider-Man. Created as a startup project, Displace TV has a 55-inch OLED screen that fastens to your wall or window entirely using suction cups the size of your forearm.
CNET
Save $250 On Samsung's Powerful S7 Plus Tablet Today Only at Woot
Slimmer and lighter than a typical laptop, tablets are great for scrolling through social media, streaming movies and even taking care of some light work while you're on the go. And if you're looking to get your hands on one at a discount, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot is offering a whopping $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, dropping the price down to $450. Plus, it comes with an S Pen stylus, a $60 value on its own. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until it sells out, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
The Most Interesting and Innovative Televisions at CES 2023
The world's biggest gadget show, CES 2023, brought plenty of unique and interesting televisions. LG shocked us with an OLED and wireless model, while Samsung continued to innovate with its use of MicroLEDs. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we've got those too.)
CNET
We Were Amazed by LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV
I've been covering TVs at CES for years, so it takes a lot to surprise me. I've seen some wild screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but these typically come after a few rounds prototypes, which dull the shock. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, however, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
CNET
Best of CES 2023: 7 Stunning Tech Innovations to Watch for This Year
After a two year lull, CES returned in fighting fit form. The world's biggest tech companies descended on Las Vegas once more, and they brought with them some remarkable goods. Among other things, we saw an $800,000 flying car, a huge wireless TV (more on that one below) and, yes, a pee sensor for your toilet at home (definitely more on that below).
A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price.
Aldi has long been praised for its very low prices. Even now as inflation rages on, the German grocer continues to be a top spot to shop for people looking to save a few bucks when re-stocking their pantry and fridge. And while you might not think it can get any cheaper than $0.59 Greek yogurt, $2.45 coffee creamer, or sirloin steaks that ring in around $3.00 less than at other national chains – all of which Go Banking Rates says have been found at Aldi – it turns out, it can.
With inflation still hammering bank accounts, Americans are heading to Dollar Tree in droves. The famed discount store has been raking in massive revenue, seeing an increase in net sales of 8.1%
Announcements in Walmart stores are usually not worth the concern of a customer. But when strange messages come out from the loudspeaker, it can be unnerving. Sometimes, the messages can indicate serious issues that require immediate attention.
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there's chaos in the main area of the house, it's easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Shopping at Walmart may feel a little different in the coming year as the retail giant has made some notable changes to their stores. Some of these changes include targeted advertisements, the removal of paper or plastic bags, and anti-theft measures. However, not all of the changes are negative – Walmart is also making some adjustments that could make shopping more convenient and cheaper.
Everyday Walmart and Target prices are great, but you may be able to score an even bigger discount if you know where to look.
Start off the new year with new furniture.
During Walmart's New Years holiday sale, you can buy this 26-piece Rubbermaid container set for just $8. This budget-friendly, BPA-free,
SMART glasses have made huge strides forward at CES 2023, but there are some small hurdles to jump before they become as commonplace as smartphones. Language-translation capable glasses from TCL will become even more advanced after they get into the hands of developers.
CNET
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition Nintendo Switch OLED Is Back in Stock
If you're a fan of Pokemon and didn't get to grab the limited-edition console when it was released, you have a second chance to snag one today. At $10 more than the standard Nintendo Switch OLED, this edition will run you $360. An upgrade from the regular Switch, the OLED version features a 7-inch OLED display, an adjustable stand, enhanced audio, a built-in wired LAN port and 64GB of storage. While this model remains sold out at Nintendo, Woot has a limited amount of these special-edition consoles available today, Jan. 7, while supplies last.
Robots make decent pizzas, acceptable lattes and, as I've experienced on multiple cruise ships, damn fine martinis. You can automate recipes, repetitive tasks, and really anything that follows specific parameters every time. But you can't automate customer service, especially when a customer has a problem.
CNET
Budget-Friendly Phones Just Got a Major Upgrade for 2023
Samsung and TCL's latest wave of under-$200 phones, which debuted at CES 2023, are getting a much needed improvement that make them easier to use. Both companies debuted cost-conscious phones that start with 64GB of onboard storage, doubling the 32GB that was typically seen in smartphones that cost less than $200. In the case of the TCL 40 Series, some of the phones even come with 128GB of space -- the starting amount often found on more expensive smartphones.
